Agios Appoints Richa Poddar as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat genetically defined diseases, today announced the appointment of Richa Poddar to the role of chief commercial officer, effective Dec. 6, 2021. Ms. Poddar will replace Darrin Miles, who currently serves as the company’s chief commercial officer and has been with Agios since 2015. Mr. Miles will depart the company to pursue a chief executive officer role at a private biotechnology company.



“During her more than five-year tenure at Agios, Richa has played a significant leadership role in shaping our oncology portfolio and leading our oncology launch and marketing efforts, making her the ideal person to take the reins as we prepare for the launch of mitapivat in pyruvate kinase deficiency and continue to advance our genetically defined disease commercial strategy,” said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Agios. “Richa has masterfully contributed to Agios through roles of increasing responsibility and complexity in marketing, portfolio leadership, business development and corporate strategy, while fostering creative and resourceful teams that drive results for patients and exemplify the Agios culture. I look forward to more great things from her as our new chief commercial officer.”

“I would also like to thank Darrin for his meaningful contributions to Agios, including his foundational work building and transforming our commercial capabilities, positioning us well for our first genetically defined disease product launch, and his leadership in commercial and program management roles supporting the development, approval and commercialization of two precision oncology medications,” continued Dr. Fouse. “Darrin has also played a critical role in shaping our culture, encouraging team members to challenge one another respectfully in order to achieve the best results and ultimately deliver innovative medicines to patients. We wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

Ms. Poddar joined Agios in 2016 and currently serves as senior vice president, corporate strategy and business development. She previously served as vice president, transition lead oncology programs, head of the oncology portfolio and head of marketing. In these capacities, Ms. Poddar played an important role in shaping Agios’ oncology portfolio, providing strong cross-functional and strategic program leadership, driving the preparation for Agios’ first two product launches and leading the transition of the company’s oncology assets to Servier. Prior to joining Agios, she worked in marketing at Clovis Oncology and spent eight years at Genentech and F. Hoffman La-Roche where she held roles of increasing responsibility, including marketing and market analytics for various oncology products, including Herceptin®, Perjeta®, Kadcyla®, Avastin® and Alecensa®. Prior to Genentech, she worked at Amgen in the commercial analytics group. Ms. Poddar holds a B.E. in computer engineering from Pune University and a Master’s in biotechnology from Keck Graduate Institute in California.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat genetically defined diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. The company’s most advanced drug candidate is a first-in-class pyruvate kinase R (PKR) activator, mitapivat, that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of three distinct hemolytic anemias. In addition to its active late-stage clinical pipeline, Agios has multiple novel, investigational therapies in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the expected benefits of Ms. Poddar’s appointment and Agios’ strategic plans and focus. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. For example, the FDA’s acceptance of Agios’s NDA for mitapivat does not represent evaluation of the efficacy and safety of mitapivat, and is not a guarantee of approval. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including: risks associated with the regulatory review process generally; the risk that the FDA may determine that the data included in the NDA are insufficient for approval and that the Company must conduct additional clinical trials, or nonclinical or other studies, before mitapivat can be approved; the risk that the results of previously conducted studies involving mitapivat will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies or following commercial launch, if mitapivat is approved; and risks associated with the Company’s dependence on third parties with respect to regulatory matters for mitapivat. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Agios’ public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, this list should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect developments or information obtained after the date hereof and disclaim any obligation to do so other than as may be required by law.

