Computex’s Faisal Bhutto Being Recognized as One of CRN’s 2021 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Faisal Bhutto, Computex Technologies Solution’s (Computex) President, Cloud & Cybersecurity, as one of the 2021 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. This list honors the exceptional individuals who are key contributors to driving growth and strategic direction for the companies they work for today and are poised to be tomorrow’s channel innovators.



The second-annual Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list includes rising star executives, managers and directors, 40 years of age or younger, who have demonstrated clear leadership qualities in their roles at integrators, VARs, MSPs and other IT solution provider organizations.

Bhutto continues to be a visionary for Computex. He leads the cloud and cybersecurity divisions, which includes the fastest growing portion of Computex’s business—its MSP and MSSP practices. His leadership was the driving force behind Computex launching its own in-house Security Operations Center in addition to managing Computex’s in-house Network Operation Centers. Bhutto saw that no other MSSPs were actually remediating customer security instances and that Computex could do better by its customers.

“COVID has expedited the digital transformation for the world. We are now more global, more mobile, and more virtual than ever before,” Bhutto said. “It is our duty as solution providers to continue to evaluate and pivot the technology needs of our customers so we can keep them at the forefront of their industries.”

“CRN’s Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list pays tribute to the IT channel visionaries and trailblazers who are ushering in the next era of the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We would like to formally congratulate the individuals featured on this year’s list for bringing fresh ideas and innovations that exemplify the very best of what the IT channel has to offer.”

The Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list will be featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/NextGenSPLeaders.

About Computex

Computex Technology Solutions, an American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. company, is an award-winning solutions provider committed to helping our clients grow and evolve their business through technology for over 35 years. At our core, we are architects and engineers that specialize in delivering solutions in data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services & innovative solutions.

At Computex, our process coupled with our years of experience allows us to take a proactive approach to solving our customers’ problems. We see many different environments every week and every month, each with a diverse set of challenges.

Our advantage – there isn’t much we haven’t seen or can’t address. Our collective experience allows us to establish best practices that we can implement across many of our customers so that everyone benefits. To that end, every customer is different, so we tailor our approach and our processes to work for you.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

