Graybug Vision to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

BALTIMORE, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced that Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be available on the conference website beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on November 22, 2021.



A link to the fireside chat will also become available at the same time in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations.

Graybug will be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors during the conference, and meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug’s other product candidates developed using its proprietary technologies also include GB-401, an injectable sustained-release formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the company has offices in Baltimore, Maryland, and Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

