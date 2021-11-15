Unrivaled Brands Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, “I’m pleased to report the operating results for our first quarter after merging with UMBRLA, which was an important step forward in our effort to become the dominant west coast multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. During the third quarter, we recorded $23.4 million in revenues, up 274% from $6.3 million in revenues during the second quarter of this year and up 668% from $3.1 million in revenues during the third quarter of 2020.

“Moreover, while we have more work to do, the cost reductions we have enacted thus far this year are evident in our operating results. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose considerably less than our revenue increase and represent 58% of revenue for the third quarter of 2021 down from 183% of revenue for the third quarter of 2020.

“With our expanded footprint, including dispensaries that currently are operating and dispensaries in development that are scheduled to open in the coming months, we would like to take this opportunity to affirm our revenue guidance for 2022 in excess of $130 million for the year, notwithstanding any new relationship, partnerships or acquisitions we may make.”

Financial Update

Our gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was approximately $2.3 million, compared to a gross profit of approximately $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.9 million. Our gross profit for this quarter was impaired by an approximate $4 million reserve we took against old inventory following the UMBRLA merger. While we made operational changes that we expect will reduce the supply and demand imbalance going forward, we remain cautious of the bulk market and are continuing to review that aspect of our business.

Our selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were approximately $13.5 million, compared to approximately $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $7.9 million or 142%. Importantly, as a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses declined from 183% of revenue to 58% of revenue. As we continue to grow our operations, we will incur increased overhead expenses, but expect the SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue to meaningfully decline.

We reported a net loss from operations of $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $14.1 million the third quarter of 2020. Importantly, our non-GAAP loss declined for the same period from $12.7 million to $0.9 million for this most recent quarter, a marked improvement. The non-GAAP details and reconciliation is set forth in the form 10-Q.



The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 15, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

Toll-Free: 1-800 954 0633

Toll / International: 1-212 231 2902

Conference ID: 21999089

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Unrivaled Brands website at www.unrivaledbrands.com

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries, direct to consumer delivery, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and two cultivation facilities. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands and outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the combination, will be more fully discussed in our reports with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Company as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 15,238 $ 888 Accounts receivable, net 8,433 835 Short term investments - 34,045 Inventory 15,865 1,602 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,260 234 Notes Receivables 750 - Current assets of discontinued operations - 2 Total current assets 43,546 37,606 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 40,848 32,480 Intangible assets, net 135,752 7,714 Goodwill 23,575 6,171 Other assets 15,054 13,040 Investments 437 330 Assets of discontinued operations 109 2,953 TOTAL ASSETS $ 259,321 $ 100,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,428 $ 8,622 Deferred Gain on Sale of Assets 139 - Short-term debt 8,648 8,033 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 8,632 9,768 Total current liabilities 41,847 26,423 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discounts 13,545 6,632 Long-term lease liabilities 8,065 8,082 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 28 Total long-term liabilities 21,610 14,741 Total liabilities 63,457 41,164 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, par value 0.001: 460 218 990,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 432,886,195 shares issued and 430,557,787 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021; 196,512,867 shares issued and 194,204,459 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020. Additional paid-in capital 373,878 275,060 Treasury Stock (2,308,408 shares of common stock, 4 shares of Preferred Stock Convertible Series A) (808 ) (808 ) Accumulated deficit (240,274 ) (219,803 ) Total Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 133,256 54,667 Non-controlling interest 62,608 4,463 Total stockholders’ equity 195,864 59,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 259,321 $ 100,294







UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for shares and per-share information) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Total revenues $ 23,434 $ 3,053 $ 34,809 $ 9,806 Cost of goods sold 21,146 1,615 27,750 4,796 Gross profit 2,288 1,438 7,059 5,010 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,516 5,588 33,841 20,409 Impairment of assets - 9,792 - 19,910 (Gain) / Loss on sale of assets - - 6 (35 ) Loss from operations (11,227 ) (13,943 ) (26,788 ) (35,273 ) Other income (expense): (Gain) / Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 185 - (5,976 ) - Interest expense, net (740 ) (529 ) (1,344 ) (1,885 ) Other income/loss 5 372 367 349 Gain (loss) on investments - - 5,337 - Total other income (expense) (550 ) (157 ) (1,616 ) (1,536 ) Income / (Loss) from Subsidiaries - - - - Income (Loss) from continuing operations (11,777 ) (14,100 ) (28,404 ) (36,809 ) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 6,312 (4,199 ) 6,270 (17,342 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) (5,465 ) (18,299 ) (22,134 ) (54,151 ) Less: Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations (118 ) (138 ) (604 ) (479 ) Less: Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from discontinued operations - - - - NET INCOME / (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. $ (5,347 ) $ (18,161 ) $ (21,530 ) $ (53,672 ) Income / ( Loss) from continuing operations per common share attributable to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.20 ) Net Loss per common share attributable to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 457,745,655 206,828,614 317,491,979 186,295,127







UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss $ (22,134 ) $ (54,151 ) Less: Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations 6,270 (17,342 ) Net loss from continuing operations (28,404 ) (36,809 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense - 650 Gain from debt forgiveness (86 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of assets 6 (35 ) Amortization of debt discount - 845 Depreciation and amortization 4,480 5,062 Operating lease expense 633 680 Stock based compensation 2,884 1,672 Impairment loss - 19,910 Gain on sale of investments (5,337 ) - Non-cash portion of severance expense 7,990 - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 5,976 - Non cash interest expense 30 - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,766 ) 292 Inventory 3,100 (518 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,392 ) 218 Other assets 338 (1,024 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,798 ) 1,567 Operating lease liabilities (45 ) (380 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities - continuing operations (15,391 ) (7,870 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations (925 ) (5,020 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY / (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (16,316 ) (12,890 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (6,442 ) (46 ) Purchase of equity investment - 243 Proceeds from sale of investments 39,382 - Cash outflow for loans - (250 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (15,000 ) - Cash from acquisitions 2,258 57 Proceeds from sales of assets 72 35 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 20,271 39 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 8,350 11,189 NET CASH PROVIDED BY / (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 28,621 11,228 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 6,000 2,954 Payments of debt principal (3,778 ) (430 ) Cash paid for debt discount - (8 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 250 Cash contribution from non-controlling interest - 152 Cash paid for debt issuance cost (178 ) - Cash distribution to non-controlling interest - (145 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities - continuing operations 2,044 2,773 Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities - discontinued operations - - NET CASH PROVIDED BY / (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 2,044 2,773 NET CHANGE IN CASH 14,350 1,112 Cash at beginning of period 888 1,226 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 15,238 $ 2,338 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE FOR OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for interest $ 705 $ 892 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE FOR NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Debt principal and accrued interest converted into common stock $ 2,100 $ 2,252 Stock Issued for the acquisition of OneQor $ - $ 9,305 Stock options exercised on a net share basis $ 79,032 $ - Stock, stock options and warrants issued for the acquisition of UMBRLA $ 2,986 $ - Assumption of Halladay mortgage $ 58,749 $ - Promissory note issued for severance $ - $ - Fixed assets in accounts payable $ 3 $ 792 Non-cash contribution from non-controlling interest $ - $ 702 Net assets acquired from acquisitions of Umbrla and People's $ 153,571 $ -



