NFI Group Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$400 Million and Amendments to its Senior Credit Facilities

Financing includes concurrent C$150 million equity offering and C$250 million convertible debentures offering that will strengthen NFI’s balance sheet and improve financial flexibility

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:NFI) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), one of the world’s leading independent bus and coach manufacturers, today announced that a syndicate of investment dealers (the “Underwriters”) led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial and Scotiabank have agreed to purchase 6,110,000 common shares of NFI (the “Shares”) at a price of C$24.55 per share and C$250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") of NFI for distribution to the public by way of a “bought deal” financing (the “Offering”). The Debentures will have a coupon of 5.0% per annum, and a conversion price of C$33.15 per Share, subject to adjustments in certain circumstances. The Debentures will mature on January 15, 2027 (the “Maturity Date”). Completion of the Offering will result in total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$400 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to reduce the outstanding balance under its senior credit facilities. Reduced borrowings under its senior credit facilities, together with certain amendments to those facilities as described below, will provide NFI with greater flexibility to navigate the ongoing global supply chain disruptions, while permitting the Company to continue to pursue its operational and strategic goals, such as investments in NFI’s zero-emission products and electric propulsion technology and other potential growth or business enhancement opportunities.

NFI remains confident in achieving its 2021 financial guidance. In addition, the Company continues to expect to meet its NFI Forward targets and longer term 2025 guidance. NFI expects the current supply chain challenges to continue through the first half of 2022 as previously disclosed. NFI views these global supply chain issues as a temporary phenomenon of the pandemic and its longer-term outlook for the industry and the Company remains strong, driven by the tailwinds of historic government funding for public transit, record new public bidding activity, private market recovery and our multi-year backlog.

“NFI’s end markets are showing strong signs of recovery with a significant increase in bid activity, improving ridership statistics and the resumption of leisure travel. With today’s signing of the transformational $1.2 trillion United States Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we believe that the demand for clean, safe, accessible and equitable transportation will only grow stronger,” said Pipasu Soni, Chief Financial Officer, NFI. “Today’s financing will help us on that path as it strengthens our balance sheet and positions us for long-term success while providing financial flexibility to navigate near-term challenges from the pandemic and temporary supply chain disruptions.”

Concurrent with the bought-deal financing announced today, the Company has received commitments from its banking partners to amend its main US$1.25 billion senior credit facility to, among other things, provide flexibility with respect to key financial covenants (total leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio) for fiscal 2022 and 2023. The terms of the amended credit facility will not restrict the payment of dividends, provided that dividend payments remain at their current level and starting in Q3 2022, NFI meets an applicable cash flow test. The amendments are subject to final documentation and will be effective only upon the concurrent completion of the Offering. The Company is continuing to discuss the same amendments with the lenders under its GBP 50 million senior credit facility, which will either be amended or repaid at the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 916,500 Shares at a price of C$24.55 per Share, representing 15% of the size of the common share component of the Offering, and an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional C$37.5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, in each case to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes. Both over-allotment options are exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to the 30th day following the closing of the Offering. The Shares and Debentures will be offered by the Underwriters for resale to the public in each of the provinces and territories of Canada including Quebec by way of a short form prospectus of NFI that will be filed shortly. The Shares and Debentures may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States pursuant to applicable registration exemptions.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 2, 2021 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

With respect to NFI’s financial guidance for 2021 and 2025, see the Company’s September 17, 2021 news release for details on the underlying assumptions and expectations and other relevant information.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world.

NFI Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , www.alexander-dennis.com , www.nfi.parts , and www.carfaircomposites.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the amendments to the Company's senior credit facilities, the Company's future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company's strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events (including the temporary nature of the supply chain disruptions, the recovery of the Company's markets and the expected benefits to be obtained through its "NFI Forward" initiative) and the Company's financial and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. By their very nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results.

