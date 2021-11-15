Staffing 360 Solutions Reports Improved Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

Positive Income from Operations, Net Income and Basic EPS in Q3

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced its Fiscal 2021 third quarter and nine-month financial results for the period ended October 2, 2021.

Q3 2021 Overview

Revenue decreased 2.3% to $47.5 million from $48.6 million in Q3 ’20 (1.7% excluding the disposal of firstPRO).

Gross profit increased 15.6% to $9.6 million from $8.3 million in Q3 ’20 (28.8% increase excluding the disposed business).

Income from operations was $0.5 million compared with a loss from operations of $1.8 million in Q3 ’20 A result of strong execution in all of our businesses benefitting from gradual strengthening in our underlying markets.

Net income of $8.7 million realized as compared with a net loss of $2.6 million in Q3 ’20.

EBITDA grew to $10.5 million from ($0.2 million) in Q3 ’20.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.5 million from $1.2 million in Q3 ’20.

Basic EPS was $0.70, up from a loss of $2.34 in the same period last year.

Nine-Month 2021 Overview

Revenue decreased 2.5% to $147.0 million from $150.7 million in YTD September ’20 (2.8% increase excluding the disposal of firstPRO).

Gross profit increased slightly by 0.5% to $26.7 million from $26.5 million in YTD September ’20 (16.6% increase excluding the disposed business).

Loss from operations narrowed to $1.3 million as compared with a loss from operations of $7.4 million in September ’20. A result of better cost management in a very tight labor market.

Net income of $14.9 million realized as compared with a net loss of $13.4 million in YTD September ’20.

EBITDA grew to $20.5 million, or 506%, from ($5.1 million) in YTD September ’20.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.0 million from $3.0 million in YTD September ’20.

Basic EPS was $1.43 up from a loss of $11.10 in the same period last year.

Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President , said, “I am very encouraged with our ongoing progress and improved results achieved in the third quarter. The general business outlook remains strong and our business is steadily improving. We continue to gain more business, with often increasingly larger contracts for temporary placement.

“As we progress through the economic recovery, we remain vigilant and cautiously optimistic. We anticipate improved revenue and gross profit in Q4 fueled by the pent-up demand we are experiencing. We are focused on gross profit and EBITDA growth, which may at times come at the expense of lower margin revenue. Our balance sheet is steadily improving - debt today is $10.1 million, down from $72.3 million in June 2020, after paying down $62.2 million. I look forward to a strong end of year and to starting 2022 on solid footing,” concluded Flood.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (All Amounts in Thousands) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2020 YTD Trailing Twelve Months Q3 2021 Trailing Twelve Months Q3 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 47,501 $ 48,640 $ 146,982 $ 150,693 $ 200,816 $ 214,528 Gross Profit $ 9,623 $ 8,324 $ 26,658 $ 26,525 $ 34,945 $ 38,140 Gross Margin 20.3% 17.1% 18.1% 17.6% 17.4% 17.8% Net Income (Loss) $ 8,713 $ (2,641 ) $ 14,873 $ (13,401 ) $ 12,632 $ (15,945 ) Adjustments: Interest expense $ 814 $ 1,580 $ 3,068 $ 5,756 $ 4,506 $ 7,935 Provision (benefit) income taxes 131 (118 ) 102 (247 ) 247 (286 ) Depreciation and amortization 880 934 2,486 2,833 3,330 3,911 EBITDA 10,538 (245 ) 20,529 (5,059 ) 20,715 (4,385 ) Acquisition, capital raising and other non-recurring expenses (1) 321 2,093 2,802 4,493 5,024 6,928 Other non-cash charges (2) 8 209 344 555 450 768 Impairment of Goodwill - - - 2,969 - 2,969 Re-measurement (income) loss on intercompany note 315 (442 ) 219 348 (712 ) (519 ) Gain on settlement of deferred consideration - - - - - 61 Restructuring Charges - (20 ) - (20 ) 41 (20 ) PPP forgiveness gain (9,504 ) - (19,609 ) - (19,609 ) - Gain on business sale - (220 ) - (220 ) 95 (220 ) Other loss (188 ) (141 ) (292 ) (102 ) (296 ) (140 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,490 $ 1,234 $ 3,993 $ 2,964 $ 5,708 $ 5,442 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.1% 2.5% 2.7% 2.0% 2.8% 2.5% Adjusted EBITDA of Divested Business (3) $ 101 $ (722 ) Pro Forma TTM Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 5,809 $ 4,720 Adjusted Gross Profit TTM (5) $ 34,945 $ 32,479 TTM Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of adjusted gross profit TTM 16.3% 16.8% (1) Acquisition, capital raising and other non-recurring expenses primarily relate to capital raising expenses, acquisition and integration expenses and legal expenses incurred in relation to matters outside the ordinary course of business. (2) Other non-cash charges primarily relate to staff option and share compensation expense, expense for shares issued to directors for board services, and consideration paid for consulting services. (3) Adjusted EBITDA of Divested Business for the period prior to the divestment date. (4) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA excludes the Adjusted EBITDA of Divested Business for the period prior to the divestment date. (5) Adjusted Gross Profit excludes gross profit of business divested in September 2020, for the period prior to divestment date.







