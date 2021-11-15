Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue was $37.4 million, a 57.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $6.9 million, a 50.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 18.3% of revenue compared with 19.2% during the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP Net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared with a loss of $(0.02) per basic and diluted share during the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million, a 147.8% increase compared with the third quarter of 2020.



Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights (September 30, 2021)

Revenue was $109.3 million, a 54.0% increase compared with the same period of 2020.

Gross profit was $20.1 million, a 49.2% increase compared with the same period of 2020.

Gross margin was 18.4% of revenue compared with 19.0% for the same period of 2020.

GAAP Net income per share attributable to common stockholders increased to $0.12 ($0.11 per diluted shared), compared with $0.04 per basic and diluted share during the same period of 2020. Included in the results for year-to-date of 2020 was other income of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, related to PPP Loan proceeds to fund eligible expenses under the CARES Act.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million, a 184.9% increase compared to the same period of 2020.



“The execution of our strategic initiatives resulted in another quarter of exceptional financial performance. During the third quarter, growth came from multiple sources including onboarding new customers, expansion of our services and locations with existing customers, continued economic recovery, as well as from contribution from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter and year-to-date period outpaced growth in gross profit dollars, an ongoing demonstration of the earnings leverage in our business,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although supply chain and labor issues may cause some volatility in certain end markets, we believe any impact from these conditions will be temporary. We believe that we remain well positioned on our path for growth with organic growth from new and established customers, along with expansion from acquisitions.”

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, a non-GAAP financial measure, "Adjusted EBITDA," is presented. From time-to-time, Quest considers and uses this supplemental measure of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents this non-GAAP measure because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest's performance. Quest's definition of this adjusted financial measure may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes this measure facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures. (See attached table "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.")

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that help businesses excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Financial Tables Follow



Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 37,367 $ 23,701 $ 109,327 $ 71,002 Cost of revenue 30,514 19,144 89,224 57,527 Gross profit 6,853 4,557 20,103 13,475 Selling, general, and administrative 5,308 4,291 14,630 12,678 Depreciation and amortization 508 150 1,325 818 Total operating expenses 5,816 4,441 15,955 13,496 Operating income (loss) 1,037 116 4,148 (21 ) Other income — 150 — 1,408 Interest expense (543 ) (73 ) (1,654 ) (244 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (168 ) — (168 ) Income before taxes 494 25 2,494 975 Income tax expense 108 92 262 64 Net income (loss) $ 386 $ (67 ) $ 2,232 $ 911 Deemed dividend for warrant down round feature — (205 ) — (205 ) Net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ 386 $ (272 ) $ 2,232 $ 706 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 18,985 17,290 18,785 16,055 Diluted 21,308 17,290 20,704 16,070





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

Net income (loss) $ 386 $ (67 ) $ 2,232 $ 911 Depreciation and amortization 582 176 1,539 872 Interest expense 543 73 1,654 244 Stock-based compensation expense 326 324 1,142 1,101 Acquisition, integration, and related costs 464 354 600 537 Other adjustments 42 37 160 (1,065 ) Income tax expense 108 92 262 64 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,451 $ 989 $ 7,589 $ 2,664





BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)