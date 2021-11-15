Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), November 15, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees

(€)



08/11/2021 MTA 4,355 226.7537 987,512.50 09/11/2021 MTA 11,110 223.6516 2,484,769.80 10/11/2021 MTA 6,127 221.0187 1,354,181.80 11/11/2021 MTA 3,289 222.0721 730,395.00 12/11/2021 MTA 660 226.1494 149,258.60



Total







- 25,541 223.4101 5,706,117.70

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till November 12, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 28,998,527.00 for No. 148,566 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of November 12, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,921,469 common shares equal to 3.86% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until November 12, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,736,143 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 682,420,229.24.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

Attachment