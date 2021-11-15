Stryve Foods, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Paves Way for Future Growth

Set to Expand Partnerships with Costco and Walmart in 2022

Net Sales Increased 104.6% Year Over Year to $9.1 Million

Reaffirms 2021 Financial Outlook of Net Sales of $31 Million to $34 Million

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”), (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

Joe Oblas, CEO and Co-Founder, stated, “We are very pleased to have more than doubled our top-line and gross profit during the third quarter compared to the year-ago period, reflecting robust gains across our wholesale and e-commerce channels as we successfully drove distribution, awareness, trial, and repeat purchases of our healthy air-dried meat snacking products. Given our current trajectory, we remain confident in our prior annual net sales guidance of $31 million to $34 million in 2021, which would represent an increase of 82% to 100% compared to 2020.”

Oblas continued, “Stryve’s strong performance on shelf in the northwest region of Costco has paved the way for our expansion into two additional regions of Costco in the coming months and our selection by Costco as their partner in a limited time, nationwide multi-vendor-mailer (MVM) program. The opportunity with Costco next year not only confirms that our products and strategy are on point with consumers and retailers alike, but also represents an enormous opportunity to drive trial with target consumers in a condensed period of time.”

Oblas added, “We are also tremendously encouraged by the early results of our Vacadillos® launch. In just a short time, we have already expanded distribution in a meaningful way and the brand is demonstrating significant momentum across most channels. This includes being added next year to store shelves in Walmart, where we already have distribution for the Stryve brand. With the proceeds from the business combination, we believe we have the capital to properly support this emerging brand, extend Vacadillos’s product line, and realize its full market potential over time.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2021 Versus the Prior Year Period

Net sales increased to $9.1 million, representing 104.6% growth. Strong wholesale gains contributed to 59.1% of net sales, increasing 198.3% year-over-year, and included new year-over-year distribution across Convenience, Food, Mass, and Dollar channels. Strong e-commerce gains contributed to 30.8% of net sales, increasing 50.0% year-over-year with growth across direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) and Amazon.

Gross profit increased to $3.3 million, representing 104.0% growth. Gross margin held steady at approximately 36% versus the prior year period.

Net loss of $8.7 million compared to net loss of $4.4 million in the prior year period.

Review of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales increased 104.6% to $9.1 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $4.4 million in the third quarter 2020. This increase was driven by increased sales of products to existing wholesale and private label accounts, net new sales related to additional distribution secured in 2021 at a number of key retailers, and continued strength in e-commerce. Net sales to wholesale customers increased to $5.4 million from $1.8 million, net sales to e-commerce increased to $2.8 million from $1.9 million, and net sales to private label accounts increased to $0.9 million from $0.8 million.

Gross profit increased 104.0% to $3.3 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter 2020. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit margin held steady at 35.9% in the third quarter 2021 compared to 36.0% in the third quarter 2020. The strong gross profit margin was driven by the Company’s sales performance and improvement in manufacturing processes that resulted in increased efficiency and production yields despite significant supply chain challenges. Additionally, by utilizing its installed manufacturing capacity, the Company was able to absorb the increasing net sales without having to materially increase its costs related to overhead.

Selling expenses increased by $3.0 million to $5.8 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter 2020, primarily due to increased marketing efforts in line with its plans following the business combination with Andina Acquisition Corp. III. As a percentage of net sales, selling expenses increased to 64.3% from 63%. While the Company intends to continue investing meaningfully in marketing the sale of its products, management anticipates operating leverage on many of these selling and marketing expenses as the business continues to add points of retail distribution.

Operations expense increased $0.5 million to $1.2 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $0.7 million in the third quarter 2020. This increase was primarily due to the continued ramp-up of the DTC web fulfillment operation which resulted in an increase in freight-out expense year-over-year. As a percentage of net sales, operations expense decreased to 13.6% from 16.6%.

Salaries and wages increased $1.1 million to $2.3 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter 2020. This increase was largely due to several nonrecurring employee related expenses. As a percentage of net sales, salaries and wages decreased to 25.1% from 27.6%. While management anticipates some growth in administrative headcount to accommodate the increased reporting and compliance responsibilities of being a public company going forward, it does not believe it will need to scale salaries and wages proportionally with sales thereby creating an opportunity for operating leverage.

Net loss increased $4.3 million to $8.7 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $4.4 million in the third quarter 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to increased selling expenses, increased operations expense, and approximately $1.5 million in non-cash expenses, all of which is partially offset by growth in net sales and gross profit.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $(7.6) million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $(3.2) million in the third quarter 2020. A reconciliation between EBITDA and net loss (the nearest GAAP financial measure) is included in the accompanying financial data.

Expanded Distribution to 30,000+ Retail Locations

In October, Stryve announced new distribution to come online over the coming quarters representing another 4,000+ additional convenience store and retail locations, as well as increased penetration for its popular all-natural air-dried meat snacking brands Stryve, Kalahari, and Vacadillos. These additions were led by approximately 2,600 Speedway and 1,400 Circle K locations to the distribution footprint.

