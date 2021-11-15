J&J Snack Foods' Fourth Quarter Net Sales Increase 28%, Driving 187% Rise in Net Earnings

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 25, 2021.



Fourth Quarter Full-Year Actuals % v. LY Actuals % v. LY Net Sales $323.1M 28% $1,145M 12% Operating Income $25.3M 543% $71.2M 314% Net Earnings $18.9M 187% $55.6M 204% Earnings per Diluted Share (EPS) $0.98 180% $2.91 203%

Dan Fachner, J&J’s President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the strong finish to the year and the positive trends we see across our business, including exceeding pre-Covid sales levels in the fourth quarter despite an incredibly challenging operating environment. While fiscal 2019 was one of our strongest years, our net sales for Q4 ’21 increased 4%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2019, driven by a 6% increase in our Food Service segment and 29% growth in our Retail segment as traffic across many of our customers’ venues and outlets continues to rebound. Our Frozen Beverages segment also continues to improve, with sales down 12% in the fourth quarter, compared to fiscal 2019, which also reflects quarterly sequential momentum from this segment relative to the comparison between Q3 ’21 and Q3 ’19. Despite the marked variance between channels experiencing recoveries such as restaurant, amusement, retail and convenience, and slower recovery channels such as theaters, the team is doing a great job balancing initiatives to drive growth and create more effective and efficient operational processes.”

“Our focus on efficiencies, combined with success in managing the business through these challenging times, is reflected in 28% top-line growth, which led to robust year-over-year net earnings growth of 187% and 204% for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. While the top and bottom line results are strong, we see opportunities for further upside, as at present, we continue to experience margin pressures brought on by rising costs across the supply chain, including commodities, logistics and wages. To offset these inflationary pressures, we have undertaken a number of pricing actions, which in combination with cost savings initiatives, will help drive margin improvements as the impact of these operational pressures and the benefits of our actions align.”

Mr. Fachner added, “As we look to fiscal 2022, we are confident that our unwavering dedication to serve our customers and manage our business in the most effective and efficient way possible will allow us to successfully navigate short-term challenges and further JJSF’s position as a leader in the growing snack foods segment. Our proven business model and long history of results highlights our ability to effectively leverage our core brands, bring further product innovation to market and drive new availability while continuing to focus on the customer experience and creating additional value for our employees, partners and shareholders.”

Total Company Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 28% to $323.1 million in Q4 of fiscal 2021, compared to Q4 of fiscal 2020, and by 4%, compared to Q4 of fiscal 2019.

Key highlights include:

Sales were driven by growth in core products, including soft pretzels, churros, bakery and frozen beverages, as well as the continued success of our chicken bake handheld recently introduced into the Club channel.

Food Service sales exceeded Q4 ’20 by 35%, and surpassed Q4 ’19 by 6%.

Retail segment sales were 9% below Q4 ’20 when sales grew 41% benefiting from consumers being home during the pandemic. However, retail sales remained strong compared to pre-pandemic Q4 ’19 levels, growing 29%.

Frozen Beverage segment sales beat Q4 ’20 sales by 46%, led by frozen beverages growing over 104%; frozen beverage sales improved to just 4% below Q4 ’19 levels led by strong growth across restaurant, convenience, and amusement channels, partially offset by a slower recovery across our theater customers.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.4% in Q4 ’21, compared to 21.4% in Q4 ’20, reflecting the operating leverage benefit of increased sales, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses were 20.6% of sales for the quarter, an increase of 80 bps, compared to Q4 ’20. Expenses were negatively impacted by industry-wide freight and distribution cost increases. Distribution costs were 10.1% of sales in the quarter, an increase of 90 bps versus the prior year period, while marketing and selling expenses were 6.5% of sales, or flat, compared to Q4 ‘20. Administrative expenses were 3.6% of sales in Q4 ’21, compared to 3.4% in Q4 ’20.

Operating income was $25.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period, largely reflecting the operating leverage in our model and the aforementioned items. Net earnings in Q4 ‘21 increased to $18.9 million, compared to $6.6 million in Q4 ’20. Our effective tax rate was 26% in Q4 ‘21.

Total Company Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Net sales increased 12% to $1,145 million for full year fiscal 2021, versus full year fiscal 2020, as performance in the last two quarters of the year returned to pre-Covid levels.

Key highlights include:

Food Service sales grew 17% in fiscal 2021, compared to the prior year, led by soft pretzels, churros, handhelds and bakery.

Retail sales continued their strong performance growing 4%, following 23% growth in this segment in fiscal 2020. This growth was driven by soft pretzels and our frozen novelties business.

