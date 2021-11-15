Concierge Technologies Reports First Quarter Financial Results

San Clemente, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenues for the three-month period totaled $9.7 million, compared with $10.7 million a year ago. Due to the settlement of a legal matter, the Company sustained a net loss of approximately $1.9 million, or a loss of $.05 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus net income of $2.2 million, equal to $.06 per fully diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Results were impacted primarily by a $2.5 million settlement in connection with the resolution of SEC / CFTC regulatory Wells notices against the Company’s indirect subsidiary, United States Commodity Funds, LLC (“USCF Investments”) and United States Oil Fund, LP, in which USCF Investments is the general partner, which are related business units of Concierge’s subsidiary Wainwright Holdings, Inc. (“Wainwright”), the Company’s primary operation in its financial services segment. Excluding the settlement, net income totaled approximately $600,000 for the current quarter.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, Wainwright, had revenues of $5.7 million versus $7.0 million a year ago. Average assets under management (“AUM”) had gradually been declining over the course of the past year from $5.6 billion at September 30, 2020 to $4.2 billion at September 30, 2021. The lower AUM resulted in lower fund management revenue on a comparative basis. Excluding the settlement payment, Wainwright’s operating income totaled $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus operating income of $3.2 million a year ago. With the settlement payment, Wainwright recorded an operating loss of $368,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company’s “Other” operating segment – which consists of Gourmet Foods, Printstock, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout – recorded higher total revenues for the quarter, increasing to $4.2 million from $3.7 million a year ago. Revenues increased slightly for each of the operating units in this segment over the prior year’s first quarter.

Income from operations attributed to the “Other” segment increased to $298,000 for the quarter, up slightly from $259,000 from the prior year comparison period. Income was impacted principally by global supply chain challenges at the Company’s Original Sprout business unit, including higher costs of raw materials and freight due, in part, to the impact of COVID-19.

Concierge Technologies’ balance sheet remains strong and furthered improved at September 30, 2021, with total assets of $32.2 million, compared with $31.5 million, at June 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021 advanced to $17.3 million from $16.1 million at June 30, 2021. The Company remains essentially debt free.

“Although we posted a net loss, we are pleased with the operational performance of our subsidiaries,” said David Neibert, Concierge Technologies’ Chief Operations Officer. “Original Sprout, Brigadier Security, Printstock and Gourmet Foods are in various stages of expanding their respective sales channels and product offerings. Subsequent to the close of the first quarter, USCF Investments launched its newest fund, and our fintech product at Marygold is nearing the operational stage. All operating companies posted a profit this quarter, and we’re looking forward to improving throughout the coming year.”

Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, added, “We were pleased during the first quarter to have completed the formation of Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, which subsequently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, an established and certified investment advisor in the U.K., in a transaction that is expected to close before the end of the 2021 calendar year. Our entire team continues working diligently to grow our business profitably and achieve our collective long-term goal of increasing shareholder value.”

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat’s Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in July 2020, Printstock Products Limited https://www.printstocknz.com/ , is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand. Its operations are consolidated with those of Gourmet Foods.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province under the brands Brigadier Security Systems in Saskatoon and Elite Security in Regina, Canada.

The Company’s USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 10 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com, produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a “reef safe” sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Mexico, South America, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and Canada among other areas.

Marygold & Co., formed in the U.S. during 2019 and operating from offices in Denver, CO, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co. Advisory Services, LLC, was established to explore opportunities in the financial technology sector. The Company continues in the development stage as it works toward introduction of a fintech mobile banking app. https://marygoldandco.com/.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies’ future events. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expansion of the sales channels and product offerings of the Company’s business units and completion of Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited’s acquisition of Tiger Financial, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s website at www.conciergetechnology.net. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

Media and investors, for more Information, contact:
Roger S. Pondel
PondelWilkinson Inc.
310-279-5965
rpondel@pondel.com

 

Contact the Company:
David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer
949-429-5370
dneibert@conciergetechnology.net
 

(Financial tables follow)


CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

    September 30, 2021     June 30, 2021 (1)  
                 
ASSETS  
                 
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 17,281,380     $ 16,072,955  
Accounts receivable, net     1,458,312       1,070,541  
Accounts receivable - related parties     1,761,830       2,038,054  
Inventories     2,109,390       1,951,792  
Prepaid income tax and tax receivable     856,072       747,343  
Investments     1,322,642       1,828,926  
Other current assets     318,218       399,524  
Total current assets     25,107,844       24,109,135  
                 
Restricted cash     13,748       13,989  
Property, plant and equipment, net     1,471,602       1,573,445  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     893,562       1,058,199  
Goodwill     1,043,473       1,043,473  
Intangible assets, net     2,259,494       2,341,803  
Deferred tax assets, net-U.S.     827,476       827,476  
Other assets, long - term     540,160       540,160  
Total assets   $ 32,157,359     $ 31,507,680  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and legal settlement   $ 6,622,022     $ 3,862,874  
Expense waivers – related parties     108,012       69,684  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     457,586       513,071  
Notes payable - related parties     603,500       603,500  
Loans - property and equipment, current portion     14,840       15,094  
Total current liabilities     7,805,960       5,064,223  
                 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES                
Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion     365,838       379,804  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     496,629       607,560  
Deferred tax liabilities, net-foreign     169,429       169,429  
Total long-term liabilities     1,031,896       1,156,793  
Total liabilities     8,837,856       6,221,016  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized                
Series B: 49,360 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and at June 30, 2021     49       49  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,485,959 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and at June 30, 2021     37,486       37,486  
Additional paid-in capital     9,330,843       9,330,843  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     56,413       142,581  
Retained earnings     13,894,712       15,775,705  
Total stockholders' equity     23,319,503       25,286,664  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 32,157,359     $ 31,507,680  

