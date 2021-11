nCino Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



Event: nCino’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 415.445.3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kathryn Cook, nCino

+1 919.691.4206

kathryn.cook@ncino.com