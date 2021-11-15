Mobivity Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for brands, today announced financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) ending September 30th, 2021.
Summary of Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
- Revenues of $2.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to $3.18 million in Q3 2020.
- Gross margin of 56% compared to 70% in Q3 2020.
- Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 45% to $3.1 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period in 2020.
- Cash and cash equivalents totalled $569 thousand compared to $505 thousand in Q3 of 2020.
- Net loss was $1.8 million compared to a net gain of $105 thousand in Q3 2020.
Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights
- Excluding one-time, non-recurring development revenue during Q3 2020, comparable recurring revenue increased 38% and comparable gross profit increased 77%.
- Added a second C-Store brand, which operates more than 350 locations across 11 western states and is the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West.
- Expanded restaurant client base with three new brands operating more than 200 locations.
- Strong sales pipeline includes brands operating more than 13,000 convenience store locations.
- Launched an online-to-offline consumer acquisition marketplace leveraging Mobivity’s reach to millions of consumers, and tens of thousands of brick-and-mortar locations, to drive customer acquisition for cryptocurrency platforms, gaming operators, streaming video and more.
Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “The restaurant vertical has been impacted tremendously by the COVID pandemic, and those headwinds continue to linger. These issues have hindered the restaurant industry’s adoption of the digital transition. Thanks to our success winning major brands we are uniquely positioned to monetize the intersection of millions of consumers, billions of transactions, and the digital businesses who must have efficient and effective access to customers. In just the past few months we’ve already developed new sales pipeline opportunities with digital customers including crypto, streaming video, and gaming operators where our loyalty, perfect attribution, and unique offer code solutions bring compelling value to digital acquisition and retention challenges. We’ve also seen overwhelming demand from our restaurant, CPG and C store customers who seek quick access to a highly relevant and large digital audience to drive sales. I applaud our team for their relentless pursuit of a new digital future where the customer and technology assets we’ve built are perfectly positioned to capitalize on the multi-billion dollar intersection of digital and real-world audiences.”
Consolidated Financial Summaries
|(In thousands)
|Three months ended September 30
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|$$
|%
|2021
|2020
|$$
|%
|Revenue
|$2,312
|$3,180
|($868)
|-27%
|$7,561
|$10,496
|($2,935)
|-28%
|Gross profit
|$1,303
|$2,237
|($934)
|-42%
|$4,239
|$6,754
|($2,515)
|-37%
|Gross margin
|56%
|70%
|-14%
|56%
|62%
|-6%
|Operating Expenses
|$3,085
|$2,132
|$953
|33%
|$9,088
|$8,243
|$845
|10%
|Income (loss) from Operations
|($1,782)
|$105
|($1,887)
|-1,797%
|($4,849)
|($1,489)
|($3,360)
|226%
|Net income (loss)
|($984)
|$39
|($1,023)
|-2,623%
|($4,110)
|($1,702)
|($1,385)
|81%
|Adjusted EBITDA *
|$(465)
|$ 464
|$ (929)
|-200%
|$ (2,825)
|$ (451)
|$ (2,374)
|526%
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|568,896
|$
|3,282,820
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44,386 and $33,848, respectively
|1,635,438
|305,693
|Contracts receivable, current
|943,904
|943,904
|Other current assets
|168,685
|272,736
|Total current assets
|3,316,923
|4,805,153
|Goodwill
|496,352
|496,352
|Right to use lease assets
|1,242,264
|57,482
|Intangible assets, net
|1,253,496
|1,368,329
|Contracts receivable, long term
|707,928
|1,415,856
|Other assets
|181,602
|25,230
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|7,198,565
|$
|8,168,402
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,303,438
|$
|1,935,411
|Accrued interest
|72,896
|47,316
|Accrued and deferred personnel compensation
|483,804
|224,881
|Deferred revenue and customer deposits
|495,287
|606,597
|Related party notes payable
|333,333
|80,000
|Notes payable, net - current maturities
|101,481
|561,676
|Operating lease liability
|195,270
|58,173
|Other current liabilities
|431,027
|566,303
|Total current liabilities
|5,416,536
|4,080,357
|Non-current liabilities
|Related party notes payable, net - long term
|1,552,112
|—
|Notes payable, net - long term
|78,623
|1,499,001
|Operating lease liability
|1,247,395
|13,296
|Other long term liabilities
|415,767
|831,535
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,293,897
|2,343,832
|Total liabilities
|8,710,433
|6,424,189
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,410,695 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding
|55,411
|55,411
|Equity payable
|100,862
|100,862
|Additional paid-in capital
|102,063,155
|101,186,889
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(45,837
|)
|(23,446
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(103,685,459
|)
|(99,575,503
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(1,511,868
|)
|1,744,213
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|$
|7,198,565
|$
|8,168,402
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|Revenues
|$
|2,311,548
|$
|3,180,173
|$
|7,561,966
|$
|10,496,827
|Cost of revenues
|1,008,703
|943,292
|3,322,639
|3,742,615
|Gross profit
|1,302,845
|2,236,881
|4,239,327
|6,754,212
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|1,245,085
|889,032
|3,491,855
|3,138,744
|Sales and marketing
|978,968
|445,273
|2,987,411
|1,748,892
|Engineering, research, and development
|678,209
|621,442
|2,076,194
|2,820,525
|Impairment of intangible asset
|—
|—
|8,286
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|182,663
|176,127
|524,474
|534,972
|Total operating expenses
|3,084,925
|2,131,874
|9,088,220
|8,243,133
|Income (loss) from operations
|(1,782,080
|)
|105,007
|(4,848,893
|)
|(1,488,921
|)
|Other income/(expense)
|Interest income
|—
|309
|5
|1,220
|Other Income
|891,103
|—
|891,103
|—
|Interest expense
|(88,331
|)
|(62,621
|)
|(144,714
|)
|(207,899
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|—
|(3,481
|)
|—
|(3,481
|)
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|—
|—
|(880
|)
|(3,935
|)
|Foreign currency gain (loss)
|(4,329
|)
|247
|(6,577
|)
|1,345
|Total other income/(expense)
|798,443
|(65,546
|)
|738,937
|(212,750
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(983,637
|)
|39,461
|(4,109,956
|)
|(1,701,671
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net income (loss)
|(983,637
|)
|39,461
|(4,109,956
|)
|(1,701,671
|)
|Other comprehensive Income (loss), net of income tax
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(13,150
|)
|30,145
|(22,391
|)
|(9,072
|)
|Comprehensive Income (loss)
|$
|(996,787
|)
|$
|69,606
|$
|(4,132,347
|)
|$
|(1,710,743
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|55,410,695
|51,617,612
|55,410,695
|51,555,837
|Diluted
|55,410,695
|61,106,633
|55,410,695
|51,555,837