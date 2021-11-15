AvidXchange to Present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Ultimate Services Conference and the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Conference and the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference.



Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Michael Praeger, and Chief Financial Officer, Joel Wilhite, will present virtually at the J.P. Morgan Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:35 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.



Mr. Praeger and Mr. Wilhite will present at the Credit Suisse Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:55 AM Mountain Time (6:55 AM Eastern Time) and will be webcast live.



A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 7,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 700,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Media Contact:

Olivia Sorrells

osorrells@avidxchange.com

980-643-7889

Investor Contact:

ir@avidxchange.com