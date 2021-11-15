Xeniapp Inc. Announces Partnership With CTW

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeniapp, Inc., the travel technology company, announced today that it has partnered with CTW to build the most sophisticated flight shopping engine in the world for Xeniapp's unique travel operating system.

Xeniapp is transforming the travel industry with its web 3.0 operating system built on a blockchain network. Today, corporate and leisure travel professionals can launch their full-service, web-based travel agency complete with custom booking engine, traveler web portal, CRM, and payment settlement engine. Xeniapp offers a full suite of bookable wholesale travel inventory, including flights, hotels, car rentals, airport transfers, and activities.

"Flight booking is the most complex issue in travel today, with heavy regulation and millions of potential booking configurations. Servicing cancellations and rescheduling of flights is the most time-consuming, costly, and complex problem that the industry faces. By partnering with CTW, our operating system can automate flight reshopping, resolving one of the key pain points for travelers and travel professionals," said Sachin Narode, CEO of Xeniapp.

The CTW platform is the most accurate airline pricing system on the market as evidenced by ATPCo's ratings. It is also the only platform to offer customers two years of historical flight schedules and fares with up-to-the-minute accuracy, a crucial necessity for post-ticketing servicing. CTW offers cost-effective technology, ticket exchange and refund management. CTW enables Xeniapp to automate even the most complex transactions and itineraries that previously required painstaking manual calculations and long customer service calls.

"Partnering with Xeniapp - one of the most innovative travel companies in the world - is extremely rewarding for us. It demonstrates the value that the CTW platform can add for clients who are willing to innovate around the powerful functionalities that we offer. This partnership underscores our belief that future growth in the industry will come from companies that invest in continually improving the user experience and simplifying self-management of even the most complex trips," said Andrew Cuomo, Chief Commercial Officer of CTW.

For more information about Xeniapp, visit https://xeniapp.com.

For more information about CTW, visit https://ctw.travel.

About Xeniapp, Inc.

Xeniapp, Inc., the travel technology company, is based in New York City. Xeniapp's mission is to transform the travel industry by bringing travel software into the 21st century. The company was co-founded by Sachin Narode and Rachel Obenshain.

Xeniapp Contact: Rachel Obenshain, President, Xeniapp; email: rachel@xeniapp.com

About CTW

CTW has developed several generations of airline shopping and pricing systems. The CTW Platform provides complete shopping, fares and pricing, reshopping, and ancillaries. CTW connects content providers and retailers worldwide. CTW Platform provides final pricing and repricing for 20% of all ARC/BSP-issued airline tickets in the world and has operations in Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

Andrew Cuomo, Chief Commercial Officer, CTW; email: acuomo@ctw.travel

Media Contact: Lisa Sheeran, PR@xeniapp.com

