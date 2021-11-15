Associa EMB Management Names Caitlin Traub as President

Redmond, WA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa EMB Management recently named Caitlin Traub, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, as branch president.

As a skilled professional with a talent for managing teams and nurturing client relationships, Ms. Traub joins EMB with more than 10 years of experience in the community management industry. She has served at several management companies in Texas and Washington, most recently serving as the division leader for a local management company in Bellevue, WA. Ms. Traub is an active participant in the Community Associations Institute (CAI), and recently served as the chairperson for the Washington State chapter’s continuing education event, “CAI Day.”

“Caitlin has strong experience serving boards of directors and their communities in the greater Seattle market and her understanding of the governance of associations in Washington make her an excellent choice to lead Associa EMB Management’s operations,” stated Ann Williams, CMCA®, Associa regional vice president. “She is a performance-driven leader whose passion for developing strong teams and productive client connections aligns directly with our goals as a branch. We are excited to have her on board.”

Ms. Traub is a graduate of Temple University. She has earned her CMCA® (Certified Manager of Community Associations) from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and her AMS® (Association Management Specialist) and PCAM® (Professional Community Association Manager) designations from CAI.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa