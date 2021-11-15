Intellinetics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month Results

Record Quarterly Revenues;

Revenues Increase 26%; Earnings per share of $0.11

COLUMBUS, OH, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX), a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2021 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues increased 26% compared to the same period in 2020.

Software as a Service Revenues increased 25% compared to the same period in 2020.

Net Income of $296,437 increased 90% compared to the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $538,488, compared to $374,615 from the same period in 2020.

Net income per basic share of $0.11, compared to $0.06 from the same period in 2020.



2021 Nine Month Financial Highlights

Total Revenues increased 57% compared to the same period in 2020.

Software as a Service Revenues increased 39% compared to the same period in 2020.

Net Income of $1,331,656, compared to Net Loss of $772,894 from the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,332,162, compared to $441,774 from the same period in 2020.

﻿Net income per basic share of $0.47, including $0.30 cents positive impact from PPP forgiveness, compared to a net loss of $0.34 from the same period in 202﻿0.

Summary – 2021 Third Quarter Results

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $3,171,362 as compared with $2,511,282 for the same period in 2020. This constituted a record in our quarterly overall revenues, driven particularly by our document conversion segment. We reported a net income of $296,437 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $155,673 for the same period in 2020. The improved net income was the result of improved operating results, driven primarily by our record revenue quarter. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.11 and $0.10, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income per basic and diluted share of $0.06 for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Summary – 2021 Nine Month Results

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $8,716,227 as compared with $5,557,586 for the same period in 2020. The increase in our professional services and storage and retrieval revenues is primarily due to the inclusion of a full nine months of revenues from our Graphic Sciences, Inc. subsidiary acquired in 2020, compared to the same period in 2020 that only included approximately seven months of revenues from that business. The year-over-year increase is amplified by the weak second quarter of 2020, due to the stay-at-home orders and resulting curtailment of revenue in that period. Intellinetics reported a net income of $1,331,656 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $772,894 for the same period in 2020. The improved net income was the result of improved operating results, no significant transaction costs in 2021, and a gain on extinguishment of debt of $845,083 from the full forgiveness of our PPP loan. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.47 and $0.43, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net loss per basic and diluted share of ($0.34) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

2021 Other Highlights

Cash flow increased by $1,447,378 net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Invested in new warehouse to support growth of our storage and retrieval services, which increases box storage capacity more than 120%, and completed consolidation of warehouses from four to two for more logistics efficiency.

Expanded K-12 footprint, closing 35 new districts in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, bringing us to about 250 school districts at the time of this release.



James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics, stated, “In addition to beating our record quarterly revenue for the 2nd time in a row, this is the sixth consecutive positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter and fifth consecutive quarter exceeding $300,000. We continue to take several positive steps to increase our opportunities for growth. We’ve fully transitioned to our new warehouse, which expands both storage and our production capabilities with office space at that location. We’ve launched our enhanced Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) service, which is an additional recurring revenue stream. We are expanding our partner channel to build on the current success of our ERP partner program. We are strengthening our marketing initiatives to support cross-selling and net-new business sales targets, and at the same time we’re investing in increasing our sales team.

I am very happy with our Q3 results. In addition to an integrated sales team that have cross-selling targets now, we expect to have more opportunities for projects with new and existing customers with the increased amount of lead generation initiatives and continued promotion of our vastly expanded product offerings. We continue to expect, for this fiscal year, to build on the positive Adjusted EBITDA of 2020 and to drive revenue growth.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The company offers its IntelliCloudTM content management platform, in addition to business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. Intellinetics guides companies through the digital transformation process to reduce risk, strengthen compliance and enable anytime, anywhere access to mission critical forms and documents. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, future revenues, including 2021 revenues and future revenue streams from new and existing customers and from Software as a Service sales, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, cross-selling opportunities, future projects, new customers, expanded product offerings, the ability of our production capabilities to meet growing demand, future cash flow and other synergies associated with our 2020 acquisitions of Graphic Sciences and CEO Imaging and the success of our integration efforts, our other product and service offerings and marketing initiatives mentioned in this release, and in any other industry, market, initiative, service or innovation; cross-selling opportunities for Intellinetics’ future revenues, revenue consistency, growth and long-term value, including trends in revenue growth and mix; growth of software as a service, professional services, and maintenance revenue; market penetration; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170 investors@intellinetics.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Intellinetics uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP).

