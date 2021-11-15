AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Primary Insider Disclosure

Awilco Drilling PLC (AWDR) announces that on 15th November 2021, the following synthetic share transactions occurred:

Roddy Smith has had 69,470 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 4.02. After this transaction and as of today, Roddy Smith, holds 300,000 synthetic share options with a strike price of NOK 30.

Ian Wilson has had 51,407 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 4.02. After this transaction and as of today, Ian Wilson holds 200,000 synthetic share options with a strike price of NOK 30.

Gary Holman has had 51,407 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of at NOK 4.02. After this transaction and as of today, Gary Holman holds no further shares or options.

Aberdeen, 15 November 2021





