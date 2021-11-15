Montauk Renewables Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $39.7 million, increased 40.7% year-over-year





Net Income of $8.9 million, increased 526.9% year-over-year





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million, increased 27.2% year-over-year





RNG production of 1.5 million MMBtu, decreased (0.7%) year-over-year

Montauk’s third quarter revenue reflects an increase in the number of RINs sold based on inter-period timing on RIN transfers. To a lesser extent, increased natural gas prices and higher revenues recognized under counterparty sharing agreements also contributed to this increase. In the third quarter, the Company was granted a patent over 24 specific aspects of continuous-feed, closed-loop reactor technology acquired in our acquisition of the assets of Montauk Ag Renewables. The Company believes that the reactor enables near-zero-emissions conversion of agricultural waste into multiple non-fossil, renewable-fuel alternatives, is capable of producing multiple units of renewable energy for each unit of conventional energy consumed and is capable of sequestering multiple tons of greenhouse gas equivalent emissions (CO2e) for every ton emitted. The reactor is operational and the Company continues to make improvements to the reactor to optimize its functionality. We expect this facility to be commissioned with such improvements in 2022. Also in the third quarter, the Company undertook significant efforts to improve the performance of the existing digestion process at its Pico facility. We have temporarily idled RNG production at this facility in order to clean out settled solids in the digester, replace the cover of the digester, and make various other efficiency improvements. After the improvements are completed, we expect production to measurably increase from the current production levels of approximately 150 MMBtu/day once we resume full operations at the Pico facility, currently expected during the first quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $39.7 million, an increase of $11.5 million (40.7%) compared to $28.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. An increase in the number of RINs sold within our RNG segment accounted for over half of the increase. Operating and maintenance expenses for our RNG facilities in the third quarter of 2021 were $8.7 million, a decrease of $0.3 million (3.0%) as compared to $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Newly commissioned sites within our RNG segment contributed $1.3 million in operating and maintenance expenses. Total general and administrative expenses were $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.4 million (82.0%) compared to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Included within general and administrative expenses was $2.6 million related to stock-based compensation costs primarily associated with our initial public offering (“IPO”) and reorganization transactions, including an equity exchange and a distribution involving Montauk Holdings Limited and Montauk Holdings USA, LLC. Operating profit in the third quarter of 2021 was $6.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million (39.2%) compared to an operating profit of $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. We recorded an adjustment of $0.7 million in royalties, transportation, gathering and production expenses based on the Company’s risk adjusted analysis of the assessment of its obligation related to its Pico facility earn-out liability. Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $8.9 million, an increase of $10.9 million (526.9%) compared to a net loss of ($2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter Operations Results

We produced 1.5 million Metric Million British Thermal Units (“MMBtu”) of RNG during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of less than 0.1 million MMBtus (0.7%) compared to the 1.5 million MMBtus produced in the third quarter of 2020. Our McCarty facility produced 0.1 million less RNG related to the collection system at the McCarty facility being hampered by increased volumes of water impacting collection during the third quarter of 2021. As water levels vary or increase, the ability to draw feedstock can be reduced. We produced approximately 43 megawatt hours (“MWh”) in Renewable Electricity during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6 MWh (12.2%), compared to the 49 MWh produced in the third quarter of 2020. Our Security facility had no production in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2 MWh produced in the third quarter of 2020 while previously announced projects to restore the engines are ongoing. The projects are currently anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook:

RNG revenues expected to range between $38.0 and $46.0 million





RNG production volumes expected to range between 1.4 and 1.7 million MMBtu





Renewable Electricity revenues expected to range between $3.8 and $4.7 million





Renewable Electricity production volumes expected to range between 47 and 57 thousand MWh

Conference Call Information

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA which are Non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measurements of performance that management and the board of directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity or profitability.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data): September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,892 $ 20,992 Restricted cash - current 118 - Accounts and other receivables, net 15,308 5,449 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,045 6,044 Total current assets $ 39,363 $ 32,485 Restricted cash - non-current $ 573 $ 567 Property, plant and equipment, net 179,307 186,401 Related party receivable 7,140 - Goodwill and intangible assets, net 15,033 14,678 Deferred tax assets 13,697 14,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets 378 586 Other assets 4,254 3,817 Total assets $ 259,745 $ 253,356 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' AND MEMBERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,800 $ 5,964 Accrued liabilities 12,441 11,539 Current portion of lease liability 294 282 Current portion of derivative instruments 841 1,185 Current portion of long-term debt 9,633 9,492 Total current liabilities $ 29,009 $ 28,462 Long-term debt, less current portion $ 49,023 $ 56,268 Non-current portion of lease liability 102 320 Non-current portion of derivative instruments 408 1,075 Asset retirement obligation 5,883 5,689 Other liabilities 1,226 1,920 Total liabilities $ 85,651 $ 93,734 STOCKHOLDERS’ AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY Members’ equity $ - $ 159,622 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 690,000,000 shares; 143,584,827 shares issued at September 30, 2021; 141,015,213 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 1,410 - Treasury stock, at cost, 950,214 shares at September 30, 2021 (10,813 ) - Additional paid-in capital 193,518 - Retained deficit (10,021 ) - Total stockholders' and members' equity $ 174,094 $ 159,622 Total liabilities and stockholders' and members' equity $ 259,745 $ 253,356









MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share and per share data): Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total operating revenues $ 39,749 $ 28,250 $ 102,872 $ 74,563 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance expenses $ 13,123 $ 11,320 $ 36,954 $ 31,281 General and administrative expenses 7,520 4,131 35,280 11,336 Royalties, transportation, gathering and production fuel 6,636 5,189 18,840 13,376 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,666 5,470 17,062 16,120 Gain on insurance proceeds (157 ) (2,694 ) (238 ) (3,444 ) Impairment loss - - 626 278 Transaction costs 232 - 357 - Total operating expenses $ 33,020 $ 23,416 $ 108,881 $ 68,947 Operating income (loss) $ 6,729 $ 4,834 $ (6,009 ) $ 5,616 Other expenses: Interest expense $ 697 $ 436 $ 2,064 $ 3,510 Other expense 617 216 662 250 Total other expenses $ 1,314 $ 652 $ 2,726 $ 3,760 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 5,415 $ 4,182 $ (8,735 ) $ 1,856 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,481 ) 6,266 1,286 (291 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,896 $ (2,084 ) $ (10,021 ) $ 2,147 Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 141,015,213 141,015,213 Diluted 141,048,006 141,015,213









MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands): Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (10,021 ) $ 2,147 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 17,062 16,120 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 1,124 (372 ) Stock-based compensation 19,713 465 Related party receivables - 164 Derivative mark-to-market adjustments and settlements (1,011 ) 1,381 Gain on property insurance proceeds (238 ) (1,169 ) Gain on Pico earn-out liability reduction (694 ) - Net loss on sale of assets 822 - Accretion of asset retirement obligations 304 108 Amortization of debt issuance costs 395 532 Impairment loss 626 278 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables and other current assets (7,272 ) 695 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 488 2,287 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,298 $ 22,636 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures $ (7,702 ) $ (14,911 ) Asset acquisition (4,142 ) - Cash collateral deposits, net 118 - Proceeds from sale of assets 74 - Proceeds from insurance recovery 238 1,169 Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,414 ) $ (13,742 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of long-term debt $ - $ 8,500 Repayments of long-term debt (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Proceeds from initial public offering 15,593 - Treasury stock purchase (10,813 ) - Loan to Montauk Holdings Limited (7,140 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (9,860 ) $ 1,000 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 24 $ 9,894 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 21,559 $ 10,361 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 21,583 $ 20,255 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,892 $ 19,537 Restricted cash and cash equivalents – current 118 151 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - non-current 573 567 $ 21,583 $ 20,255







MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands): The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: Three Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 8,896 $ (2,084 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,666 5,470 Interest expense 697 436 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,481 ) 6,266 EBITDA 11,778 10,088 Net loss on sale of assets 822 - Transaction costs 232 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,832 $ 10,088



