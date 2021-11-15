Cobalt Introduces Sports Performance and A Timeless Design In the New Family-Sized R4 Surf Runabout

NEODESHA, Kan., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of its all-new R4 Surf, a well-appointed family-sized sport runabout boasting sleek lines, crisp handling and integrated Cobalt Custom-Wave Technology. Featuring a 24’ 3” length and 8’6” beam, the R4 Surf accommodates up to 13 passengers and gear while providing the handling, performance and features that deliver watersports fun in a luxury setting.



Developed to meet the needs of day-boater families, the R4 Surf incorporates a revolutionary hull design for vastly improved wave generation, storage and performance. Managing waves is simplified with the new Cobalt Custom-Wave Technology, powered by Volvo Penta, that allows for up to 20 savable rider profiles, among other features, to improve a day on the water. This combination, along with the patented SurfGate™ technology, delivers both a smooth Cobalt ride and perfect waves for an ideal surfboard and wake-board experience. Power comes from an array of Volvo Forward Drive options that can generate up to 430 hp.

Standard features include a 6-speaker audio system with AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth and an iPod/USB/MP3 port, such interior appointments as a dual Garmin glass cockpit, gloss black switch panels with illuminated switches, accessory and USB power plugs, a depth and water-temp package, removable aft, cockpit and bow carpet, walk-through bow door, aft sunpad folding backrest, a flip-backrest passenger seat and a Delmar captain’s chair. Standard exterior amenities include an anchor locker, stainless bow scuff plate, ski pylon and a swim platform with flip-down swim step.

Options are plentiful, from cockpit and audio system upgrades to Sea Grass and Sof-Trac floor coverings, a removable cooler, LED interior lighting, a dinette table, air compressor, an electric helm seat and an array of aluminum towers, covers, wake-board racks and shades – even a transom shower. Other convenience features include an electrically powered folding tower with Bimini or rotating sunshade.

“The innovative new R4 Surf expands the family runabout experience with its unsurpassed watersports capability,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s VP of Operations & Engineering. “And its outstanding blend of performance and luxury features will now enable even more people to discover their very own great Cobalt ride,” he added.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R4 Surf is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b27be494-7947-4c03-9b57-7299b52a6bad