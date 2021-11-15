J&J Snack Foods' Fourth Quarter Net Sales Increase 28%, Driving 187% Rise in Net Earnings

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 EPS of $0.98 and $2.91

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 25, 2021.

 Fourth QuarterFull-Year
Actuals% v. LYActuals% v. LY
     
Net Sales$323.1M28%$1,145M12%
Operating Income$25.3M543%$71.2M314%
Net Earnings$18.9M187%$55.6M204%
Earnings per Diluted Share (EPS)$0.98180%$2.91203%

Dan Fachner, J&J’s President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the strong finish to the year and the positive trends we see across our business, including exceeding pre-Covid sales levels in the fourth quarter despite an incredibly challenging operating environment. While fiscal 2019 was one of our strongest years, our net sales for Q4 ’21 increased 4%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2019, driven by a 6% increase in our Food Service segment and 29% growth in our Retail segment as traffic across many of our customers’ venues and outlets continues to rebound. Our Frozen Beverages segment also continues to improve, with sales down 12% in the fourth quarter, compared to fiscal 2019, which also reflects quarterly sequential momentum from this segment relative to the comparison between Q3 ’21 and Q3 ’19. Despite the marked variance between channels experiencing recoveries such as restaurant, amusement, retail and convenience, and slower recovery channels such as theaters, the team is doing a great job balancing initiatives to drive growth and create more effective and efficient operational processes.”

“Our focus on efficiencies, combined with success in managing the business through these challenging times, is reflected in 28% top-line growth, which led to robust year-over-year net earnings growth of 187% and 204% for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. While the top and bottom line results are strong, we see opportunities for further upside, as at present, we continue to experience margin pressures brought on by rising costs across the supply chain, including commodities, logistics and wages. To offset these inflationary pressures, we have undertaken a number of pricing actions, which in combination with cost savings initiatives, will help drive margin improvements as the impact of these operational pressures and the benefits of our actions align.”

Mr. Fachner added, “As we look to fiscal 2022, we are confident that our unwavering dedication to serve our customers and manage our business in the most effective and efficient way possible will allow us to successfully navigate short-term challenges and further JJSF’s position as a leader in the growing snack foods segment. Our proven business model and long history of results highlights our ability to effectively leverage our core brands, bring further product innovation to market and drive new availability while continuing to focus on the customer experience and creating additional value for our employees, partners and shareholders.”

Total Company Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 28% to $323.1 million in Q4 of fiscal 2021, compared to Q4 of fiscal 2020, and by 4%, compared to Q4 of fiscal 2019.

Key highlights include:

  • Sales were driven by growth in core products, including soft pretzels, churros, bakery and frozen beverages, as well as the continued success of our chicken bake handheld recently introduced into the Club channel.
  • Food Service sales exceeded Q4 ’20 by 35%, and surpassed Q4 ’19 by 6%.
  • Retail segment sales were 9% below Q4 ’20 when sales grew 41% benefiting from consumers being home during the pandemic. However, retail sales remained strong compared to pre-pandemic Q4 ’19 levels, growing 29%.
  • Frozen Beverage segment sales beat Q4 ’20 sales by 46%, led by frozen beverages growing over 104%; frozen beverage sales improved to just 4% below Q4 ’19 levels led by strong growth across restaurant, convenience, and amusement channels, partially offset by a slower recovery across our theater customers.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.4% in Q4 ’21, compared to 21.4% in Q4 ’20, reflecting the operating leverage benefit of increased sales, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses were 20.6% of sales for the quarter, an increase of 80 bps, compared to Q4 ’20. Expenses were negatively impacted by industry-wide freight and distribution cost increases. Distribution costs were 10.1% of sales in the quarter, an increase of 90 bps versus the prior year period, while marketing and selling expenses were 6.5% of sales, or flat, compared to Q4 ‘20. Administrative expenses were 3.6% of sales in Q4 ’21, compared to 3.4% in Q4 ’20.

