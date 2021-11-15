“Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun” Coming January 20-23, 2022 to Uncasville, Conn.

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “2022 Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun” is set for Thursday, January 20 through Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Uncasville, Conn. Dates/Hours: Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 21: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 23: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The dynamic show will feature a wide variety of classic leisure and fishing boats, exciting new models of recreational watercraft, over 150 exhibitors, demonstrations, and activities for the entire family. Presented by the Connecticut Marine Trades Association (CMTA), the 52nd event showcases the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or on the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. Discover aisles of boats and merchandise, compare features and prices, and talk to experts about the types of boats that best meet your needs.

Over 35 dealers, representing more than 75 brands of boats, motors and trailers, will be on-site. On display will be the newest on-trend boats, personal watercraft, paddle sports, kayaks, marinas, motors, slip rentals, servicing, fishing gear, educational programs and materials, insurance, trailers, electronics, sanitation, air conditioning, attire, nautical home décor, decking, dock building, winter storage, financing, shore side activities, destinations and attractions, and boating food/beverages.

Sponsors include The Fisherman Magazine, Renewal By Anderson, LeafFilter, Starkweather & Shepley Insurance, and GCI.

Admission: Preshow, online tickets go on sale for $12 on December 15 at www.HartfordBoatShow.com. At the door, general admission will be $15, and Free for children under 12, accompanied by an adult. For Group sales (over 15 people), call 860-844-8461 or email kristie@northeastexpos.com.

For more show information, visit www.HartfordBoatShow.com or Boat Show Director Kristie Gonsalves at 860-844-8461. Check updates at www.facebook.com/HartfordBoatShow, and other social media at #HartfordBoatShow and @HartfordBoatShow. To become a sponsor or exhibitor, call Kristie Gonsalves at 860-844-8461 or email contact@ctmarinetrades.org.

The Connecticut Marine Trades Association (CMTA) is a not-for-profit trade association representing boating and related marine industries throughout Connecticut, from the Long Island Sound to the state’s rivers and lakes. www.ctmarinetrades.org .