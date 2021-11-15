VirTra Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Financial Results

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.



Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Awarded $24.5 million DHS IDIQ contract for U.S. Customs and Border Protection with $1.4 million initial order

Received $1.37 million order from a country in the Middle East for use-of-force simulators, recoil kits and various training tools, software, and accessories

Secured $1.3 million order from a federal law enforcement agency in a European country for use-of-force simulators, weapon recoil kits and other training accessories

Scaling manufacturing capabilities to support anticipated growth in training simulator development and production with purchase of industrial building in Chandler, AZ

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary:

Total revenue was $6.1 million

Gross profit was $2.9 million, or 47% of total revenue

Net income totaled $1.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $520,000

Backlog increased 28% sequentially and 51% year-over-year to record $21.7 million

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.5 million

Nine Month 2021 Financial Summary:

Total revenue was $15.8 million

Gross profit was $8.6 million, or 54% of total revenue

Net income totaled $2.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.3 million

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Financial Highlights:

All figures in millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 % △ September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 % △ Total Revenue $6.1 $6.4 -5% $15.8 $12.5 26% Gross Profit $2.9 $4.0 -28% $8.6 $7.1 20% Gross Margin 47.2% 61.9% -24% 54.3% 57.0% -5% Net Income (Loss) $1.3 $0.9 N/A $2.5 ($0.1) N/A Diluted EPS $0.12 $0.11 N/A $0.25 ($0.02) N/A Adjusted EBITDA $0.52 $1.59 N/A $2.27 $0.62 N/A

Management Commentary

“We continue to be encouraged with the accelerating market adoption of VirTra’s world-class training solutions, which is evidenced by our record quarterly bookings along with a 16% sequential increase in revenue and 28% sequential increase in backlog to a new record,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and chief executive officer of VirTra. “Q3 was also highlighted by several noteworthy contract wins, including a $24.5 million IDIQ contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and two international contract wins totaling $2.7 million, which give us optimism regarding our international prospects. Our military opportunity set remains robust with recent contracts wins, and while predicting timing of a major inflection point for more substantial revenue contribution from this market can be challenging, we nonetheless have confidence that the military market will be an important contributor to VirTra in the future.

“We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives designed to scale our business for even greater success. Our enhanced capabilities, expanded team, and strong balance sheet, give us confidence in our ability to capitalize on our pipeline of opportunities and the growing need for effective and realistic training solutions globally.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $6.1 million, compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue resulted from the product mix of sales and delivery schedules to accommodate our customers’ needs.

Gross profit was $2.9 million, compared to $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 47.2%, which was lower than the 61.9% in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in gross profit and gross profit margin were due to an increase in reserve for inventory as operations scale.

Net operating expense was $2.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due the impairment write down in 2020 offset by the transition to a Company-wide ERP system in 2021 which included software fees, consulting, and time invested by Company staff.

Income from operations totaled $266,000, compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $1.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share (based on 11.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $868,000, or $0.11 per diluted share (based on 7.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the third quarter of 2020. Net income in the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a non-recurring $1.3 million gain on forgiveness of the company’s Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $520,000, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Backlog increased 51% to a record $21.7 million, compared to $14.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $15.8 million, compared to $12.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 resulted from an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2020.

Gross profit was $8.6 million, compared to $7.1 million for the first nine months of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 54.3%, compared to 57.0% for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in gross profit margin was due to a one-time impact from an increase in reserve for inventory as our operations scale.

Net operating expense was $6.9 million, compared to $7.3 million for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment write down in 2020 offset by an increase in software licenses in 2021.

Operating income was $1.7 million, an improvement compared to an operating loss of $115,000 for the first nine months of 2020.

