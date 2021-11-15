VirTra Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Bookings Drives Backlog to Record $21.7 Million, Year-to-Date Revenue Grows 26% Year-over-Year

Tempe, Arizona, UNITED STATES

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Awarded $24.5 million DHS IDIQ contract for U.S. Customs and Border Protection with $1.4 million initial order
  • Received $1.37 million order from a country in the Middle East for use-of-force simulators, recoil kits and various training tools, software, and accessories
  • Secured $1.3 million order from a federal law enforcement agency in a European country for use-of-force simulators, weapon recoil kits and other training accessories
  • Scaling manufacturing capabilities to support anticipated growth in training simulator development and production with purchase of industrial building in Chandler, AZ

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary:

  • Total revenue was $6.1 million
  • Gross profit was $2.9 million, or 47% of total revenue
  • Net income totaled $1.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $520,000
  • Backlog increased 28% sequentially and 51% year-over-year to record $21.7 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.5 million

Nine Month 2021 Financial Summary:

  • Total revenue was $15.8 million
  • Gross profit was $8.6 million, or 54% of total revenue
  • Net income totaled $2.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.3 million

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Financial Highlights:

All figures in millions, except per share dataFor the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021September 30, 2021% △ September 30, 2021September 30, 2021% △
Total Revenue$6.1 $6.4 -5%  $15.8 $12.5 26% 
        
Gross Profit$2.9 $4.0 -28%  $8.6 $7.1 20% 
Gross Margin 47.2%  61.9% -24%   54.3%  57.0% -5% 
        
Net Income (Loss)$1.3 $0.9 N/A  $2.5  ($0.1) N/A 
Diluted EPS$0.12 $0.11 N/A  $0.25  ($0.02) N/A 
Adjusted EBITDA$0.52 $1.59 N/A  $2.27 $0.62 N/A 
              

Management Commentary

“We continue to be encouraged with the accelerating market adoption of VirTra’s world-class training solutions, which is evidenced by our record quarterly bookings along with a 16% sequential increase in revenue and 28% sequential increase in backlog to a new record,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and chief executive officer of VirTra. “Q3 was also highlighted by several noteworthy contract wins, including a $24.5 million IDIQ contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and two international contract wins totaling $2.7 million, which give us optimism regarding our international prospects. Our military opportunity set remains robust with recent contracts wins, and while predicting timing of a major inflection point for more substantial revenue contribution from this market can be challenging, we nonetheless have confidence that the military market will be an important contributor to VirTra in the future.

“We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives designed to scale our business for even greater success. Our enhanced capabilities, expanded team, and strong balance sheet, give us confidence in our ability to capitalize on our pipeline of opportunities and the growing need for effective and realistic training solutions globally.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $6.1 million, compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue resulted from the product mix of sales and delivery schedules to accommodate our customers’ needs.

Gross profit was $2.9 million, compared to $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 47.2%, which was lower than the 61.9% in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in gross profit and gross profit margin were due to an increase in reserve for inventory as operations scale.

Net operating expense was $2.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due the impairment write down in 2020 offset by the transition to a Company-wide ERP system in 2021 which included software fees, consulting, and time invested by Company staff.

Income from operations totaled $266,000, compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $1.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share (based on 11.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $868,000, or $0.11 per diluted share (based on 7.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the third quarter of 2020. Net income in the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a non-recurring $1.3 million gain on forgiveness of the company’s Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $520,000, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Backlog increased 51% to a record $21.7 million, compared to $14.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $15.8 million, compared to $12.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 resulted from an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2020.

Gross profit was $8.6 million, compared to $7.1 million for the first nine months of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 54.3%, compared to 57.0% for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in gross profit margin was due to a one-time impact from an increase in reserve for inventory as our operations scale.

Net operating expense was $6.9 million, compared to $7.3 million for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment write down in 2020 offset by an increase in software licenses in 2021.

Operating income was $1.7 million, an improvement compared to an operating loss of $115,000 for the first nine months of 2020.

Net income totaled $2.5 million, or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per diluted share (based on 9.7 million weighted average basic and 10.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net loss of $123,000, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share (based on 7.8 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding), for the first nine months of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.3 million, compared to $615,000 for the first nine months of 2020.

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement and military markets. The company’s patented technologies, realistic drop-in recoil kits, software, and immersive science-based scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:  

   For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
   September 30,September 30, Increase % September 30, September 30,Increase %
    2021   2020 (Decrease) Change  2021   2020  (Decrease) Change
                  
Net Income (Loss) $1,342,972  $868,084 $474,888  55% $2,527,494  $(122,586) $2,650,080  2162%
 Adjustments:                
 Provision for income taxes  253,289   354,941  (101,652) -29%  469,306   40,467   428,839  1060%
 Depreciation and amortization  166,098   95,259  70,839  74%  367,253   274,866   92,387  34%
EBITDA $1,762,359  $1,318,284 $444,075  34% $3,364,053  $192,747  $3,171,306  1645%
 Impairment loss on That's Eatertainment, former related party  -   266,000  (266,000) -100%  -   406,000   (406,000) -100%
 Right of use amortization  78,001   -  78,001  100%  231,300   -   231,300  100%
 Reserve for note receivable  -   9,461  (9,461) -100%  -   16,738   (16,738) -100%
 Gain on forgiveness of note  (1,320,714)  -  (1,320,714) 100%  (1,320,714)  -   (1,320,714) 100%
                  
Adjusted EBITDA $519,646  $1,593,745 $(1,074,099) -67% $2,274,639  $615,485  $1,659,154  232%
                  

Forward-Looking Statements

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets

    September 30, 2021  December 31, 2020 
    (Unaudited) 
ASSETS
      
Current assets:   
 Cash and cash equivalents $21,545,843 $6,841,984 
 Accounts receivable, net  4,890,424  1,378,270 
 Inventory, net  5,933,586  3,515,997 
 Unbilled revenue  4,346,282  5,408,598 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  624,767  382,445 
      
 Total current assets  37,340,902  17,527,294 
      
Long-term assets:   
 Property and equipment, net  12,438,061  1,381,744 
 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net  863,227  1,094,527 
 Intangible assets, net  882,604  271,048 
 Security deposits, long-term  19,712  86,500 
 Other assets, long-term  533,264  500,114 
 Deferred tax asset, net  1,482,107  1,892,000 
      
 Total long-term assets  16,218,975  5,225,933 
      
Total assets  $53,559,877 $22,753,227 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
      
Current liabilities:   
 Accounts payable $1,087,736 $345,573 
 Accrued compensation and related costs  1,287,063  843,101 
 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  493,643  772,884 
 Note payable, current  233,047  266,037 
 Operating lease liability, short-term  341,124  321,727 
 Deferred revenue, short-term  8,058,613  4,708,575 
      
 Total current liabilities  11,501,226  7,257,897 
      
Long-term liabilities:   
 Deferred revenue, long-term  1,958,110  1,920,346 
 Note payable, long-term  8,336,991  1,063,243 
 Operating lease liability, long-term  594,499  853,155 
 Other long term liabilities  5,435  - 
      
 Total long-term liabilities  10,895,035  3,836,744 
      
Total liabilities  22,396,261  11,094,641 
      
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9)   
      
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued   
 or outstanding  -  - 
Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,807,130 shares  
 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 7,775,030 shares issued  
 and outstanding as of December 31, 2020  1,081  778 
Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares  
 issued or outstanding  -  - 
Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares  
 issued or outstanding  -  - 
Additional paid-in capital  30,870,893  13,893,660 
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)  291,642  (2,235,852)
      
Total stockholders' equity  31,163,616  11,658,586 
      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $53,559,877 $22,753,227 
      
See accompanying notes to unaudited financial statements.
      

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2020 
         
Revenues:       
 Net sales$6,093,263  $6,395,356  $15,790,364  $12,472,106 
 That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, former related party -   16,005   -   45,247 
 Other royalties/licensing fees -   2,360   -   4,310 
 Total revenue 6,093,263   6,413,721   15,790,364   12,521,663 
         
 Cost of sales 3,217,911   2,446,455   7,211,807   5,381,403 
         
 Gross profit 2,875,352   3,967,266   8,578,557   7,140,260 
         
Operating expenses:       
 General and administrative 1,958,038   2,250,348   5,670,883   6,050,798 
 Research and development 651,734   497,645   1,257,271   1,204,011 
         
 Net operating expense 2,609,772   2,747,993   6,928,154   7,254,809 
         
 Income (loss) from operations 265,580   1,219,273   1,650,403   (114,549)
         
Other income (expense):       
 Other income (11,981)  7,067   38,777   45,359 
 Gain on forgiveness of note payable 1,320,714   -   1,320,714   - 
 Other (expense) income 21,948   (3,315)  (13,094)  (12,929)
         
 Net other income (expense) 1,330,681   3,752   1,346,397   32,430 
         
 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes 1,596,261   1,223,025   2,996,800   (82,119)
         
 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 253,289   354,941   469,306   40,467 
         
Net income (loss)$1,342,972  $868,084  $2,527,494  $(122,586)
         
Net income (loss) per common share:       
 Basic$0.12  $0.11  $0.26  $(0.02)
 Diluted$0.12  $0.11  $0.25  $(0.02)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
 Basic 10,792,520   7,760,799   9,745,091   7,753,034 
 Diluted 11,031,922   7,842,475   10,111,458   7,753,034 
         
See accompanying notes to unaudited financial statements.
 

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
     2021   2020 
       
Cash flows from operating activities:    
 Net income (loss) $2,527,494  $(122,586)
 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:   
  Depreciation and amortization  367,253   274,866 
  Right of use amortization  231,300   220,997 
  Reserve for note receivable  -   16,738 
  Deferred taxes  409,893   80,000 
  Impairment of investment in That's Eatertainment, former related party  -   406,000 
  Gain on forgiveness of note payable  (1,329,280)  - 
  Employee stock compensation  171,216   - 
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
  Accounts receivable, net  (3,512,154)  (215,159)
  That's Eatertainment note receivable, net, related party  -   (10,916)
  Interest receivable  -   7,340 
  Inventory, net  (2,417,589)  (1,492,350)
  Unbilled revenue  1,062,316   (109,500)
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (242,322)  (107,637)
  Other assets  (33,150)  18,246 
  Security deposits, long-term  66,788   - 
  Accounts payable and other accrued expenses  912,318   635,765 
  Payments on operating lease liability  (239,259)  (221,028)
  Deferred revenue  3,387,802   452,324 
       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  1,362,626   (166,900)
       
Cash flows from investing activities:    
       
 Redemption of certificates of deposit  -   1,915,000 
 Purchase of intangible assets  (627,765)  (55,580)
 Purchase of property and equipment  (11,407,278)  (329,386)
       
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (12,035,043)  1,530,034 
       
Cash flows from financing activities:    
 Repurchase of stock options  -   (26,667)
 Principal payments of debt  (20,195)  - 
 Net proceeds from long term debt  8,590,151   - 
 Stock issued for cash in offering, net  16,795,000   - 
 Stock options exercised  11,320   19,965 
 Note payable-PPP Loan  -   1,325,961 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  25,376,276   1,319,259 
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash  14,703,859   2,682,393 
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period  6,841,984   1,415,091 
Cash and restricted cash, end of period $21,545,843  $4,097,484 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:    
 Cash (refunded) paid:    
 Taxes refunded $78,096  $(39,533)
 Interest paid  20,783   5,247 
       
See accompanying notes to unaudited financial statements.