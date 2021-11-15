CareDx To Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company will participate in the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.



CareDx’ management team is scheduled to present at the following;

The 12 th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM GMT



The 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference with a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST



To listen to the webcasts, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding TxAccess and the integration of University of Alabama at Birmingham Comprehensive Transplant Institute with TxAccess (the “Integration”), and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through TxAccess and the Integration. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that the CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of TxAccess and the Integration; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

