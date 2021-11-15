MCI Onehealth Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Quarterly revenue of $12.6 million, up 29% over the same period last year, driven by higher patient volumes, growth in corporate health customers and two significant business acquisitions in 2021.

The company continues to make strategic acquisitions and investments, including the $7.1 million acquisition of the Polyclinic Group of Companies (“Polyclinic”) and participation in the Series 1 Seed financing round of ORO Health, Inc. (“ORO”) in Q3 2021.

Khure Health Inc. (“Khure”) signs its largest contract to date with a global top 10 pharmaceutical manufacturer.

All clinics once again operating as COVID-19 recovery continues.

Robust acquisition pipeline with several substantial opportunities under consideration.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was negative $1.8 million and net losses were $5.4 million.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today released its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

“We are pleased with the momentum we have been able to build as the acquisition and integration of Khure Health and Polyclinic into our platform nears completion and the last of our clinics resume full operations coming out of the COVID-19 restrictions from earlier this year,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI. “We are continuing to focus on identifying strong, strategic acquisitions, while also turning our attention towards capitalizing on opportunities to create synergies between our existing and newly acquired businesses.”

A summary of MCI’s financial and operational highlights for the quarter are set out below, and more detailed information is contained in the financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, which are available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com. Financial measures described as “Adjusted” in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Significant financial highlights for MCI during the third quarter of 2021 included:

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Significant operational highlights for MCI during the third quarter of 2021 included:

Outlook

MCI expects to accelerate total company revenue growth in the first half of fiscal 2022 as it executes its strategic plan on multiple fronts including:

Organic growth of government insured health services from its omnichannel network of clinics, telehealth and the MCI Connect virtual platform.

Continued organic growth in health services provided to corporate customers, as it expands its customer base and increases the number of available service offerings.

New technology partnerships and strategic acquisitions to accelerate its technology roadmap.

Acquisitions of specialty clinics to expand its health service offerings and enter new markets by leveraging technology to deliver more services to its large and growing patient and physician base.

Exploration of commercial relationships that leverage expressed interest in Khure’s AI-driven clinical evidence around rare diseases to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials, accelerate patient access to treatment, support regulatory decision-making through the application of real-world evidence and set the foundations for new AI technologies.



Selected Unaudited Financial Information

(In thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Quarter ended Period over Nine months ended Period over September 30 period Change September 30 period Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $

% ($ in thousands except percentages) Revenues $ 12,642 $ 9,837 2,805 29 $ 33,881 $ 27,590 $ 6,291 23 Cost of sales 9,227 6,790 2,437 36 23,820 19,077 4,743 25 Gross profit 3,415 3,047 368 12 10,061 8,513 1,548 18 Research and development



General and administrative 279 - 279 NM 970 - 970 NM Sales and marketing 988 27 961 3,559 2,145 90 2,055 2,283 General and administrative 7,478 1,582 5,896 373 18,207 6,672 11,535 173 8,745 1,609 7,136 444 21,322 6,762 14,560 215 Finance costs 131 135 (4 ) (3 ) 339 415 (76 ) (18 ) Income from investments 9 - 9 NM (3 ) - (3 ) NM Gain (loss) On sublease - - - NM - (10 ) 10 (100 ) 140 135 5 4 336 405 (69 ) (17 ) Income (loss) before taxes (5,470 ) 1,303 (6,773 ) (520 ) (11,597 ) 1,346 (12,943 ) (962 ) Income taxes (32 ) 366 (398 ) (109 ) (867 ) 314 (1,181 ) (376 ) Net Income (loss) (5,438 ) 937 (6,375 ) (680 ) (10,730 ) 1,032 (11,762 ) (1,140 ) Adjusted gross profit (2) 3,573 3,047 526 17 10,325 8,513 1,812 21 Adjusted gross margin (2) 28.3% 31.0% 30.5% 30.9% Adjusted EBITDA (1) (1,824 ) 2,190 (4,014 ) (183 ) (3,186 ) 3,973 (7,159 ) (180 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (14.4% ) 22.3% (9.4% ) 14.4% Weighted average number of Share outstanding: Basic and diluted 49,540,229 38,004,750 47,630,393 38,004,750 Net income (loss) per share -Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.03

(1), (2) Financial measures described as “Adjusted” in the table above are non-IFRS financial measures and may not be comparable to other similar measures disclosed by other companies, please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures below for more information.

Selected Statement of Financial Position Data

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash $ 9,984 $ 894 Accounts receivable 6,157 3,637 Net investment in subleases 2,115 1,685 Related party loan - 1,210 Loan receivable 290 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,700 ) (6,998 ) Lease liabilities (15,356 ) (13,833 ) Other liabilities (130 ) 80 Non-controlling interest redeemable liability (1,305 ) - Liability for contingent consideration (5,438 ) -

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin used in this document do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS financial measures. Readers are advised to review the section entitled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com, for a detailed explanation of the composition of these measures and their uses.

(1) The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020:

Quarter ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ in thousands Total Revenue $ 12,642 $ 9,837 $ 33,881 $ 27,590 Net income (loss) (5,438 ) 937 (10,730 ) 1,032 Add back (deduct) Depreciation and amortization 1,329 752 3,012 2,222 Finance charges 131 135 339 415 Income from investments 9 - (3 ) - Income taxes expense (recovery) (32 ) 366 (867 ) 314 Gain (loss) on sublease contracts - - - (10 ) Share-based payment expense 1,722 - 4,370 - Expected credit loss loan 310 - 310 310 Acquisition related legal expenses 145 - 383 - Adjusted EBITDA (1,824 ) $ 2,190 (3,186 ) $ 3,973 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (14.4% ) 22.3% (9.4% ) 14.4%

(2) The following table reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to revenue and cost of sales for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020:

Quarter ended Period over Nine months ended Period over September 30 period Change September 30 period Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % ($ in thousands except percentages) Revenue 12,642 9,837 2,805 29% 33,881 27,590 6,291 23% Cost of sales 9,227 6,790 2,437 36% 23,820 19,077 4,743 25% Less: Depreciation and Amortization (158 ) - (158 ) NM (264 ) - (264 ) NM 9,069 6,790 2,279 34% 23,556 19,077 4,479 23% Adjusted gross profit 3,573 3,047 10,325 8,513 Adjusted gross margin 28.3% 31.0% 30.5% 30.9%

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over one million patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI is executing a strategy centered on acquiring technology and health services that complement MCI’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com