Stryve’s participation in the nationwide multi-vendor-mailer (MVM) program with Costco means that Stryve’s products will be placed for at least a limited time at all Costco locations in 2022. The Company is also optimistic regarding Vacadillos’s potential to drive meaningful growth. Vacadillos started to get doors and has seen accelerated adoption in the mass and club channels as evidenced by Walmart adding Vacadillos to store shelves in 2022. The Company anticipates that this brand exposure at Costco and Walmart will support its sales team’s new distribution efforts across all channels in 2022 and beyond.

Stryve Nutrition Introduction

In August 2021, Stryve complemented its popular healthy air-dried meat snacking brands by launching a new category of Collagen and Bone Broth products. These are functional foods packed with protein and are all-natural, non-GMO, sugar-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free. Stryve’s Collagen and Bone Broth products are currently available at www.stryve.com and are expected to available at Amazon and select retailers beginning next year. Stryve is also developing additional nutrition products and believes the category could be a significant contributor to net sales in 2022.

Reaffirmed Financial Outlook

Stryve reaffirms its prior financial outlook for 2021 as follows:

Net sales in the range of approximately $31 million to $34 million, an increase of 82% to 100% compared to 2020.



The outlook above constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Stryve’s control. Please see "Forward-looking Statements" below. As these statements are forward-looking, actual results may differ materially.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

STRYVE FOODS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



September 30 December 31 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalent $ 13,389,570 $ 591,634 Accounts receivable, net 4,496,715 679,061 Inventory, net 5,514,530 3,373,033 Prepaid media spend 650,000 249,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,788,263 529,230 Total current assets 26,839,078 5,421,958 Property and equipment, net 6,668,675 6,845,132 Goodwill 8,450,000 8,450,000 Intangible asset, net 4,664,942 4,962,834 Prepaid media spend, net of current portion 268,295 498,662 Other assets 34,800 58,545 TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,925,790 $ 26,237,131 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 3,482,170 $ 3,839,384 Accrued expenses 687,934 1,710,384 Line of credit 3,500,000 3,500,000 Current portion of long-term debt 2,672,087 22,649,995 Total current liabilities 10,342,191 31,699,763 Long-term debt, net of current portion 927,743 3,874,235 Financing obligation - related party operating lease 7,500,000 - Warrant liability 167,875 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,937,809 35,573,998 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock - $0.0001 par value 400,000,000 shares authorized, 8,217,321 shares issued and outstanding 822 - Class V common stock - $0.0001 par value 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,502,355 shares issued and outstanding 1,150 974 Additional paid-in-capital 100,140,208 42,783,408 Accumulated deficit (72,154,199 ) (52,121,249 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 27,987,981 (9,336,867 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 46,925,790 $ 26,237,131



STRYVE FOODS, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 SALES, net 9,061,770 4,428,231 23,247,568 13,013,199 COST OF GOODS SOLD 5,807,925 2,832,857 13,734,845 8,352,871 GROSS MARGIN 3,253,845 1,595,374 9,512,723 4,660,328 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 5,826,748 2,789,791 17,873,162 8,018,023 Operations expense 1,234,001 735,491 3,264,086 1,709,070 Salaries and wages 2,272,336 1,220,975 5,275,646 4,617,458 Non-cash compensation expense 1,700,869 - 1,700,869 - Depreciation and amortization expense 402,290 315,000 1,193,846 962,296 (Gain) Loss on disposal of fixed assets (13,250 ) 12,723 (21,828 ) 13,047 Total operating expenses 11,422,994 5,073,980 29,285,781 15,319,894 OPERATING LOSS (8,169,149 ) (3,478,606 ) (19,773,059 ) (10,659,566 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest expense (757,811 ) (882,258 ) (2,715,068 ) (2,384,375 ) PPP Loan Forgiveness - - 1,669,552 - Change in fair value of Private Warrants 213,300 - 213,300 - Other income 2,577 - 572,325 - Total other (expense)/ income (541,934 ) (882,258 ) (259,891 ) (2,384,375 ) NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,711,083 ) (4,360,864 ) (20,032,950 ) (13,043,941 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - NET LOSS $ (8,711,083 ) $ (4,360,864 ) $ (20,032,950 ) $ (13,043,941 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.63 ) $ (1.63 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,559,390 8,089,907 12,311,118 8,006,433



STRYVE FOODS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON_GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION



Stryve uses non-GAAP financial information and believes it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in operating results, and provide additional insight on how the management team evaluates the business. Stryve’s management team uses EBITDA to make operating and strategic decisions, evaluate performance and comply with indebtedness related reporting requirements. Below are details on this non-GAAP measure and the non-GAAP adjustments that the management team makes in the definition of EBITDA. Stryve believes this non-GAAP measure should be considered along with net income (loss), the most closely related GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation between EBITDA and net income is below:

