Concierge Technologies Reports First Quarter Financial Results

San Clemente, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Revenues for the three-month period totaled $9.7 million, compared with $10.7 million a year ago. Due to the settlement of a legal matter, the Company sustained a net loss of approximately $1.9 million, or a loss of $.05 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus net income of $2.2 million, equal to $.06 per fully diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Results were impacted primarily by a $2.5 million settlement in connection with the resolution of SEC / CFTC regulatory Wells notices against the Company’s indirect subsidiary, United States Commodity Funds, LLC (“USCF Investments”) and United States Oil Fund, LP, in which USCF Investments is the general partner, which are related business units of Concierge’s subsidiary Wainwright Holdings, Inc. (“Wainwright”), the Company’s primary operation in its financial services segment. Excluding the settlement, net income totaled approximately $600,000 for the current quarter.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, Wainwright, had revenues of $5.7 million versus $7.0 million a year ago. Average assets under management (“AUM”) had gradually been declining over the course of the past year from $5.6 billion at September 30, 2020 to $4.2 billion at September 30, 2021. The lower AUM resulted in lower fund management revenue on a comparative basis. Excluding the settlement payment, Wainwright’s operating income totaled $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, versus operating income of $3.2 million a year ago. With the settlement payment, Wainwright recorded an operating loss of $368,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company’s “Other” operating segment – which consists of Gourmet Foods, Printstock, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout – recorded higher total revenues for the quarter, increasing to $4.2 million from $3.7 million a year ago. Revenues increased slightly for each of the operating units in this segment over the prior year’s first quarter.

Income from operations attributed to the “Other” segment increased to $298,000 for the quarter, up slightly from $259,000 from the prior year comparison period. Income was impacted principally by global supply chain challenges at the Company’s Original Sprout business unit, including higher costs of raw materials and freight due, in part, to the impact of COVID-19.

Concierge Technologies’ balance sheet remains strong and furthered improved at September 30, 2021, with total assets of $32.2 million, compared with $31.5 million, at June 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021 advanced to $17.3 million from $16.1 million at June 30, 2021. The Company remains essentially debt free.

“Although we posted a net loss, we are pleased with the operational performance of our subsidiaries,” said David Neibert, Concierge Technologies’ Chief Operations Officer. “Original Sprout, Brigadier Security, Printstock and Gourmet Foods are in various stages of expanding their respective sales channels and product offerings. Subsequent to the close of the first quarter, USCF Investments launched its newest fund, and our fintech product at Marygold is nearing the operational stage. All operating companies posted a profit this quarter, and we’re looking forward to improving throughout the coming year.”

Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, added, “We were pleased during the first quarter to have completed the formation of Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, which subsequently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, an established and certified investment advisor in the U.K., in a transaction that is expected to close before the end of the 2021 calendar year. Our entire team continues working diligently to grow our business profitably and achieve our collective long-term goal of increasing shareholder value.”

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/ , acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat’s Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in July 2020, Printstock Products Limited https://www.printstocknz.com/ , is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand. Its operations are consolidated with those of Gourmet Foods.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com , acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province under the brands Brigadier Security Systems in Saskatoon and Elite Security in Regina, Canada.

The Company’s USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com , acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 10 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a “reef safe” sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Mexico, South America, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and Canada among other areas.

Marygold & Co., formed in the U.S. during 2019 and operating from offices in Denver, CO, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co. Advisory Services, LLC, was established to explore opportunities in the financial technology sector. The Company continues in the development stage as it works toward introduction of a fintech mobile banking app. https://marygoldandco.com/ .

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net .

Forward-Looking Statements

(Financial tables follow)





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (1) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,281,380 $ 16,072,955 Accounts receivable, net 1,458,312 1,070,541 Accounts receivable - related parties 1,761,830 2,038,054 Inventories 2,109,390 1,951,792 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 856,072 747,343 Investments 1,322,642 1,828,926 Other current assets 318,218 399,524 Total current assets 25,107,844 24,109,135 Restricted cash 13,748 13,989 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,471,602 1,573,445 Operating lease right-of-use asset 893,562 1,058,199 Goodwill 1,043,473 1,043,473 Intangible assets, net 2,259,494 2,341,803 Deferred tax assets, net-U.S. 827,476 827,476 Other assets, long - term 540,160 540,160 Total assets $ 32,157,359 $ 31,507,680 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses and legal settlement $ 6,622,022 $ 3,862,874 Expense waivers – related parties 108,012 69,684 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 457,586 513,071 Notes payable - related parties 603,500 603,500 Loans - property and equipment, current portion 14,840 15,094 Total current liabilities 7,805,960 5,064,223 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion 365,838 379,804 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 496,629 607,560 Deferred tax liabilities, net-foreign 169,429 169,429 Total long-term liabilities 1,031,896 1,156,793 Total liabilities 8,837,856 6,221,016 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized Series B: 49,360 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and at June 30, 2021 49 49 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,485,959 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and at June 30, 2021 37,486 37,486 Additional paid-in capital 9,330,843 9,330,843 Accumulated other comprehensive income 56,413 142,581 Retained earnings 13,894,712 15,775,705 Total stockholders' equity 23,319,503 25,286,664 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,157,359 $ 31,507,680

