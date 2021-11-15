Hubbell Incorporated Publishes Sustainability Report

Shelton, CT, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated has published its Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s sustainability aspirations and accomplishments, as well as expanded Environmental, Social and Governance disclosures.

Chairman, President and CEO Gerben Bakker commented, “At Hubbell, our sustainability strategy is aligned to our business strategy. As a best-in-class provider of Utility and Electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently, Hubbell empowers and energizes our communities while facilitating grid modernization and electrification in front of and behind the meter.”

A link to the report can be found here, or by visiting the Company’s website at www.hubbell.com and selecting “Sustainability” from the options at the top of the page.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

