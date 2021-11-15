Metromile Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“During the quarter, we continued to make progress on and invest in our growth initiatives, and while our Policies in Force were largely flat for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, Policies in Force have now grown for three consecutive months, including October,” said Dan Preston, Chief Executive Officer of Metromile. “We also saw a rising cost of acquisition as we ramped our investment to increase our brand awareness and reinforce trust with customers. Key initiatives included refreshing our messaging to align with drivers’ current needs, expanding our Independent Agent channel with a comparative rater integration, and continued work toward state expansion. Additionally, Metromile Enterprise continues to make progress, signing up new customers like Buckle for its software solutions.”

“Loss ratios remained elevated given industry-wide inflation in costs across bodily injury and physical damage,” added Mr. Preston. “Our loss ratio for the quarter of 81.6% reflects 4.4 points of catastrophe-related costs, with an estimated adjusted 77.2% loss ratio after removing the effects of Hurricane Ida. We expect our rate filings in progress across most of our footprint will address these higher losses and improve profitability over the course of 2022.”

The power of Metromile and Lemonade joining forces

On November 8, 2021, we, together with Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade”), announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which Lemonade will acquire Metromile in an all-stock transaction that implied a fully diluted equity value of approximately $500 million. As of September 30, 2021, Metromile had net unrestricted cash of approximately $160 million, implying an enterprise value of about $340 million.

The companies have deeply aligned missions and market potential; together, we believe we can create a far superior outcome for Metromile and Lemonade shareholders alike:

Metromile’s ten year track record in data science-powered auto insurance, coupled with Lemonade’s well loved brand and high customer trust, position the combined company as the ideal destination for modern drivers everywhere.

Lemonade has a proven track record of cross-selling insurance products to its rapidly growing customer base of nearly 1.4 million customers.

Beyond auto, the combined value proposition offers significant benefits across a customer’s lifetime (renters, home, life, pet) while broadening the set of advantages against incumbents.

Lastly, given our recent rising customer acquisition costs and the additional capital required, we believe the companies together will gain substantial customer acquisition and cost efficiencies through investments in a single brand, technology, and platform.

In sum, our shareholders will now participate in the upside of the combined entity, which we believe will be substantially stronger and differentiated given the massive cross-sell potential, nationwide footprint, strengthened balance sheet, and brand. Moving forward, we will be even better positioned to provide millions of drivers with fairer, more customized insurance based on their own driving.

Q3 2021 Results, KPIs and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Policies in Force

Policies in Force as of September 30, 2021 were 95,238, compared to 95,314 at the end of the second quarter of 2021.



Premium

Direct Earned Premium in the third quarter of 2021 was $28.5 million, a 6.7% increase from the prior-year period.

Average Annual Premium per Policy, defined as Direct Earned Premium divided by the Average Policies in Force for the period, was $1,197 as of September 30, 2021, a 6.1% increase compared to $1,128 on September 30, 2020, due to more miles driven on a year-over-year basis.

Premium Run-Rate, defined as ending Policies in Force multiplied by Average Annual Premium per Policy, was $114.0 million as of September 30, 2021, a 9.5% increase compared to $104.1 million on September 30, 2020.



Retention

As of September 30, 2021, one-year new customer retention was 65% for policies that completed their second term in the third quarter of 2021. We define retention as the percentage of new customers who remain with us after their first two policy terms, inclusive of all cancellation reasons.

The average policy life expectancy for a new customer was 3 years as of the end of the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP Gross Margin

Third quarter of 2021 GAAP Gross Margin was (20.0)%, compared to (41.3)% in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher revenue in the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by reinsurance coverage on losses in the third quarter of 2020 combined with both increased frequency and severity of losses as well as claims related to Hurricane Ida in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP Gross Margin includes the effects of reinsurance, which increases the measure’s volatility, and may not accurately reflect the company’s underlying business or operations.

Accident Quarter Loss Ratio and Contribution Profit/Margin

Our Accident Quarter Loss Ratio was 81.6% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 56.7% in the prior-year period, resulting from an increase in claims severity observed industry-wide and bodily injury frequency as well as claims related to Hurricane Ida; partially offset by the higher earned premium from our per-mile pricing model. Accident Quarter Loss Ratio excluding catastrophe losses was 77.2% excluding claims related to Hurricane Ida.

Our Accident Quarter Loss Adjustment Expense Ratio was 17.3% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 8.8% for the prior-year period.

Servicing Expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $3.7 million, or 12.9% of Direct Earned Premium, compared to $3.8 million, or 14.2% of Direct Earned Premium, in the prior-year period. The lower Servicing Expenses as a percentage of Direct Earned Premium was primarily due to reduced bad debt expenses.

Accident Quarter Contribution Loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million, compared to Accident Quarter Contribution Profit of $6.2 million in the prior-year period. Accident Quarter Contribution Margin was (10.4)%, compared to 22.6% in the third quarter of 2020. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the results of prior period development on loss and loss adjustment expenses.

We had $0.9 million of favorable prior period loss development in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million of unfavorable prior period loss development in the third quarter of 2020.

Contribution Loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million, compared to Contribution Profit of $4.7 million in the prior-year period.

Enterprise Software Revenue

Total enterprise software revenue was $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

Our primary KPI for Metromile Enterprise is recurring software revenue, and we ended the third quarter of 2021 with $4.2 million of booked annual recurring revenue, excluding any benefit of a Metromile Insurance relationship with Metromile Enterprise.

Operating Expense (R&D, G&A and Enterprise Costs)

Total operating expense, which excludes loss, loss adjustment expenses, marketing and sales, and variable costs associated with servicing policies, was $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $8.6 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by an increase staffing to support our growth initiatives and increased overhead costs related to our transition to a public company.



Acquisition Expense

Total marketing, sales, underwriting, and device costs were $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.9 million in the prior-year period when marketing had been significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Reinsurance

Effective as of April 30, 2021, the Company commuted 100% of its outstanding reinsurance agreements.



Cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $159.2 million on September 30, 2021.

Outlook and Conference Call

Due to the pending transaction with Lemonade announced on November 8, 2021, the Company will not be providing an updated outlook for the full year 2021 and beyond, nor host a conference call in conjunction with its third quarter 2021 earnings release. Additionally, the Company is withdrawing its previously provided financial guidance. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.metromile.com for the latest releases and information.

About Metromile

Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW) is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile instead of the industry’s reliance on approximations that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information relating to contribution profit/(loss), accident quarter contribution profit/(loss), contribution margin, accident quarter contribution margin, adjusted revenue, and accident period loss ratio excluding catastrophe-related losses. The non-GAAP financial measures below have not been calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

In addition, contribution profit/(loss), accident quarter contribution profit/(loss), contribution margin, accident quarter contribution margin and accident quarter loss ratio excluding catastrophe-related losses should not be construed as indicators of our operating performance, liquidity, or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities, as there may be significant factors or trends that these non-GAAP measures fail to address. We caution investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from traditional accounting conventions. Therefore, its use can make it difficult to compare our current results with our results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing our business and to, among other things: (1) monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance; (2) facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations; (3) facilitate external comparisons of the results of our overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (4) review and assess the operating performance of our management team; (5) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (6) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures” below.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Investments Marketable securities - restricted $ 49,792 $ 24,651 Total investments 49,792 24,651 Cash and cash equivalents 159,157 19,150 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 50,938 31,038 Receivable for securities 624 — Premiums receivable 18,655 16,329 Reinsurance recoverable on paid loss — 8,475 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid loss — 33,941 Prepaid reinsurance premium — 13,668 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,973 12,058 Deferred transaction costs — 3,581 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 1,569 656 Telematics devices, improvements and equipment, net 13,025 12,716 Website and software development costs, net 22,008 18,401 Digital assets, net 803 — Intangible assets 7,500 7,500 Total assets $ 332,044 $ 202,164 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 70,798 $ 57,093 Ceded reinsurance premium payable — 27,000 Payable to carriers - premiums and LAE, net 299 849 Unearned premium reserve 17,393 16,070 Deferred revenue 4,597 5,817 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,907 8,222 Notes payable — 51,934 Warrant liability 6,693 83,652 Other liabilities 6,302 8,554 Total liabilities 114,989 259,191 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 and 89,775,268 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively; 0 and 68,776,614 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $302,397 as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively — 304,469 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 640,000,000 and 111,702,628 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively; 127,737,209 and 8,992,039 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13 1 Accumulated paid-in capital 755,276 5,482 Note receivable from executive — (415 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (15 ) 11 Accumulated deficit (538,219 ) (366,575 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 217,055 (361,496 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 332,044 $ 202,164

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue (unaudited) (unaudited) Premiums earned, net $ 28,142 $ 3,139 $ 47,316 $ 9,360 Investment income 30 81 85 500 Other revenue 1,829 4,731 27,974 14,499 Total revenue 30,001 7,951 75,375 24,359 Costs and expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 27,480 4,443 62,383 12,214 Policy servicing expense and other 5,674 4,119 15,172 12,803 Sales, marketing and other acquisition costs 12,332 28 85,552 3,616 Research and development 5,130 1,832 11,898 6,668 Amortization of capitalized software 2,838 2,815 8,190 8,311 Other operating expenses 14,207 3,924 39,534 13,138 Total costs and expenses 67,661 17,161 222,729 56,750 Loss from operations (37,660 ) (9,210 ) (147,354 ) (32,391 ) Other expense Interest expense — 1,513 15,974 3,453 Impairment on digital assets 117 — 183 — (Decrease) increase in fair value of stock warrant liability (11,020 ) (26 ) 8,133 640 Total other expense (10,903 ) 1,487 24,290 4,093 Loss before taxes (26,757 ) (10,697 ) (171,644 ) (36,484 ) Income tax benefit — (67 ) — (67 ) Net loss $ (26,757 ) $ (10,630 ) $ (171,644 ) $ (36,417 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (4.10 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 127,166,524 8,888,099 109,988,189 8,882,040

