Curesponse Secures Additional USD 8 Million Funding for Its Breakthrough Precision Oncology Platform

REẖOVOT, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curesponse (www.curesponse.com) has secured additional USD 8 million funding for its breakthrough precision oncology platform.

Curesponse is a cancer precision medicine company whose platform, cResponse, accurately and timely predicts a patient's response to cancer treatment. The company has raised an additional USD 8 million from leading investors to facilitate scaling of clinical studies and expansion of commercial international footprint. cResponse allows for rapid genomic sequencing combined with a 3D functional assay that preserves the tumor microenvironment. Results are empirical, based on the actual response of the tumor tissue, rather than statistical probabilities provided by genomics and bioinformatics.

Current cancer treatment predictions are based on cancer cells alone (genomic and 2D chemo sensitivity assays) when in fact tumor-microenvironment interactions and cancer tissue architecture yield additional drug resistance when tumor cells are "rescued" or protected by surrounding tissue and bacteria.

For more than a decade, a scientific team at the Weizmann Institute of Sciences led by Professor Straussman has published significant research publications in leading journals, demonstrating tumor microenvironment interactions. These findings led to the development of the cResponse platform, which provides critical and actionable information for clinicians and patients by offering an optimal drug selection, which can potentially save lives, reduce the cost of treatment and accelerate oncology drug development cycles for pharmaceutical companies.

In the recent AACR (American Association of Cancer Research) meeting, the company presented data from its clinical studies where cResponse was compared to the clinical response of patients for which this data is already available. These results demonstrate that Curesponse technology predicts the patient's clinical response with high specificity and sensitivity.

The test has recently become commercially available in Israel and some private insurance companies cover it for their patients.

The Global Precision Medicine Market size exceeded USD 57 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11% between 2020 and 2026. Precision medicine will enable a new era of medicine in which researchers, providers, and patients work together to develop individualized care. Curesponse hopes to meet some of the increasing demand for personalized treatment and add to this market's commercial success.

