Herbal Beverages Market Witnessing a Considerable Growth to Reach USD 2.45 by Billion 2028 : Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to analysts at Vantage Market Research, the Herbal Beverages market is expected to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2028. Factors like rising awareness of the advantages associated to beverages, like, replenishes skin from inside, enhances women health, sex stimulation and healthy joints, rejuvenates body are facilitating the market for herbal beverages.



Key Findings

The Herbal tea segment is anticipated to grow over 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period . Herbal tea advantages range from mental to physical wellbeing. Furthermore, herbal tea advantages also includes immune system support, stress alleviation, reduced inflammation, and more, and these benefits are facilitating the market growth of herbal tea in the market.

. Herbal tea advantages range from mental to physical wellbeing. Furthermore, herbal tea advantages also includes immune system support, stress alleviation, reduced inflammation, and more, and these benefits are facilitating the market growth of herbal tea in the market. The Normal drinking segment held a market share of more than 26.9% in 2020. Factors like concern about physical well-being, health related problems, healthy eating and drinking, are facilitating the market growth.

North America is expected to expand at a CAGR over 6.1% between 2021 and 2028. The region is comprised of numerous big market players, people consume herbal drinks as their daily routine, ready to eat and drink food & beverages market is leading in the region, these are some factors driving the growth for herbal beverages market in North America.



Some of key players in Herbal Beverages market are Coca-Cola, Ting Hsin International Group, Suntory, Jiaduobao Group, Kirin, Dr Pepper Snapple, Unilever Group, Asahi Soft Drinks, Danone, Nongfu Spring, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Red Bull, among others. Owing to the presence of various market players in the market, new product development, mergers & acquisitions, among others are some strategies adopted by these market players to increase their share in market.

Herbal beverages are being consumed as part of a healthy diet, enhances antioxidant status and improves overall health. Herbal beverages are a rich source of bioactive compounds which are also natural such as phenolic acids, carotenoids, coumarins, flavonoids, polyacetylenes, alkaloids, terpenoids, and saponins, among others. Herbal beverages gained popularity among consumers who are health conscious. They have entered into a growing niche market combined with other beverages such as coffee, tea, and cocoa which are also prepped using plant materials. Furthermore, a rapidly increasing population drinks herbal beverages for weight loss, slimming, and a various other cosmetic purposes.

Commonly, herbal beverages are prepped from natural ingredients of numerous morphological plant parts, such as, stems, roots, leaves, buds, flowers, and fruits. All these factors are helping the herbal beverages market to grow globally.

Asia Pacific is likely to record a substantial CAGR. Herbal drinks have been used as part of the natural food culture in nations where conventional medicines are broadly used, like, herbal teas made from Cassia auriculata, Aegle marmelos, Hemidesmus indicus, and Aerva lanata are everyday beverages of social food cultures in Sri Lanka and India. China is another nation where herbal drinks are often drank on everyday basis to reduce the risk of some health-related affairs of various severity from cold to diseases related to liver and various other organs, and promote health.

The Herbal Beverages market is segmented as follows:

By Type (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016-2028)

Herbal Tea

Healthcare Drink

Sports Drink

Others

By Application (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016-2028)

Normal Drinking

Functional Drinking

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



