Proactive news headlines including BioHarvest Sciences, Kontrol Technologies, Willow Biosciences, GameSquare Esports and Pure Gold Mining

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Kontrol Technologies says BioCloud has successfully detected COVID-19 in four individuals in real time click here
- GameSquare Esports says its GCN subsidiary and the NFL have launched the 2nd annual Madden NFL 22 x HBCU Tournament click here
- LexaGene says Dr Jane Sykes, executive director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of California, Davis has joined its board click here
- Bragg Gaming Group appoints former Ontario Lottery and Gaming chairman Paul Godfrey as its interim CEO click here
- BioHarvest Sciences welcomes research, which supports VINIA as capable of improving heart function click here
- ESE Entertainment completes previously announced acquisition of European esports media and technology company, Frenzy click here
- Kintara Therapeutics boosts cash position in fiscal 1Q to $19.3M as it works on novel cancer therapies click here
- Empress Royalty updates on new developments at a selection of its royalty assets click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works kicks off drilling at the Graal-Nourricier-Lac Suzanne property in Quebec click here
- Altiplano Metals extracts 11,624 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material at Farellon during 3Q click here
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ends 3Q with $75.6 million in the bank click here
- Harbor Custom Development sees its 3Q sales surge to $18M on land sale, fee build revenue click here
- HempFusion Wellness reports year-over-year, triple-digit increase in 3Q revenue click here
- RedHill Biopharma says last patient has been enrolled in Part A of the Phase 2/3 study using RHB-107 for non-hospitalized patients with symptomatic coronavirus click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis sees 3Q net revenue of $15.2M from strong sales of cannabis products through its wholesale and retail channels click here
- Valeo Pharma says Redesca now has public reimbursement coverage in nine Canadian provinces click here
- NEXE Innovations unveils retail distribution for three of its XOMA Superfoods beverages at 78 London Drugs locations in Canada click here
- Levitee Labs announces appointment of Noha ElSayed as its executive director, Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies, Alberta Region click here
- DGTL Holdings signs new managed service campaign contract with a leading international earphone consumer brand click here
- FPX Nickel drills one of the highest-grading, near surface intervals in the history of the Decar nickel district at the Van target click here
- Karora Resources intersects more high-grade gold at its Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia click here
- Vicinity Motor says new strategic partnerships with Optimal-EV and EAVX build foundation for ‘breakthrough FY 2022’ click here
- Milestone Scientific says dental office reopenings and sales and marketing efforts boosted revenue in third quarter click here
- Willow Biosciences closes 3Q with $35.7M in cash while making notable advancements in its operations click here
- Trust Stamp establishes subsidiary Metapresence Limited in the Isle of Man for its crypto key vault click here
- Alternus Energy swings to net income in third quarter with revenue growth click here
- Orgenesis enters collaboration agreement with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center to establish point-of-care cell therapy center click here
- Heritage Cannabis signs commercial agreement with Canopy Growth for the supply of bulk concentrates, including live resin click here
- FansUnite Entertainment says its CEO Scott Burton has been named to the board of the Canadian Gaming Association click here
- Xigem Technologies set to pursue Big Data market with expanded technology platform click here
- Tocvan Ventures outlines its exploration plans for recently acquired El Picacho gold-silver project in Mexico click here
- Agra Ventures secures recurring revenue stream through subsidiary's cannabis offtake agreement click here
- American Manganese receives notice of allowance from Canadian Patent Office for its lithium-ion battery recycling technology click here
- Melkior Resources set to define more targets at Val D’Or project as it posts sample results from 2021 drilling click here
- Fobi AI enters agreement to provide its Wallet pass-based venue management solution for Sammy Hagar’s sold-out shows in Las Vegas click here
- Pure Gold Mining lifts throughput and headgrade at flagship Red Lake mine in 3Q click here
- American Resources reports significant increase in 3Q revenue click here
