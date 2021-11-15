Fast-Growing US Med-Equip Again Ranked a 'Top Workplace'

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Med-Equip (USME)—the fastest growing medical device provider that partners with top hospitals across the nation for the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment—has been named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle.

The Houston Chronicle's Top Workplace results are based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously through a third-party survey on workplace culture. The award recognizes companies that are the best at fostering a desirable working environment and keeping employees empowered and engaged.

USME, which made the list for the third consecutive year, is nationally known for its culture, driven by dedicated employees' shared purpose—to support the important work healthcare providers do every day to help patients heal—resulting in unparalleled customer service and value to its hospital partners.

Houston-based USME is a Houston Business Journal Fast 100 and Middle Market 50 company as well as a nine-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing company that serves thousands of hospitals from 44 locations across the country with more on the way. To ensure medical staff have critical equipment and biomedical expertise when they need it to provide patients the best care possible, USME takes orders 24/7 for the rental of diagnostic and clinical devices—from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators, baby incubators and more.

"As we expand rapidly to meet growing demand, our number-one resource and most important investment will always be our US Med-Equip family," USME CEO Greg Salario said. "Each member of our team treats every order and device as though it is on its way to save the life of their own loved one. They understand the importance of the work we do and are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to support our hospital partners and the men, women and children in their care."

Poised for continued growth to meet the nationwide demand for the highest quality moveable medical equipment and services, USME is expanding its team of enthusiastic employees. The company is hiring in Houston and across the country with more openings expected as the new year approaches.

The company offers a comprehensive benefits program with health, dental, life, vision and 401(k). US Med-Equip also offers an employee education assistance program, as well as personal and professional development opportunities. USME employees also support patients in need through nonprofit organizations such as The Periwinkle Foundation, Shriner's Hospitals for Children, Ronald McDonald House, Medical Bridges and more. Learn more about career opportunities with USME at www.usme.com/careers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Drive West Communications, 281.220.6861 ext. 704, usmedequip@drivewest.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment