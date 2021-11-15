ME2C® Environmental Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Successful Patent Portfolio Monetization Efforts Drive 78% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

CORSICANA, TX, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, has reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Grew revenue 78% to $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period.

Signed license agreement with one utility in the Midwest U.S. to provide a non-exclusive license to certain ME 2 C patents for use in connection with the utility’s coal-fired power plant.

C patents for use in connection with the utility’s coal-fired power plant. Secured new multi-year supply business with current utility licensee with an expected multi-million-dollar annual value.

Completed Phase 1 testing of the Company’s Rare Earth Element (REE) Technology with Pennsylvania State University’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, confirming an 80-90% efficiency rate in extracting select REEs. Based on the strong results from this phase of testing, the Company is moving into a second phase of testing with Penn State University during the fourth quarter, as well as field-trial testing expected to begin in early 2022.

Received approval from District Judge of the U.S. District Court in Delaware of the adoption of the report and recommendation of the Magistrate Judge to allow the Company to proceed with litigation claims against certain refined coal entities as named in the 2019 lawsuit – providing exciting forward momentum in the Company’s significant lawsuit to rightfully protect its patented technology for mercury emissions capture.





Management Commentary

“Our efforts over the last year to monetize our patented technologies began to materialize in the third quarter of 2021, as we achieved our highest revenue quarter in over three years,” said Richard MacPherson, President & Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C Environmental. “The multi-year supply contract we announced in July validated our ability to add significant incremental supply business with an existing technology licensee, which is driven by the competitive advantages of our SEA® technology and our business-first approach to defending our IP position. We continued to execute on this strategy by recently securing an additional licensing contract with a utility – building the foundation for sustained organic growth well into 2022 and beyond.”

“We are making significant progress with our litigation proceedings against entities that have participated in the decade-long refined coal tax program, which is set to expire in December 2021. Due to the superiority of our SEA® two-part process for mercury emissions capture and generating operational efficiencies for these power plants, we believe ME 2 C is uniquely positioned to provide a natural replacement for the refined coal product supply upon the tax program’s conclusion. Given the strength in the broader coal-fired market, we anticipate that this transition will create a significant increase in demand for the supply of our sorbent product. As a result, we are now commissioning our batch plant into operation, which has the capacity to support up to $100 million in annual product supply revenues,” concluded MacPherson.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $5.0 million, an increase of 78% as compared to $2.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by increased sorbent product sales due to increased supply demands in the coal-fired market as well as expansion of the Company’s one customer base.

Total costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $5.2 million, as compared to $3.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in costs and expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in cost of sales principally due to the increase in sales. Loss in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $207,000, or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to increased sales and improved margin on such sales.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $562,000 as compared to $24,000 in the same year-ago quarter.

Cash at end of the third quarter was 47% higher at $866K than cash at December 31, 2020.

The Company has shown quarter over quarter growth through 2021 compared to the prior year periods and expects to see strong continued growth moving through the fourth quarter.

