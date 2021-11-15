Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company deploying its novel oral biologic platform to discover, develop and commercialize first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics for difficult-to-treat metabolic diseases, today announced that company management will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference being held November 15th-17th 2021.



Please see the details for the presentation below:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: 8:40 a.m. ET Time: Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/alna/2067120

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings. If you would like to request a meeting, please email stifelcorporateevents@stifel.com.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company deploying its novel oral biologic platform to discover, develop and commercialize first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics for difficult-to-treat metabolic diseases. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study recently completed and a Phase 2a program recently initiated.