Operating income was $25.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period, largely reflecting the operating leverage in our model and the aforementioned items. Net earnings in Q4 ‘21 increased to $18.9 million, compared to $6.6 million in Q4 ’20. Our effective tax rate was 26% in Q4 ‘21.

Total Company Fiscal 2021 Highlights
Net sales increased 12% to $1,145 million for full year fiscal 2021, versus full year fiscal 2020, as performance in the last two quarters of the year returned to pre-Covid levels.

Key highlights include:

  • Food Service sales grew 17% in fiscal 2021, compared to the prior year, led by soft pretzels, churros, handhelds and bakery.
  • Retail sales continued their strong performance growing 4%, following 23% growth in this segment in fiscal 2020. This growth was driven by soft pretzels and our frozen novelties business.
  • Frozen Beverages segment sales grew 4% as key amusement, convenience, restaurants, and retail venues returned to pre-Covid capacity in the second half of the year offsetting a slower recovery in the theater channel.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 26.1% for fiscal 2021, compared to 23.3% for the prior year, with the increase largely attributable to the benefit of increased demand, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses improved to 19.9% of sales, compared to 21.6% for fiscal 2020 reflecting the alignment of expenses with the post-pandemic sales recovery. Expenses were negatively impacted by industry-wide freight and distribution cost increases. Distribution cost were 9.5% of sales for the year, 40 bps higher than the prior year. Marketing and selling expenses were 6.8% of sales, compared to 8.3% last year, driven by effective investment of marketing dollars aligned with sales recovery. Administrative expenses were 3.5% of sales this year, compared to 3.6% last year.

Fiscal 2021 operating income improved to $71.2 million, compared to $17.2 million for fiscal 2020, largely as the result of the aforementioned items.

Fiscal 2021 net earnings increased over 200% to $55.6 million, compared to $18.3 million in fiscal 2020. Our effective tax rate was 25% in fiscal 2021.

Food Service Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Q4 ’21 food service sales exceeded Q4 ’20 by 35% and surpassed Q4 ’19 sales by 6%.
  • Customer venues across sports, amusement, convenience, schools and restaurants are experiencing a surge in post pandemic demand driving strong sales in our core products, including 62% increase in soft pretzel sales to $54.6 million, 39% increase in frozen juices and ices sales to $13.8 million, churro sales growth of 121% to $18.6 million led by customer expansion and growing menu penetration, bakery sales growth of 10% to $85.0 million, and, handheld sales growth of 36% led by the recent introduction of chicken bake products.
  • Sales of new products increased to $5.5 million led by the introduction of chicken bake items and to a lesser degree by a new cookie product under the Honolulu Cookie Company brand.
  • Q4 ’21 operating income increased by $10.6 million to $9.3 million driven by strong sales and improved product mix that helped leverage cost of goods and operating expenses.

Retail Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Q4 ’21 retail sales decreased 9%, compared to Q4 ’20, and grew 29% versus Q4 ’19 sales. Q4 ’20 sales benefited from consumers eating more at home during the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Soft pretzels declined 1%, compared to Q4 ’20, while sales almost doubled as compared to Q4 ’19 led by our SuperPretzel core product and growing pretzel bites volume. Frozen juices and ices sales decreased 3%, however were 32% higher than the same quarter in fiscal 2019 aided by wider distribution for Luigi’s, Whole Fruit, Dogsters, Icee and Minute Maid brands. Biscuit sales declined 16% in the quarter.
  • Operating income declined $3.0 million driven by lower sales, however delivered strong operating margins of 12% as we cycled the peak retail performance in a challenging cost environment during Q4 ’20 when consumers were less mobile. Operating income is $4 million higher than pre-Covid Q4 19.

Frozen Beverages Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Frozen beverage segment sales beat Q4 ’20 sales by 46% led by beverage sales.
  • Beverage sales grew over 100%, $24.4 million higher than in Q4 ’20 and 4% below Q4 ’19 reflecting the growing momentum across amusement, convenience, and restaurant channels.
  • Fiscal 2021 saw the launch with Krystal Hamburgers and innovation through products such as Icee Desserts at Golden Corral helping offset slower recovery in the theater channel.
  • Service revenues declined 2% and equipment sales declined 5% driven mainly by the lagging theater industry.
  • Operating income increased $13.7 million as strong sales drove leverage across the business.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Conference Call
J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021. Senior management will discuss the financial results and host a question-and-answer session. The dial in number for the audio conference call is +1 (847) 585-4422, confirmation number 9408 458#.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Certain Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; COVID-19 related expenses; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, and restructuring costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

It is important to note that Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that this measure is useful as a way to evaluate the Company and the means for Management to evaluate our performance and operations. Management believes that this measure is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it is widely used in the food and beverage industry.

A certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measure is presented in this release. Management believes this adjusted non-GAAP measure provides useful information to Management and investors by excluding certain income, expenses, and gains and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating and financial results. Similarly, Management believes this adjusted measure is a useful performance measure because certain items included in the calculation of net earnings may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, the reconciliation corresponding to this adjusted measure, by identifying individual adjustments, provides a useful mechanism for investors to consider this adjusted measure with some, or all, of the identified adjustments.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure on an ongoing basis to help track and assess the Company’s financial performance. You, however, should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings, operating income, or any other measure for determining our operating performance that is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. This non-GAA measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. The accompanying financial tables provide reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures provided in this release.

 J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
 (in thousands, except per share information)
        
 Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
        
 September 25, September 26, September 25, September 26,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
 (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks)
        
Net Sales$323,060  $252,536  $1,144,579  $1,022,038 
Cost of goods sold 231,327   198,609   845,651   783,611 
Gross Profit 91,733   53,927   298,928   238,427 
        
Operating expenses       
Marketing and selling 20,927   16,445   77,922   84,977 
Distribution 32,654   23,111   108,297   92,759 
Administrative 11,534   8,581   40,538   36,747 
Intangible asset impairment charges 1,273   -   1,273   - 
Plant shutdown impairment costs -   1,315   -   6,387 
Other general expense (income) 79   546   (320)  363 
Total operating expenses 66,467   49,998   227,710   221,233 
Operating Income 25,266   3,929   71,218   17,194 
        
Other income (expenses)       
Investment income 396   1,683   2,815   4,356 
Interest expense & other 12   (24)  (7)  (84)
        
Earnings before income taxes 25,674   5,588   74,026   21,466 
        
Income taxes (benefit) 6,799   (996)  18,419   3,161 
        
NET EARNINGS$18,875  $6,584  $55,607  $18,305 
        
Earnings per diluted share$0.98  $0.35  $2.91  $0.96 
        
Weighted average number       
of diluted shares 19,191   18,955   19,133   19,032 
        
Earnings per basic share$0.99  $0.35  $2.92  $0.97 
        
Weighted average number of       
basic shares 19,072   18,895   19,013   18,901 
        



 J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
    
 September 25,September 26,
  2021   2020 
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$283,192  $195,809 
Marketable securities held to maturity 7,980   51,151 
Accounts receivable, net 162,939   126,587 
Inventories 123,160   108,923 
Prepaid expenses and other 7,498   17,087 
Total current assets 584,769   499,557 
    
Property, plant and equipment, at cost 757,242   717,261 
Less accumulated depreciation   
and amortization 490,055   455,645 
Property, plant and equipment, net 267,187   261,616 
    
Other assets   
Goodwill 121,833   121,833 
Other intangible assets, net 77,776   81,622 
Marketable securities held to maturity 4,047   16,927 
Marketable securities available for sale 10,084   13,976 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,555   58,110 
Other 1,968   2,912 
Total other assets 270,263   295,380 
Total Assets$1,122,219  $1,056,553 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Current finance lease liabilities$182  $349 
Accounts payable 96,789   73,135 
Accrued insurance liability 16,260   13,039 
Accrued liabilities 10,955   7,420 
Current operating lease liabilities 13,395   13,173 
Accrued compensation expense 17,968   16,134 
Dividends payable 12,080   10,876 
Total current liabilities 167,629   134,126 
    