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity. Intellinetics urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Income/(Loss), which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Intellinetics’ financial performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest expense, any income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, note conversion and note or equity offer warrant or stock expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and significant transaction costs.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 296,437 $ 155,673 Interest expense, net 113,030 115,498 Depreciation and amortization 105,923 89,475 Stock-based compensation 23,098 13,969 Adjusted EBITDA $ 538,488 $ 374,615





For the Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 1,331,656 $ (772,894 ) Interest expense, net 339,345 522,724 Depreciation and amortization 302,239 204,317 Stock-based compensation 126,794 90,152 Stock and warrant issue expense - 377,761 Significant transaction costs - 495,440 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 77,211 - Income tax benefit, net - (188,300 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (845,083 ) (287,426 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,332,162 $ 441,774





INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Sale of software $ 58,779 $ 53,767 $ 73,971 $ 153,999 Software as a service 352,192 281,810 1,052,072 756,497 Software maintenance services 336,732 340,129 1,012,251 915,483 Professional services 2,165,030 1,615,445 5,715,273 3,221,154 Storage and retrieval services 258,629 220,131 862,660 510,453 Total revenues 3,171,362 2,511,282 8,716,227 5,557,586 Cost of revenues: Sale of software 3,691 - 10,050 40,117 Software as a service 73,596 65,712 241,717 209,508 Software maintenance services 18,270 49,354 64,930 127,439 Professional services 1,042,249 841,016 2,765,241 1,637,308 Storage and retrieval services 117,835 64,906 299,597 136,283 Total cost of revenues 1,255,641 1,020,988 3,381,535 2,150,655 Gross profit 1,915,721 1,490,294 5,334,692 3,406,931 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,027,932 844,186 3,125,019 2,533,046 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - - 77,211 - Significant transaction costs - - - 636,440 Sales and marketing 372,399 285,462 1,004,305 759,024 Depreciation and amortization 105,923 89,475 302,239 204,317 Total operating expenses 1,506,254 1,219,123 4,508,774 4,132,827 Income (loss) from operations 409,467 271,171 825,918 (725,896 ) Other income (expense) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 845,083 287,426 Interest expense, net (113,030 ) (115,498 ) (339,345 ) (522,724 ) Total other income (expense) (113,030 ) (115,498 ) 505,738 (235,298 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 296,437 155,673 1,331,656 (961,194 ) Income tax benefit - - - 188,300 Net income (loss) $ 296,437 $ 155,673 $ 1,331,656 $ (772,894 ) Basic net income (loss) per share: $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 0.47 $ (0.34 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share: $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.43 $ (0.34 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 2,823,072 2,810,865 2,822,938 2,271,169 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 3,104,334 2,810,865 3,105,175 2,271,169





INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash $ 1,829,247 $ 1,907,882 Accounts receivable, net 948,508 792,380 Accounts receivable, unbilled 653,075 523,522 Parts and supplies, net 58,427 79,784 Other contract assets 70,412 31,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 190,134 130,883 Total current assets 3,749,803 3,465,734 Property and equipment, net 1,091,020 698,752 Right of use assets 4,005,709 2,641,005 Intangible assets, net 1,022,615 1,184,971 Goodwill 2,322,887 2,322,887 Other assets 14,784 31,284 Total assets $ 12,206,818 $ 10,344,633 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 121,525 $ 141,823 Accrued compensation 525,013 271,889 Accrued expenses, other 153,643 131,685 Lease liabilities - current 596,295 518,531 Deferred revenues 1,336,863 996,131 Deferred compensation 100,828 100,828 Earnout liabilities - current 923,109 877,522 Accrued interest payable - current - 5,941 Notes payable - current - 580,638 Total current liabilities 3,757,276 3,624,988 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable - net of current portion 1,701,926 1,802,184 Lease liabilities - net of current portion 3,491,765 2,196,951 Earnout liabilities - net of current portion 643,369 1,566,478 Total long-term liabilities 5,837,060 5,565,613 Total liabilities 9,594,336 9,190,601 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 2,823,072 and 2,810,865 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,823 2,811 Additional paid-in capital 24,274,270 24,147,488 Accumulated deficit (21,664,611 ) (22,996,267 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,612,482 1,154,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,206,818 $ 10,344,633





INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)