(1) Derived from audited financial statements

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


  

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2021     Three Months Ended September 30, 2020  
                 
Net revenue                
Fund management - related party   $ 5,657,027     $ 7,036,301  
Food products     2,361,793       2,057,369  
Security systems     690,856       678,643  
Beauty products     1,021,071       972,744  
Net revenue     9,730,747       10,745,057  
                 
Cost of revenue     2,652,014       2,399,151  
                 
Gross profit     7,078,733       8,345,906  
                 
                 
Operating expense                
General and administrative expense     2,113,820       1,911,045  
Fund operations     1,101,617       902,841  
Marketing and advertising     723,591       801,092  
Depreciation and amortization     154,765       166,071  
Salaries and compensation     2,131,298       1,696,244  
Legal settlement     2,500,000       -  
Total operating expenses     8,725,091       5,477,293  
                 
(Loss) income from operations     (1,646,358 )     2,868,613  
                 
                 
Other income:                
Interest and dividend income     7,396       8,604  
Interest expense     (10,200 )     (10,083 )
Other income     6,993       118,625  
Total other income, net     4,189       117,146  
                 
(Loss) income before income taxes     (1,642,169 )     2,985,759  
                 
Provision of income taxes     (238,824 )     (766,325 )
                 
Net (loss) income   $ (1,880,993 )   $ 2,219,434  
                 
Weighted average shares of common stock                
Basic and diluted     38,473,159       38,473,159  
                 
Net (loss) income per common share                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.06  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


  

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2021     Three Months Ended September 30, 2020  
                 
Net (loss) income   $ (1,880,993 )   $ 2,219,434  
                 
Other comprehensive income:                
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain     (86,168 )     72,714  
Comprehensive (loss) income   $ (1,967,161 )   $ 2,292,148  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


  

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIODS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(UNAUDITED)

Period Ending September 30, 2021   Preferred Stock (Series B)     Common Stock                                  
    Number of Shares     Amount     Number of Shares     Par Value     Additional Paid - in Capital     Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)     Retained Earnings     Total Stockholders' Equity  
Balance at July 1, 2021     49,360     $ 49       37,485,959     $ 37,486     $ 9,330,843     $ 142,581     $ 15,775,705     $ 25,286,664  
Loss on currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       (86,168 )     -       (86,168 )
Net loss     -       -       -       -       -       -       (1,880,993 )     (1,880,993 )
Balance at September 30, 2021     49,360     $ 49     $ 37,485,959     $ 37,486     $ 9,330,843     $ 56,413     $ 13,894,712     $ 23,319,503  


Period Ending September 30, 2020   Preferred Stock (Series B)     Common Stock                                  
    Number of Shares     Amount     Number of Shares     Par Value     Additional Paid - in Capital     Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)     Retained Earnings     Total Stockholders' Equity  
Balance at July 1, 2020     53,032     $ 53       37,412,519     $ 37,412     $ 9,330,913     $ (144,744 )   $ 9,926,262     $ 19,149,896  
Gain on currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       72,714       -       72,714  
Net income     -       -       -       -       -       -       2,219,434       2,219,434  
Balance at September 30, 2020     53,032     $ 53       37,412,519     $ 37,412     $ 9,330,913     $ (72,030 )   $ 12,145,696     $ 21,442,044  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.


  

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED) 

    For the Three Month Period Ended  
    September 30,  
    2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net (loss) income   $ (1,880,993 )   $ 2,219,434  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization     154,765       166,071  
Bad debt expense     -       13,749.00  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments     1,059       (1,067 )
Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment     23,407       (2,100 )
Operating lease right-of-use asset - non-cash lease cost     164,637       128,320  
                 
Decrease (increase) in current assets:                
Accounts receivable     (397,282 )     (205,324 )
Accounts receivable - related party     276,224       433,110  
Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable     (111,698 )     859,118  
Inventories     (154,924 )     (137,859 )
Other current assets     129,731       134,208  
Decrease (increase) in current liabilities:                
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and legal settlement     2,786,828       (179,660 )
Operating lease liabilities     (166,417 )     (129,324 )
Expense waivers - related party     38,328       306,653  
Net cash provided by operating activities     863,665       3,605,329  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Cash paid for acquisition of assets     -       (723,150 )
Purchase of real estate and equipment     (3,560 )     (5,657 )
Sale of investments     506,462       -  
Purchase of investments     (423 )     (2,694 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     502,479       (731,501 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Repayment of property and equipment loans     (3,584 )     (3,282 )
Net cash (used in) financing activities     (3,584 )     (3,282 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents     (154,376 )     210,997  
                 
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH     1,208,184       3,081,543  
                 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE     16,086,944       9,826,042  
                 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE   $ 17,295,128     $ 12,907,585  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest paid   $ 4,080     $ 3,963  
Income taxes paid (refunded)   $ 296,768     $ (238,458 )
Non-cash financing and investing activities:                
Reclassification of acquisition deposit   $ -     $ 122,111  
Purchase price payable   $ -     $ 277,577  

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.