Frozen Beverages segment sales grew 4% as key amusement, convenience, restaurants, and retail venues returned to pre-Covid capacity in the second half of the year offsetting a slower recovery in the theater channel.



Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 26.1% for fiscal 2021, compared to 23.3% for the prior year, with the increase largely attributable to the benefit of increased demand, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses improved to 19.9% of sales, compared to 21.6% for fiscal 2020 reflecting the alignment of expenses with the post-pandemic sales recovery. Expenses were negatively impacted by industry-wide freight and distribution cost increases. Distribution cost were 9.5% of sales for the year, 40 bps higher than the prior year. Marketing and selling expenses were 6.8% of sales, compared to 8.3% last year, driven by effective investment of marketing dollars aligned with sales recovery. Administrative expenses were 3.5% of sales this year, compared to 3.6% last year.

Fiscal 2021 operating income improved to $71.2 million, compared to $17.2 million for fiscal 2020, largely as the result of the aforementioned items.

Fiscal 2021 net earnings increased over 200% to $55.6 million, compared to $18.3 million in fiscal 2020. Our effective tax rate was 25% in fiscal 2021.

Food Service Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

Q4 ’21 food service sales exceeded Q4 ’20 by 35% and surpassed Q4 ’19 sales by 6%.

Customer venues across sports, amusement, convenience, schools and restaurants are experiencing a surge in post pandemic demand driving strong sales in our core products, including 62% increase in soft pretzel sales to $54.6 million, 39% increase in frozen juices and ices sales to $13.8 million, churro sales growth of 121% to $18.6 million led by customer expansion and growing menu penetration, bakery sales growth of 10% to $85.0 million, and, handheld sales growth of 36% led by the recent introduction of chicken bake products.

Sales of new products increased to $5.5 million led by the introduction of chicken bake items and to a lesser degree by a new cookie product under the Honolulu Cookie Company brand.

Q4 ’21 operating income increased by $10.6 million to $9.3 million driven by strong sales and improved product mix that helped leverage cost of goods and operating expenses.

Retail Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

Q4 ’21 retail sales decreased 9%, compared to Q4 ’20, and grew 29% versus Q4 ’19 sales. Q4 ’20 sales benefited from consumers eating more at home during the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Soft pretzels declined 1%, compared to Q4 ’20, while sales almost doubled as compared to Q4 ’19 led by our SuperPretzel core product and growing pretzel bites volume. Frozen juices and ices sales decreased 3%, however were 32% higher than the same quarter in fiscal 2019 aided by wider distribution for Luigi’s, Whole Fruit, Dogsters, Icee and Minute Maid brands. Biscuit sales declined 16% in the quarter.

Operating income declined $3.0 million driven by lower sales, however delivered strong operating margins of 12% as we cycled the peak retail performance in a challenging cost environment during Q4 ’20 when consumers were less mobile. Operating income is $4 million higher than pre-Covid Q4 19.



Frozen Beverages Segment Fourth Quarter Highlights

Frozen beverage segment sales beat Q4 ’20 sales by 46% led by beverage sales.

Beverage sales grew over 100%, $24.4 million higher than in Q4 ’20 and 4% below Q4 ’19 reflecting the growing momentum across amusement, convenience, and restaurant channels.

Fiscal 2021 saw the launch with Krystal Hamburgers and innovation through products such as Icee Desserts at Golden Corral helping offset slower recovery in the theater channel.

Service revenues declined 2% and equipment sales declined 5% driven mainly by the lagging theater industry.

Operating income increased $13.7 million as strong sales drove leverage across the business.



Fiscal Fourth Quarter Conference Call

J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021. Senior management will discuss the financial results and host a question-and-answer session. The dial in number for the audio conference call is +1 (847) 585-4422, confirmation number 9408 458#.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Certain Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; COVID-19 related expenses; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, and restructuring costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

It is important to note that Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that this measure is useful as a way to evaluate the Company and the means for Management to evaluate our performance and operations. Management believes that this measure is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it is widely used in the food and beverage industry.

A certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measure is presented in this release. Management believes this adjusted non-GAAP measure provides useful information to Management and investors by excluding certain income, expenses, and gains and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating and financial results. Similarly, Management believes this adjusted measure is a useful performance measure because certain items included in the calculation of net earnings may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, the reconciliation corresponding to this adjusted measure, by identifying individual adjustments, provides a useful mechanism for investors to consider this adjusted measure with some, or all, of the identified adjustments.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure on an ongoing basis to help track and assess the Company’s financial performance. You, however, should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings, operating income, or any other measure for determining our operating performance that is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. This non-GAA measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. The accompanying financial tables provide reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures provided in this release.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share information) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 25, September 26, September 25, September 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) Net Sales $ 323,060 $ 252,536 $ 1,144,579 $ 1,022,038 Cost of goods sold 231,327 198,609 845,651 783,611 Gross Profit 91,733 53,927 298,928 238,427 Operating expenses Marketing and selling 20,927 16,445 77,922 84,977 Distribution 32,654 23,111 108,297 92,759 Administrative 11,534 8,581 40,538 36,747 Intangible asset impairment charges 1,273 - 1,273 - Plant shutdown impairment costs - 1,315 - 6,387 Other general expense (income) 79 546 (320 ) 363 Total operating expenses 66,467 49,998 227,710 221,233 Operating Income 25,266 3,929 71,218 17,194 Other income (expenses) Investment income 396 1,683 2,815 4,356 Interest expense & other 12 (24 ) (7 ) (84 ) Earnings before income taxes 25,674 5,588 74,026 21,466 Income taxes (benefit) 6,799 (996 ) 18,419 3,161 NET EARNINGS $ 18,875 $ 6,584 $ 55,607 $ 18,305 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.98 $ 0.35 $ 2.91 $ 0.96 Weighted average number of diluted shares 19,191 18,955 19,133 19,032 Earnings per basic share $ 0.99 $ 0.35 $ 2.92 $ 0.97 Weighted average number of basic shares 19,072 18,895 19,013 18,901









J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) September 25, September 26, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,192 $ 195,809 Marketable securities held to maturity 7,980 51,151 Accounts receivable, net 162,939 126,587 Inventories 123,160 108,923 Prepaid expenses and other 7,498 17,087 Total current assets 584,769 499,557 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 757,242 717,261 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 490,055 455,645 Property, plant and equipment, net 267,187 261,616 Other assets Goodwill 121,833 121,833 Other intangible assets, net 77,776 81,622 Marketable securities held to maturity 4,047 16,927 Marketable securities available for sale 10,084 13,976 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,555 58,110 Other 1,968 2,912 Total other assets 270,263 295,380 Total Assets $ 1,122,219 $ 1,056,553 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 182 $ 349 Accounts payable 96,789 73,135 Accrued insurance liability 16,260 13,039 Accrued liabilities 10,955 7,420 Current operating lease liabilities 13,395 13,173 Accrued compensation expense 17,968 16,134 Dividends payable 12,080 10,876 Total current liabilities 167,629 134,126 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 392 368 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 46,557 47,688 Deferred income taxes 61,578 64,413 Other long-term liabilities 409 460 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,084,000 and 18,915,000 respectively 73,597 49,268 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,383 ) (15,587 ) Retained Earnings 785,440 775,817 Total stockholders' equity 845,654 809,498 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,122,219 $ 1,056,553









J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended September 25, September 26, September 28, 2021 2020 2019 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) Operating activities: Net earnings $ 55,607 $ 18,305 $ 94,819 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of fixed assets 46,781 49,830 45,225 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 2,610 3,218 3,385 Intangible asset impairment charges 1,273 - - Gains from disposals of property & equipment (231 ) (303 ) (347 ) Plant shutdown impairment costs - 6,387 - Amortization of bond premiums 77 296 730 Share-based compensation 4,199 4,595 4,230 Deferred income taxes (2,896 ) 2,622 9,637 (Gain) Loss on sale of marketable securities (1,026 ) 882 404 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net (35,755 ) 14,580 (8,759 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories (14,155 ) 7,877 (3,231 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other 9,629 (11,366 ) (744 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 35,386 (4,780 ) 2,150 Net cash provided by operating activities 101,499 92,143 147,499 Investing activities: Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired - (57,212 ) (1,156 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (53,578 ) (57,817 ) (57,128 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (6,103 ) (26,091 ) Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 60,891 73,226 39,158 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,435 3,593 2,050 Other 191 (150 ) (196 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,939 (44,463 ) (43,363 ) Financing activities: Payments to repurchase common stock - (8,972 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 20,256 7,901 14,174 Payments on finance lease liabilities (144 ) (340 ) (356 ) Payment of cash dividend (44,785 ) (42,053 ) (36,644 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,673 ) (43,464 ) (22,826 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 618 (802 ) (394 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 87,383 3,414 80,916 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 195,809 192,395 111,479 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 283,192 $ 195,809 $ 192,395









