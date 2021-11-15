Vivid Seats to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (Nasdaq: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer and Lawrence Fey, Chief Financial Officer of Vivid Seats will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Brad Erickson, Internet Equity Analyst of RBC on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM ET. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your RBC sales representative.

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Stephen Ju, Managing Director of Credit Suisse on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM ET. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Credit Suisse sales representative.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chats on the Vivid Seats Investor Relations site at https://investors.vividseats.com/.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.

Contacts:

Investors

Ashley DeSimone, ICR

Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com

646-677-1827

Brett Milotte, ICR

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

332-242-4344

Media

Julia Young, ICR

Julia.Young@icrinc.com

646-277-1280