DTE Energy Company announces redemption of 2016 Series F 6.00% junior subordinated debentures

Detroit, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced today, Nov. 15, 2021, that it has priced its offering of $280 million aggregate principal amount 2021 Series E 4.375% Junior Subordinated Debentures due Dec. 1, 2081. The use of proceeds will be used to redeem the Company’s 2016 Series F 6.00% Junior Subordinated Debentures (NYSE: DTY).

DTE Energy also announced today the full redemption of all outstanding 2016 Series F 6.00% Junior Subordinated Debentures. The 2016 Series F 6.00% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be redeemed on Dec. 15, 2021. The redemption price is 100 percent of the unpaid principal amount of the 2016 Series F 6.00% Junior Subordinated Debentures, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, Dec. 15, 2021. The 2016 Series F 6.00% Junior Subordinated Debentures will be called for redemption in minimum denominations of $25 and in multiples of $25.

Holders owning 2016 Series F 6.00% Junior Subordinated Debentures through a broker, bank or other nominee should contact that party for information.

For more information, holders of the 2016 Series F 6.00% Junior Subordinated Debentures may contact the paying agent for the redemption: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Corporate Trust, 2001 Bryan Street, 10th Floor Dallas, Texas 75201, or by calling 800-254-2826.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein is as of the date of this release. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “projected,” “aspiration,” “plans” and “goals” signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.