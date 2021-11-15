Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Catalyst's Chief Executive Officer and Steven Miller, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer/COO, will participate at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on November 29, 2021 through December 2, 2021.



A webcast of the pre-recorded fireside discussion will be available on the Company's website when it becomes accessible on the conference portal at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. The webcast will be available throughout the duration of the conference.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for other rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") and is commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

For additional information about the Company, please visit www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals