Bona Fide Masks Corp. Named Powecom's Exclusive KN95 Distributor in U.S. and Canada

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is privileged to be named Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd.'s (Powecom) Exclusive KN95 Distributor in the United States and Canada. Additionally, Ball Chain has acquired ownership of the Powecom® trademark. Bona Fide Masks® will now have the exclusive right to sell Powecom KN95 ear loop masks in black and white, Powecom KN95 headband style masks in black and white, and Powecom's KN95-SM™ smaller or children's masks.

This announcement follows a series of brand recognitions for Bona Fide Masks from globally acclaimed mask manufacturer, Powecom. In August, Powecom recognized Bona Fide Masks as its largest and #1 Distributor in the U.S. and Canada. Bona Fide Masks then developed and went to market as the Exclusive Distributor for the Powecom KN95-SM.

Bona Fide Masks is part of a family-owned and -operated group of companies known for brand commitments that include transparency, honesty, authenticity, and supply chain integrity. These qualities have established Bona Fide Masks as the trusted source for masks in a confusing marketplace. Since its inception, Bona Fide Masks has established direct relationships with internationally recognized mask providers like Powecom and Harley Commodity. This exclusive relationship between Bona Fide Masks and Powecom reinforces their mutual commitment to delivering high-level, authentic masks to their North American customers.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Powecom as its Exclusive Distributor in the U.S. and Canada. Bringing authentic, high-quality masks to everyone who needs them through supply chain strength, integrity and transparency has been my number one focus. I am very proud of our accomplishments, and we will continue to work hard daily to bring authentic masks that meet standards at an affordable price to all. As the only mask provider with exclusive KN95 distribution rights in North America, Bona Fide Masks has strengthened its position as the most trusted mask provider. By acquiring the Powecom® trademark, we are committed to protecting brand reputation and increasing buyer confidence. With so many counterfeit products on the market, our goal is to help keep customers safe by continuing to deliver authentic masks. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and our commitment to do the right thing for our customers, particularly during these challenging times. Lastly, I want to thank Powecom and their highly accomplished team for working with us." - Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain and Bona Fide Masks.

"Bona Fide Masks was the obvious partner for us. By naming Bona Fide Masks as the Exclusive Distributor of Powecom KN95 masks in the U.S. and Canada, we hope consumers will buy directly from them to ensure they are purchasing authentic and legitimate Powecom masks, made to the new GB2626-2019 standard. Protecting people is what our company is about, and naming Bona Fide Masks as the Exclusive Distributor will help us achieve our objectives." - Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer.

Family owned and operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. With global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

