AirSculpt Technologies Announces the Opening of Centers in Miami Beach and Salt Lake City

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture, today announced the recent openings of its new centers in Miami Beach, Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah increasing its center count to 18 locations across 14 states.



“We’re extremely excited to announce the openings of our new centers as we continue to execute our de novo strategy of expanding across the country,” said Dr. Aaron Rollins, Chief Executive Officer. “These openings continue to speak to the demand for our dramatic body contouring results only available with our patented AirSculpt® technology.”

Miami is a flagship location in the heart of Miami Beach with an ocean view and attached to iconic architecture. It will also serve as a center for training and innovation and research. AirSculpt TV will air live from the Miami center this Thursday at 3:30 pm EST. The address for this location is:

1111 Lincoln Road, Suite 800

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 594-9800

Salt Lake City is an essential addition to our company due to the demand from the fast-growing demographics of the Mountain West region and our goal to make our technology accessible to every major city in the USA. The address for this location is:

6440 S. Wasatch Blvd, Suite 235

Salt Lake City UT 84121

(801) 999-1180

For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at either of these locations or any of our 18 centers, visit www.elitebodysculpture.com.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

Investor Contact

Dennis Dean

Chief Financial Officer

investors@elitebodysculpture.com