The Branford Group to Conduct Multi-Day Online Auction of N2 Imaging Systems in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors, The Branford Group ("Branford"), in partnership with Maynards Industries, has been chosen to conduct a piecemeal auction sale of the assets from N2 Imaging Systems, a fully integrated electro-optic manufacturer. N2 operated three ITAR and ISO9001 certified facilities in Irvine and Tustin, California. The offering contains state-of-the-art machine tools for mold-making and precision machining, back-end semiconductor equipment, injection molding machines, test & measurement equipment, and lab and facility support assets. Branford is currently soliciting and accepting pre-auction offers on all high-value assets. The auction will open for online bidding Monday, November 29, 2021, and culminate over a two-day period with lots closing Wednesday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 2.

Marc Mazzalupo, Vice President of Business Development at Branford stated, "Seldom does an opportunity come up where you have equipment this pristine from such a broad spectrum of industries all in one place. Initial interest has been strong and we are looking forward to making available to buyers this late-model capacity with virtually no lead time."

Complete sale details including the Lot Catalog with equipment photos and descriptions as well as registration details can be found on Branford's website.

Key assets available include:

Electro Optical & Santa Barbara Collimators

AgieCharmilles Form P350 Die-Sink EDM

Palomar 3800 Die Bonder

Tsugami B0326-II 6-Axis Swiss Screw Machine

Zeiss Contura G2 7/10/6 RDS CMM

Arburg 110-Ton Allrounder 470E 1000-290 Electric

(20+) Cincinnati Sub-Zero Test Chambers

All interested parties can review the asset specifications, schedule visits, and discuss pre-auction offers with Branford (contact info listed below).

About The Branford Group: The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial auction, disposition, and valuation services throughout the world. Its experienced team of certified and accredited auctioneers and appraisers buy, sell, and value nearly all types of assets including equipment, inventories, turnkey businesses, real estate, and intellectual property from a broad range of industries. (www.thebranfordgroup.com)

About Maynards Industries: Since 1902, Maynards has specialized in the asset conversion of industrial equipment and commercial inventories and provides comprehensive asset valuation services for collateral-based lending, asset dispositions and acquisitions. Industry sectors of expertise include CNC machine tools, metal fabrication, automotive manufacturing, aerospace, plastic injection molding, pulp & paper, sawmill, woodworking, retail/commercial and mining. Maynards manages asset auctions and asset valuation projects valued up to half a billion dollars from eight permanent offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, Japan and China.

