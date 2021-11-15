CurrencyWorks Announces Record Third Quarter Results

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce its third quarter financial results.



Key Financial and Operational Highlights for the period ended September 30, 2021:

Operating revenue, other income, and interest revenue for three months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $325,446, which is comprised of $168,870 of operating revenue, $127,906 of other income from the deconsolidation of sBetOne, and $28,670 of interest revenue. Comparatively, revenues for three months ended September 30, 2020 were $41,500, comprising $25,000 of operating revenue and $16,500 of interest revenue. Operating revenue in in Q3 2021 consisted of ZERO CONTACT and Motoclub NFT sales as well as a development consulting agreement that started in April 2021.

CurrencyWorks incurred general and administrative expenses of $1,247,389 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, up from $122,854 for the same quarter last year. These increases in 2021 compared to 2020 are as a result of more operational activities relating to the launch of the Vuele and Motoclub businesses.

Net loss from operations for three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2,658,720 compared to a net loss of $99,376 for the same quarter last year. The increased loss is primarily attributable to stock-based compensation expense of $828,010 and project costs of $1,580,201.

With the equity raise on July 13, 2021, CurrencyWorks paid off the balance of outstanding convertible notes and as a result there are no outstanding convertible notes.

VUELE™ ( www.vuele.io ), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films, successfully sold the first 11 NFTs of ZERO CONTACT , starring Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins, for more than $90,000 in September 2021. The NFTs include the feature-length film that the purchaser can watch on VUELE™ as well as highly sought-after content such as crypto art and behind-the-scenes footage. CurrencyWorks receives an ongoing fee every time these NFTs are bought and sold on the secondary market.

), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for exclusive automotive collectibles, successfully sold its first drop of Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Collector Series SparkNFTs less than an hour after release in September. The Rare Edition NFT packs featured a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, 1975 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, 1995 Mercedes Benz G350D Custom SUV, 2016 Nissan Nismo GT-R as well as a 1977 Ford Bronco Custom, which was formerly owned by comedian and actor Kevin Hart. CurrencyWorks receives an ongoing fee every time these NFTs are bought and sold on the secondary market. During Q3 2021, CurrencyWorks invested an additional $850,000 in its revolutionary Zer00 ™ crypto mining platform in the form of a services and loan agreement with Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. (“Fogdog”). Zer00™ is a fully scalable system that uses the thermal treatment (non-burning) of Industrial and Municipal Solid Waste (IMSW) as well as Oilfield Waste to power cryptocurrency mining operations in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way. It will also benefit communities and the environment by reducing Green House Gasses (“GHG”) and the demand for landfills.

crypto mining platform in the form of a services and loan agreement with Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. (“Fogdog”). Zer00™ is a fully scalable system that uses the thermal treatment (non-burning) of Industrial and Municipal Solid Waste (IMSW) as well as Oilfield Waste to power cryptocurrency mining operations in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way. It will also benefit communities and the environment by reducing Green House Gasses (“GHG”) and the demand for landfills. Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “Our growing revenue is representative of the company moving to a phase of revenue growth from a state of almost pure technology development. The amount of customer demand and opportunities at hand is encouraging and we are poised to capitalized on the incredible potential ahead in our NFT, Crypto Currency and Mining Infrastructure verticles.”

CurrencyWorks will hold a shareholder update and earnings call on November 15, 2021 at 4:30PM EST.

Registration for the call can be done here .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

