TSS, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter Highlights (unaudited):

Third quarter 2021 revenue of $4.6 million compared with $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Reseller revenues were $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin of 42% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 13% in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating income of $228,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of $966,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income of $123,000 or $0.01 per share in the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $852,000 or $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA income of $476,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared with Adjusted EBITDA income of $1,142,000 in the third quarter of 2020.



“We are pleased with our results in the third quarter despite supply chain challenges that have affected the timing of delivery for a number of projects.” said Anthony Angelini, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS. “While some of our projects were delayed, we have a large backlog and expect that through the fourth quarter and into 2022, our results will continue to improve sequentially.”

Quarterly Conference Call Details

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and provision for bad debts. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; risks relating to our ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of our debt obligations; uncertainty related to current economic conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impact on demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

TSS, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except par values)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,987 $ 19,012 Contract and other receivables, net 1,080 915 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 1,511 806 Inventories, net 3,636 197 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 193 58 Total current assets 18,407 20,988 Property and equipment, net 384 662 Lease right-of-use assets 383 876 Goodwill 780 780 Intangible assets, net 149 217 Other assets 648 285 Total assets $ 20,751 $ 23,808 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,581 $ 13,374 Deferred revenues 5,332 3,962 Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,011 - Current portion of lease liabilities 404 748 Total current liabilities 18,328 18,084 Long-term borrowings - 2,234 Non-current portion of lease liabilities, less current portion 12 208 Non-current portion of deferred revenues 36 99 Total liabilities 18,376 20,625 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; none issued - - Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020: 19,938 and 19,055 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

2 2 Additional paid-in capital 70,450 70,070 Treasury stock 1,342 and 1,097 shares at cost at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (2,030 ) (1,874 ) Accumulated deficit (66,047 ) (65,015 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,375 3,183 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 20,751 $ 23,808

TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands except per-share values, unaudited)







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Results of Operations: Revenue $4,587 $20,763 $12,825 $37,814 Cost of revenue 2,666 17,990 8,147 32,673 Gross profit 1,921 2,773 4,678 5,141 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,560 1,668 5,002 5,011 Depreciation and amortization 133 139 406 390 Total operating costs 1,693 1,807 5,408 5,401 Income (loss) from operations 228 966 (730) (260) Interest income (expense), net (83) (105) (271) (271) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 145 861 (1,001) (531) Income tax expense 22 9 31 27 Net income (loss) $123 $852 $(1,032) $(558) Basic net income (loss) per share: $0.01 $0.05 $(0.06) $(0.03) Diluted net income (loss) per share: $0.01 $0.04 $(0.06) $(0.03)



TSS, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands, unaudited)