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (171,644 ) $ (36,417 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,523 12,503 Stock-based compensation 19,949 981 Change in fair value of warrant liability 8,133 640 Telematics devices unreturned 1,616 684 Amortization of debt issuance costs 11,695 796 Noncash interest and other expense 4,388 8,344 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Premiums receivable (2,326 ) (1,171 ) Accounts receivable 3,526 692 Reinsurance recoverable on paid loss 8,475 4,752 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid loss 33,941 (4,746 ) Prepaid reinsurance premium 13,668 (1,899 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 456 3,636 Deferred transaction costs 3,581 — Deferred policy acquisition costs, net (1,951 ) (482 ) Digital assets, net (986 ) — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 476 (2,115 ) Ceded reinsurance premium payable (27,000 ) (8,683 ) Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 13,705 1,157 Payable to carriers - premiums and LAE, net (550 ) (1,558 ) Unearned premium reserve 1,323 2,234 Deferred revenue (1,220 ) 249 Deferred tax liability — (67 ) Other liabilities (2,109 ) 1,134 Net cash used in operating activities (70,331 ) (19,336 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of telematics devices, improvements, and equipment (5,220 ) (6,269 ) Payments relating to capitalized website and software development costs (12,077 ) (10,320 ) Net change in payable/(receivable) for securities (624 ) 225 Purchase of securities (44,828 ) (18,088 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 19,484 39,040 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (43,265 ) 4,588 Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from notes payable 2,015 25,880 Payment on notes payable (69,351 ) (222 ) Proceeds from merger with INSU II, net of issuance costs 336,469 — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options and warrants 4,370 70 Net cash provided by financing activities 273,503 25,728 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 159,907 10,980 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,188 42,887 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 210,095 $ 53,867 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid for interest $ 3,164 $ 2,233 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Net liabilities assumed in the Business Combination $ 45,516 $ — Net exercise of preferred stock warrants $ 56,160 $ — Net exercise of promissory note $ 415 $ — Capitalized website and software development costs included in accrued liabilities $ 280 $ 125 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 639 $ 336 Reclassification of liability to equity for vesting of stock options $ 169 $ — Preferred stock warrant issued in conjunction with note payable $ — $ 12,464

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to their Most

Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The following table provides a reconciliation of total revenue to contribution profit/(loss) and accident period contribution profit/(loss) for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Total revenue 30.0 8.0 75.4 24.4 Losses and LAE (27.5 ) (4.4 ) (62.4 ) (12.2 ) Policy servicing expense and other (5.7 ) (4.1 ) (15.2 ) (12.8 ) Amortization of capitalized software (2.8 ) (2.8 ) (8.2 ) (8.3 ) Gross profit/(loss) (6.0 ) (3.3 ) (10.4 ) (8.9 ) Gross margin (20.0 ) % (41.3 ) % (13.8 ) % (36.5 ) % Less revenue adjustments Revenue Adjustments Related to Reinsurance — 19.6 9.5 52.7 Revenue from Enterprise Segment (1.5 ) (1.1 ) (3.7 ) (3.6 ) Interest Income and Other 0.3 0.9 1.7 1.7 Less costs and expense adjustments Loss and LAE Adjustments Related to Reinsurance — (14.5 ) (14.7 ) (41.2 ) Loss and LAE Adjustments Related to Prior Period Development (0.9 ) 1.5 4.0 2.9 Bad Debt, Report Costs and Other Expenses 0.5 (0.6 ) 0.3 (0.8 ) Amortization of Internally Developed Software 2.8 2.8 8.2 8.3 Devices 1.8 0.9 4.0 2.9 Accident period contribution profit/(loss) $ (3.0 ) $ 6.2 $ (1.1 ) $ 14.0 Prior Period Development $ 0.9 $ (1.5 ) $ (4.0 ) $ (2.9 ) Contribution profit/(loss) $ (2.1 ) $ 4.7 $ (5.1 ) $ 11.1 Total revenue $ 30.0 $ 8.0 $ 75.4 $ 24.4 Revenue adjustments (1.2 ) 19.4 7.5 50.8 Adjusted revenue $ 28.8 $ 27.4 $ 82.9 $ 75.2 Accident period contribution margin (10.4 ) % 22.6 % (1.3 ) % 18.6 % Contribution margin (7.3 ) % 17.2 % (6.2 ) % 14.8 %

Key Performance Indicators - Unaudited