    
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 392   368 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 46,557   47,688 
Deferred income taxes 61,578   64,413 
Other long-term liabilities 409   460 
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized   
10,000,000 shares; none issued -   - 
Common stock, no par value; authorized,   
50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding   
19,084,000 and 18,915,000 respectively 73,597   49,268 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,383)  (15,587)
Retained Earnings 785,440   775,817 
Total stockholders' equity 845,654   809,498 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,122,219  $1,056,553 
    



J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
      
 Fiscal Year Ended
      
 September 25, September 26, September 28,
  2021   2020   2019 
 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks)
      
Operating activities:     
Net earnings$55,607  $18,305  $94,819 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by      
operating activities:      
Depreciation of fixed assets 46,781   49,830   45,225 
Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 2,610   3,218   3,385 
Intangible asset impairment charges 1,273   -   - 
Gains from disposals of property & equipment (231)  (303)  (347)
Plant shutdown impairment costs -   6,387   - 
Amortization of bond premiums 77   296   730 
Share-based compensation 4,199   4,595   4,230 
Deferred income taxes (2,896)  2,622   9,637 
(Gain) Loss on sale of marketable securities (1,026)  882   404 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase    
of companies:     
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net (35,755)  14,580   (8,759)
Decrease (increase) in inventories (14,155)  7,877   (3,231)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other 9,629   (11,366)  (744)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 35,386   (4,780)  2,150 
Net cash provided by operating activities 101,499   92,143   147,499 
Investing activities:     
Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired -   (57,212)  (1,156)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (53,578)  (57,817)  (57,128)
Purchases of marketable securities -   (6,103)  (26,091)
Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 60,891   73,226   39,158 
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,435   3,593   2,050 
Other 191   (150)  (196)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,939   (44,463)  (43,363)
Financing activities:     
Payments to repurchase common stock -   (8,972)  - 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 20,256   7,901   14,174 
Payments on finance lease liabilities (144)  (340)  (356)
Payment of cash dividend (44,785)  (42,053)  (36,644)
Net cash used in financing activities (24,673)  (43,464)  (22,826)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 618   (802)  (394)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 87,383   3,414   80,916 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 195,809   192,395   111,479 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$283,192  $195,809  $192,395 
      



 J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
      
      
 September 25,September 26,September 28,
  2021   2020   2019 
 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks)
 (in thousands)
Sales to External Customers:     
Food Service     
Soft pretzels$174,977  $150,786  $209,227 
Frozen juices and ices 44,605   35,176   43,672 
Churros 64,916   46,881   65,976 
Handhelds 75,627   36,088   31,685 
Bakery 342,609   332,514   359,020 
Other 22,249   17,448   26,407 
Total Food Service$724,983  $618,893  $735,987 
      
Retail Supermarket     
Soft pretzels$54,990  $49,157  $36,264 
Frozen juices and ices 100,059   88,743   73,751 
Biscuits 24,197   28,317   25,316 
Handhelds 7,574   12,303   10,902 
Coupon redemption (3,689)  (3,569)  (3,596)
Other 1,766   2,214   1,955 
Total Retail Supermarket$184,897  $177,165  $144,592 
      
Frozen Beverages     
Beverages$124,498  $107,004  $171,820 
Repair and     
maintenance service 81,305   83,420   85,834 
Machines revenue 26,953   33,986   45,811 
Other 1,943   1,570   2,143 
Total Frozen Beverages$234,699  $225,980  $305,608 
      
Consolidated Sales$1,144,579  $1,022,038  $1,186,187 
      
Depreciation and Amortization:     
Food Service$26,738  $28,111  $26,978 
Retail Supermarket 1,671   1,577   1,418 
Frozen Beverages 20,982   23,360   20,214 
Total Depreciation and Amortization$49,391  $53,048  $48,610 
      
