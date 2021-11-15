UNCF Issuing Report on Upward Mobility of Black Students

Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Twitter chat hosted by UNCF’s Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education with Black education leaders and speakers on new UNCF report: HBCUs Transforming Generations: Social Mobility Outcomes for HBCU Alumni. The chat is open to the public.

When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, 1:00-2 p.m. ET/ noon-1:00 p.m. CT

Where: On Twitter @UNCF and @DiverseIssues

WHO: Moderators: Dr. Nadrea Njoku, interim director, Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute, UNCF and Dr. Jamal Watson, award winning journalist, professor of communications at Trinity Washington University and a contributor to Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Panelists:

-- Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF

-- Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president, Benedict College

-- Jessmine Cornelius, program coordinator, UNCF Institute for Capacity Building and HBCU alumna, Prairie View A&M University

-- Dr. Charlie Nelms, HBCU advocate and higher education consultant

-- Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president, Dillard University