Net income totaled $2.5 million, or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per diluted share (based on 9.7 million weighted average basic and 10.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net loss of $123,000, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share (based on 7.8 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding), for the first nine months of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.3 million, compared to $615,000 for the first nine months of 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and is available for replay

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement and military markets. The company’s patented technologies, realistic drop-in recoil kits, software, and immersive science-based scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase % September 30, September 30, Increase % 2021 2020 (Decrease) Change 2021 2020 (Decrease) Change Net Income (Loss) $ 1,342,972 $ 868,084 $ 474,888 55% $ 2,527,494 $ (122,586 ) $ 2,650,080 2162% Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 253,289 354,941 (101,652 ) -29% 469,306 40,467 428,839 1060% Depreciation and amortization 166,098 95,259 70,839 74% 367,253 274,866 92,387 34% EBITDA $ 1,762,359 $ 1,318,284 $ 444,075 34% $ 3,364,053 $ 192,747 $ 3,171,306 1645% Impairment loss on That's Eatertainment, former related party - 266,000 (266,000 ) -100% - 406,000 (406,000 ) -100% Right of use amortization 78,001 - 78,001 100% 231,300 - 231,300 100% Reserve for note receivable - 9,461 (9,461 ) -100% - 16,738 (16,738 ) -100% Gain on forgiveness of note (1,320,714 ) - (1,320,714 ) 100% (1,320,714 ) - (1,320,714 ) 100% Adjusted EBITDA $ 519,646 $ 1,593,745 $ (1,074,099 ) -67% $ 2,274,639 $ 615,485 $ 1,659,154 232%

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,545,843 $ 6,841,984 Accounts receivable, net 4,890,424 1,378,270 Inventory, net 5,933,586 3,515,997 Unbilled revenue 4,346,282 5,408,598 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 624,767 382,445 Total current assets 37,340,902 17,527,294 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 12,438,061 1,381,744 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 863,227 1,094,527 Intangible assets, net 882,604 271,048 Security deposits, long-term 19,712 86,500 Other assets, long-term 533,264 500,114 Deferred tax asset, net 1,482,107 1,892,000 Total long-term assets 16,218,975 5,225,933 Total assets $ 53,559,877 $ 22,753,227 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,087,736 $ 345,573 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,287,063 843,101 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 493,643 772,884 Note payable, current 233,047 266,037 Operating lease liability, short-term 341,124 321,727 Deferred revenue, short-term 8,058,613 4,708,575 Total current liabilities 11,501,226 7,257,897 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 1,958,110 1,920,346 Note payable, long-term 8,336,991 1,063,243 Operating lease liability, long-term 594,499 853,155 Other long term liabilities 5,435 - Total long-term liabilities 10,895,035 3,836,744 Total liabilities 22,396,261 11,094,641 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,807,130 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 7,775,030 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 1,081 778 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 30,870,893 13,893,660 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 291,642 (2,235,852 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,163,616 11,658,586 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,559,877 $ 22,753,227 See accompanying notes to unaudited financial statements.

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Revenues: Net sales $ 6,093,263 $ 6,395,356 $ 15,790,364 $ 12,472,106 That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, former related party - 16,005 - 45,247 Other royalties/licensing fees - 2,360 - 4,310 Total revenue 6,093,263 6,413,721 15,790,364 12,521,663 Cost of sales 3,217,911 2,446,455 7,211,807 5,381,403 Gross profit 2,875,352 3,967,266 8,578,557 7,140,260 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,958,038 2,250,348 5,670,883 6,050,798 Research and development 651,734 497,645 1,257,271 1,204,011 Net operating expense 2,609,772 2,747,993 6,928,154 7,254,809 Income (loss) from operations 265,580 1,219,273 1,650,403 (114,549 ) Other income (expense): Other income (11,981 ) 7,067 38,777 45,359 Gain on forgiveness of note payable 1,320,714 - 1,320,714 - Other (expense) income 21,948 (3,315 ) (13,094 ) (12,929 ) Net other income (expense) 1,330,681 3,752 1,346,397 32,430 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes 1,596,261 1,223,025 2,996,800 (82,119 ) Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 253,289 354,941 469,306 40,467 Net income (loss) $ 1,342,972 $ 868,084 $ 2,527,494 $ (122,586 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.25 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,792,520 7,760,799 9,745,091 7,753,034 Diluted 11,031,922 7,842,475 10,111,458 7,753,034 See accompanying notes to unaudited financial statements.

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)