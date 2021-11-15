Scott Engstrom Joins JumpCloud as SVP of Engineering

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced Scott Engstrom has joined its team as the senior vice president (SVP) of engineering. Engstrom is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience building platforms that deliver internet scale to millions of users around the globe. His focus is to expand world-class engineering and operations that advance JumpCloud’s platform functionality, performance, security, and reliability.



Engstrom joins JumpCloud from Splunk, where he was vice president, cloud infrastructure engineering, operations, and site reliability engineering. Prior to Splunk, Engstrom held roles including vice president of production engineering for SaaS products at Oracle, and senior director of infrastructure engineering at Twitter.

“JumpCloud solves urgent security and IT management challenges faced by SMEs around the world,” said Engstrom. “Nearly every business is either already using cloud services or considering cloud services. IT teams can get overwhelmed by the complexity of securely managing this new way of work. JumpCloud makes it dramatically easier for IT to streamline core processes, like onboarding and access management, and we can do this for every business on the planet. There aren’t many opportunities greater than this.”

Engstrom joins JumpCloud during a time of hypergrowth. In the past year alone, more than 50,000 new organizations have been created on the platform and the company now has more than 5,000 paying customers around the world. In October, JumpCloud announced its $225M Series F funding round , with strategic investment from CrowdStrike and Atlassian, and it recently added board member Amol Kulkarni (chief engineering and product officer at CrowdStrike), and board observers Casber Wang (vice president at Sapphire Ventures) and Albert Koh (vice president at Owl Rock). The recent funding and new leadership will be focused on scaling JumpCloud operations and products to meet its massive market opportunity.

“As JumpCloud’s growth accelerates, our first priority is to continue building a directory platform that IT teams love to use,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. “Our recent funding allows us to increase investments that scale our business, including new features and work on our core infrastructure to deliver best-in-class performance and reliability. Scott has led engineering at three of the world’s most adopted hyperscale SaaS platforms. His experience makes him the absolute perfect fit to lead the evolution of our product at a pace that matches our customer growth.”

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.