J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS September 25, September 26, September 28, 2021 2020 2019 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (in thousands) Sales to External Customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 174,977 $ 150,786 $ 209,227 Frozen juices and ices 44,605 35,176 43,672 Churros 64,916 46,881 65,976 Handhelds 75,627 36,088 31,685 Bakery 342,609 332,514 359,020 Other 22,249 17,448 26,407 Total Food Service $ 724,983 $ 618,893 $ 735,987 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 54,990 $ 49,157 $ 36,264 Frozen juices and ices 100,059 88,743 73,751 Biscuits 24,197 28,317 25,316 Handhelds 7,574 12,303 10,902 Coupon redemption (3,689 ) (3,569 ) (3,596 ) Other 1,766 2,214 1,955 Total Retail Supermarket $ 184,897 $ 177,165 $ 144,592 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 124,498 $ 107,004 $ 171,820 Repair and maintenance service 81,305 83,420 85,834 Machines revenue 26,953 33,986 45,811 Other 1,943 1,570 2,143 Total Frozen Beverages $ 234,699 $ 225,980 $ 305,608 Consolidated Sales $ 1,144,579 $ 1,022,038 $ 1,186,187 Depreciation and Amortization: Food Service $ 26,738 $ 28,111 $ 26,978 Retail Supermarket 1,671 1,577 1,418 Frozen Beverages 20,982 23,360 20,214 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 49,391 $ 53,048 $ 48,610 Operating Income: Food Service $ 39,172 $ 6,458 $ 76,546 Retail Supermarket 25,914 23,202 10,460 Frozen Beverages 6,132 (12,466 ) 29,950 Total Operating Income $ 71,218 $ 17,194 $ 116,956 Capital Expenditures: Food Service $ 38,558 $ 34,798 $ 29,197 Retail Supermarket 288 1,763 1,979 Frozen Beverages 14,732 21,256 25,952 Total Capital Expenditures $ 53,578 $ 57,817 $ 57,128 Assets: Food Service $ 799,149 $ 738,033 $ 766,081 Retail Supermarket 31,486 31,704 29,369 Frozen Beverages 291,584 286,816 223,889 Total Assets $ 1,122,219 $ 1,056,553 $ 1,019,339









J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS September 25, September 26, September 28, 2021 2020 2019 (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (13 weeks) (in thousands) Sales to External Customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 54,618 $ 33,801 $ 54,557 Frozen juices and ices 13,793 9,954 13,336 Churros 18,558 8,415 16,183 Handhelds 19,053 14,004 6,346 Bakery 85,029 77,498 90,285 Other 7,706 3,820 7,131 Total Food Service $ 198,757 $ 147,492 $ 187,838 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 14,119 $ 14,283 $ 7,955 Frozen juices and ices 28,459 29,464 21,572 Biscuits 5,480 6,558 5,879 Handhelds 1,359 3,168 2,792 Coupon redemption (1,493 ) (1,353 ) (1,433 ) Other 114 546 614 Total Retail Supermarket $ 48,038 $ 52,666 $ 37,379 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 47,836 $ 23,398 $ 49,844 Repair and maintenance service 21,402 21,896 23,543 Machines revenue 6,397 6,732 11,936 Other 630 352 1,332 Total Frozen Beverages $ 76,265 $ 52,378 $ 86,655 Consolidated Sales $ 323,060 $ 252,536 $ 311,872 Depreciation and Amortization: Food Service $ 6,404 $ 6,903 $ 7,067 Retail Supermarket 524 421 428 Frozen Beverages 4,089 5,855 5,155 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 11,017 $ 13,179 $ 12,650 Operating Income: Food Service $ 9,294 $ (1,285 ) $ 18,637 Retail Supermarket 5,747 8,738 1,435 Frozen Beverages 10,225 (3,524 ) 10,989 Total Operating Income $ 25,266 $ 3,929 $ 31,061 Capital Expenditures: Food Service $ 12,643 $ 8,199 $ 5,851 Retail Supermarket 94 138 249 Frozen Beverages 6,385 1,843 8,892 Total Capital Expenditures $ 19,122 $ 10,180 $ 14,992 Assets: Food Service $ 799,149 $ 738,033 $ 766,081 Retail Supermarket 31,486 31,704 29,369 Frozen Beverages 291,584 286,816 223,889 Total Assets $ 1,122,219 $ 1,056,553 $ 1,019,339





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 25, September 26, September 25, September 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (13 weeks)

(13 weeks)

(52 weeks)

(52 weeks) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA Net Earnings 18,875 6,584 55,607 18,305 Income Taxes (Benefit) 6,799 (996 ) 18,419 3,161 Investment Income (396 ) (1,683 ) (2,815 ) (4,356 ) Interest Expense (12 ) 24 7 84 Depreciation and Amortization 11,017 13,179 49,391 53,048 Share-Based Compensation 947 1,174 4,199 4,595 COVID-19 Related Expenses 154 2,995 2,102 9,483 Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets (9 ) 217 (231 ) (303 ) Impairment Charges 1,273 1,315 1,273 6,387 Adjusted EBITDA 38,648 22,809 127,952 90,404