(1) Derived from audited financial statements

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net revenue Fund management - related party $ 5,657,027 $ 7,036,301 Food products 2,361,793 2,057,369 Security systems 690,856 678,643 Beauty products 1,021,071 972,744 Net revenue 9,730,747 10,745,057 Cost of revenue 2,652,014 2,399,151 Gross profit 7,078,733 8,345,906 Operating expense General and administrative expense 2,113,820 1,911,045 Fund operations 1,101,617 902,841 Marketing and advertising 723,591 801,092 Depreciation and amortization 154,765 166,071 Salaries and compensation 2,131,298 1,696,244 Legal settlement 2,500,000 - Total operating expenses 8,725,091 5,477,293 (Loss) income from operations (1,646,358 ) 2,868,613 Other income: Interest and dividend income 7,396 8,604 Interest expense (10,200 ) (10,083 ) Other income 6,993 118,625 Total other income, net 4,189 117,146 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,642,169 ) 2,985,759 Provision of income taxes (238,824 ) (766,325 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,880,993 ) $ 2,219,434 Weighted average shares of common stock Basic and diluted 38,473,159 38,473,159 Net (loss) income per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net (loss) income $ (1,880,993 ) $ 2,219,434 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (86,168 ) 72,714 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,967,161 ) $ 2,292,148

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIODS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

(UNAUDITED)

Period Ending September 30, 2021 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at July 1, 2021 49,360 $ 49 37,485,959 $ 37,486 $ 9,330,843 $ 142,581 $ 15,775,705 $ 25,286,664 Loss on currency translation - - - - - (86,168 ) - (86,168 ) Net loss - - - - - - (1,880,993 ) (1,880,993 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 49,360 $ 49 $ 37,485,959 $ 37,486 $ 9,330,843 $ 56,413 $ 13,894,712 $ 23,319,503





Period Ending September 30, 2020 Preferred Stock (Series B) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Number of Shares Par Value Additional Paid - in Capital Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings Total Stockholders' Equity Balance at July 1, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (144,744 ) $ 9,926,262 $ 19,149,896 Gain on currency translation - - - - - 72,714 - 72,714 Net income - - - - - - 2,219,434 2,219,434 Balance at September 30, 2020 53,032 $ 53 37,412,519 $ 37,412 $ 9,330,913 $ (72,030 ) $ 12,145,696 $ 21,442,044

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.





CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (1,880,993 ) $ 2,219,434 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 154,765 166,071 Bad debt expense - 13,749.00 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 1,059 (1,067 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment 23,407 (2,100 ) Operating lease right-of-use asset - non-cash lease cost 164,637 128,320 Decrease (increase) in current assets: Accounts receivable (397,282 ) (205,324 ) Accounts receivable - related party 276,224 433,110 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable (111,698 ) 859,118 Inventories (154,924 ) (137,859 ) Other current assets 129,731 134,208 Decrease (increase) in current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and legal settlement 2,786,828 (179,660 ) Operating lease liabilities (166,417 ) (129,324 ) Expense waivers - related party 38,328 306,653 Net cash provided by operating activities 863,665 3,605,329 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for acquisition of assets - (723,150 ) Purchase of real estate and equipment (3,560 ) (5,657 ) Sale of investments 506,462 - Purchase of investments (423 ) (2,694 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 502,479 (731,501 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of property and equipment loans (3,584 ) (3,282 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (3,584 ) (3,282 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (154,376 ) 210,997 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,208,184 3,081,543 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING BALANCE 16,086,944 9,826,042 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 17,295,128 $ 12,907,585 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest paid $ 4,080 $ 3,963 Income taxes paid (refunded) $ 296,768 $ (238,458 ) Non-cash financing and investing activities: Reclassification of acquisition deposit $ - $ 122,111 Purchase price payable $ - $ 277,577

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.