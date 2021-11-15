Raw Digital and Omega Media Merge to Form Journey Group

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two digital agencies were founded at about the same time in 2012: Omega Media by Erling Løken Andersen in Oslo and Raw Digital by Fredrik Viktorsson in Stockholm. The agencies have a similar profile, as they both focus on data-driven ROI optimization and value deep customer relationships.

"Many non-Nordic players, such as international e-commerce giants, see Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland as one market. More and more companies are therefore looking for a partner who knows all these markets. In order to remain competitive, we have to adapt. Therefore we began to investigate a possible merger between our agencies," says Erling Løken Andersen. Andersen will assume the role of group CEO for Journey Group AB.

Today, Omega Media and Raw Digital currently work with customers such as Axo Finans, Haypp Group, Dagbladet, Møller Mobility Group, Entelios, Otovo, Volvo Car Retail, Stora Enso, Valio, Haglöfs, Svenska Dagbladet, Nobina and more. Both Omega Media and Raw Digital will change their name to Journey, a name that alludes to the journey that the company takes its clients on. All client relationships are planned to continue under the new Journey banner.

"The merger will not affect our customers or our employees, yet will strengthen our ability to work more comprehensively in all Nordic markets. To truly become a Nordic agency, we will streamline international advertising campaigns, content production, analysis and strategy departments," says Erling Løken Andersen.

In 2021, Journey Group will have a total turnover of approximately SEK 75 million, equal to EUR 7.5 million, and 50 employees. The company assists its clients with services such as search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), content marketing, design, web development and e-commerce.

"This is a natural step in our journey, and I am pleased that we will be a larger team with broader expertise and a greater presence in the Nordic market," says Fredrik Viktorsson, Sweden Country Manager in the group.

Fredrik continues: "Omega Media and Raw Digital have the same vision and focus on our customers' digital journey and we have the same entrepreneurial vein. The news has been very well received within both companies and we look forward to continuing to grow and position Journey as an obvious partner for international brands that want to make an impact in the Nordics."



More information:

Erling Løken Andersen

CEO, Journey Group AB

erling@journeyagency.com

