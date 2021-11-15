(ABSI) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Absci Corporation Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Absci Corporation (“Absci”) (NASDAQ: ABSI) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws.



The company commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) on July 22, 2021, selling 12.5 million shares priced at $16 per share. On September 7, 2021, and November 9, 2021, Absci issued earnings for the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively. Both of these quarterly reports missed expectations. Since the IPO, Absci shares have plummeted, closing at $11.18 per share on November 12, 2021.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation seeks to determine whether the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its July 2021 IPO misrepresented its business, operations, and outlook.

If you purchased Absci, have information that could assist in this investigation (including past employees and others), or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

