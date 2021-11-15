NFTerra Hackathon Sets November 17 Deadline for Idea Submission

Toronto, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of blockchain projects and venture capital funds led by Galactic Punks and Contango Digital Assets, has announced the deadline for submitting ideas for its one of a kind NFTerra Hackathon will be November 17th at 11:59pm. This unique developer contest is focusing on bringing fresh talent into the Terra space and building unique NFT solutions for a Web 3.0 future.





NFTerra aims to provide a framework for open discussion while empowering communities and ecosystem members to get involved. As part of the hackathon, the group is holding roundtable discussions, Twitter Spaces, and AMAs on podcasts for teams to present their projects and discuss ideas/feedback with the community. All contenders are offered six topics to focus on including Infrastructure and Tools, NFT x TeFi, Metaverse and Gaming, Utility and Interoperability, Secret NFTs and DAO & Social.

Winners will receive 10,000 in UST, a stablecoin issued by Terra; runners-up will get 5,000 in UST. 3rd place holders will be awarded 2,500 UST coins. Additionally, community & track specific prizes include GalacticDAO Prize of $7,500, voted on and awarded by the GalacticDAO community, Secret Network Prize - $5,000, awarded by the Secret Network to a project advancing Secret NFTs, and BullDAO Prize of $5,000, voted on and awarded by the BullDAO community.

“Terra is one of the strongest and fastest-growing communities around, so we’ve designed the hackathon in that mindset. NFTerra provides a framework for open discussion while empowering communities and ecosystem members to get involved. NFTs on Terra are exploding. For NFTs and the Web3 to really be adopted and drive UST demand, there must be more tools, infrastructure, utility, and other builds that make it easier for artists, communities, and protocols to engage with the space,” said Contango Digital Assets Co-founder Mike Grantis.

“We encourage teams to be creative and build around NFTs, Web3, and DAOs with a focus on the Terra & CosmWasm ecosystem. Register for NFTerra Hackathon so that you can either post your idea or brainstorm and meet others in our chat. If you don't have an idea yourself, you can apply to join a team in our Team Formation phase. We have also set up public idea voting to see which ideas are the community favorites. But getting a lot of votes does not impact your application to the NFTerra Hack,” added Karma, Community Manager at Galactic Punks.

The hackathon has partnered with a star-studded list of partners in the Terra ecosystem, such as Terra Luna founders, TerraForm Lab, leading cryptocurrency research and investment firm Delphi Digital, early-stage venture fund Hashed, data privacy network, Secret Network, an NFT marketplace built for the Terra blockchain, RandomEarth, and a community of NFT investors from the GalacticDAO, Luna Bulls & BullDAO.

Submit an Idea Here: https://eventornado.com/event/nfterra-hackathon#home

Galactic Punks is one of the first NFT projects on Terra and an active community of jpeg enthusiasts (GalacticDAO) who want to see NFTs on Terra succeed.

Contango is a Canadian venture capital fund and crypto advisory. The firm invests in founders who drive the financial revolution and partner with innovative teams to drive community management, community growth, and project launch support.

