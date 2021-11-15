Detroit Free Press Names Randazzo Heating & Cooling® a Winner of the Michigan Top Workplaces 2021 Award

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randazzo Heating & Cooling® has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Detroit Free Press for the third consecutive year. The list is based solely on team member feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"This award is a testament to the strength of our culture throughout the Randazzo organization. It's not one individual but a team of highly motivated people that have elevated us to this great level for the third year in a row. I am honored to belong to such a resilient group that continues to break through barriers to achieve progress," said Mike Andrews, General Manager of Randazzo Heating and Cooling. "It is truly a relentless pursuit to be the best for our customers and our fellow team members. Thank you to everyone who has worked to make Randazzo Heating & Cooling a Top Workplace in 2021. It's truly a remarkable reflection of what we try to achieve every day for our organization."



"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."



About Randazzo Heating and Cooling

Randazzo Heating and Cooling is Michigan's largest award-winning Lennox Premier Dealer and has been ranked amongst the top-25 companies in North America over 14-times. Randazzo specializes in the installation, repair, and maintenance of heating, cooling, and generator systems. Randazzo has been serving the Southeastern Michigan area since 1988.



Company Contact

Jeff Barham

Randazzo Mechanical Heating & Cooling®

jbarham@randazzohc.com, 586-336-1111

https://www.callrandazzo.com

