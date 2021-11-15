New Leafreport Research Reveals 53% of Tested CBG Products  Had The Wrong Amount Of CBG



Report Finds That Only 4 Out Of 24 Products Advertised To Contain Both CBG And CBD Matched The Labeled Strength

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Leafreport.com (“Leafreport” or the “Company”), the CBD industry's peer-reviewed watchdog website, announced today the results from a comprehensive review of hemp-derived cannabigerol (CBG) products. Aimed at understanding if CBG products provide the advertised amount of CBG, the findings found that over half (52.6%) of the products sent for testing contained the wrong amount of CBG. These products were off from the labeled CBG strength by anywhere from 10.4% to 64.7%.

Among the findings, the Company found that out of 24 products advertised to carry a specific amount of CBG and CBD, only 4 (17%) matched both the CBD and CBG labels. In addition, seven products (29%) were accurate for CBG but not CBD, 8 (33%) were accurate for CBD but not CBG, and 5 (21%) were inaccurate for both. All 15 of the products advertised to contain broad or full-spectrum CBD had the right type of extract, a first in the Company’s report.

“CBG has become very popular as a minor cannabinoid recently, but it’s harder to source than CBD, so we set out to see if companies were providing what they advertised. Our findings from this report were quite astounding,” said Lital Shafir, the head of product at Leafreport. “Leafreport’s mission is to help promote transparency across the CBD industry and educate consumers so they can access products that are safe and offer the contents being advertised. Reports like this shed light on CBG products, educate consumers, and hopefully encourage companies to be more diligent about their testing standards.”

The report also showed that products from leading brands performed better than those made by small companies. Additionally, topicals were the least accurate product category.

For this report, Leafrepprt purchased 38 CBG products and sent them to SC Labs, a reputable cannabis testing lab, for third-party testing. Leafreport’s experts compared the test results to the amount of CBG and other cannabinoids listed on the product label and description.

This report is one of many completed by Leafreport aimed at informing consumers about various aspects of the CBD industry. The Company has previously sent CBD products to the cannabis testing lab Canalysis to see if they contained the advertised levels of CBD, among other tests. These reports include recent deep-dives into Delta-8 , topicals , edibles , beverages , and more.

To read the full report from Leafreport, visit: https://www.leafreport.com/education/leafreport-study-reveals-53-of-tested-cbg-products-had-the-wrong-amount-of-cbg-14484 .

Visit LeafReport.com for additional reports and product information for consumers related to CBG and other topics.

About Leafreport: Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the landscape of CBD. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.