Operating Income:     
Food Service$39,172  $6,458  $76,546 
Retail Supermarket 25,914   23,202   10,460 
Frozen Beverages 6,132   (12,466)  29,950 
Total Operating Income$71,218  $17,194  $116,956 
      
Capital Expenditures:     
Food Service$38,558  $34,798  $29,197 
Retail Supermarket 288   1,763   1,979 
Frozen Beverages 14,732   21,256   25,952 
Total Capital Expenditures$53,578  $57,817  $57,128 
      
Assets:     
Food Service$799,149  $738,033  $766,081 
Retail Supermarket 31,486   31,704   29,369 
Frozen Beverages 291,584   286,816   223,889 
Total Assets$1,122,219  $1,056,553  $1,019,339 
      



 J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
      
      
 September 25, September 26, September 28,
  2021   2020   2019 
 (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks)
 (in thousands)
Sales to External Customers:     
Food Service     
Soft pretzels$54,618  $33,801  $54,557 
Frozen juices and ices 13,793   9,954   13,336 
Churros 18,558   8,415   16,183 
Handhelds 19,053   14,004   6,346 
Bakery 85,029   77,498   90,285 
Other 7,706   3,820   7,131 
Total Food Service$198,757  $147,492  $187,838 
      
Retail Supermarket     
Soft pretzels$14,119  $14,283  $7,955 
Frozen juices and ices 28,459   29,464   21,572 
Biscuits 5,480   6,558   5,879 
Handhelds 1,359   3,168   2,792 
Coupon redemption (1,493)  (1,353)  (1,433)
Other 114   546   614 
Total Retail Supermarket$48,038  $52,666  $37,379 
      
Frozen Beverages     
Beverages$47,836  $23,398  $49,844 
Repair and     
maintenance service 21,402   21,896   23,543 
Machines revenue 6,397   6,732   11,936 
Other 630   352   1,332 
Total Frozen Beverages$76,265  $52,378  $86,655 
      
Consolidated Sales$323,060  $252,536  $311,872 
      
Depreciation and Amortization:     
Food Service$6,404  $6,903  $7,067 
Retail Supermarket 524   421   428 
Frozen Beverages 4,089   5,855   5,155 
Total Depreciation and Amortization$11,017  $13,179  $12,650 
      
Operating Income:     
Food Service$9,294  $(1,285) $18,637 
Retail Supermarket 5,747   8,738   1,435 
Frozen Beverages 10,225   (3,524)  10,989 
Total Operating Income$25,266  $3,929  $31,061 
      
Capital Expenditures:     
Food Service$12,643  $8,199  $5,851 
Retail Supermarket 94   138   249 
Frozen Beverages 6,385   1,843   8,892 
Total Capital Expenditures$19,122  $10,180  $14,992 
      
Assets:     
Food Service$799,149  $738,033  $766,081 
Retail Supermarket 31,486   31,704   29,369 
Frozen Beverages 291,584   286,816   223,889 
Total Assets$1,122,219  $1,056,553  $1,019,339 
      


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
        
 Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended
        
 September 25,September 26,September 25,September 26,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
 (13 weeks)
 (13 weeks)
 (52 weeks)
 (52 weeks)
        
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA        
        
Net Earnings 18,875   6,584   55,607   18,305 
Income Taxes (Benefit) 6,799   (996)  18,419   3,161 
Investment Income (396)  (1,683)  (2,815)  (4,356)
Interest Expense (12)  24   7   84 
Depreciation and Amortization 11,017   13,179   49,391   53,048 
Share-Based Compensation 947   1,174   4,199   4,595 
COVID-19 Related Expenses 154   2,995   2,102   9,483 
Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets (9)  217   (231)  (303)
Impairment Charges 1,273   1,315   1,273   6,387 
Adjusted EBITDA 38,648   22,809   127,952   90,404 
        

 