Atos signs contract with Australian Federal Government's Digital Transformation Agency to improve public organisations’ processes

Melbourne, Australia – November 16th, 2021 – Atos has been appointed to the Australian Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) Software Marketplace to provide its solutions to public organisations to support their transition towards more efficient digital processes. This agreement includes AMPS7, Atos’ new Australian made smart asset management and planning platform, and Atos’ Evidian cybersecurity solutions for identity and access management.



“We are really pleased to be part of the DTA Software Marketplace. We look forward to help Federal Agencies in leveraging its use of digital technologies to accelerate and simplify their processes.” said Mike Green, Managing Director of Atos in Australia. “By applying predictive analytics for intelligent asset management and planning system, organisations can create more value out of data at a reduced cost. In addition, protecting and managing the access to their data has become crucial. We believe Atos’ solutions AMPS7 and Evidian will enable a more secure, efficient and even faster public service.”

Part of Atos’ cybersecurity product portfolio, the Evidian range of solutions enables a step-by-step integrated approach to identity and access management. By using Evidian, organisations are better able to operate their key business processes with ultimate security, comply with regulatory requirements and respond to change with speed, flexibility and control over their data access.

Atos’ AMPS7 platform – Australian Made Product registered with the not-for-profit Australian Made Campaign Ltd (AMCL) – delivers smart logistics support via a web-based application that can be readily integrated into legacy systems. The platform can be scaled to match the requirements of any organisation, enabling a tailored approach to project implementation, and addresses four key challenges:

Flexibility: cross industry enterprise asset management and logistics platform fitting the needs of a large range of organisations.

Operational effectiveness : smart management of data and resources increase productivity and ultimately decrease operational and lifecycle costs.

"Digital platform" readiness : mobile, able to connect to drones, IoT and Digital Twin ready, powered by digital analytics, with ERP/SAP plug-and-play and a cross application workflow.

Deployability: deployable synchronisation tools and decentralized architecture to support offline service operations.

This is the fourth appointment to the Australian Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agency Marketplace for Atos. Atos has already been appointed to the DTA Telecommunications Marketplace , the Cloud Marketplace , as well as the hardware Marketplace.

