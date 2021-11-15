LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ToughBuilt Industries that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Granted 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement" issued November 15, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.
NOTICE OF DISREGARD -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.
| Source: ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.
Lake Forest, California, UNITED STATES
LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by ToughBuilt Industries that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Granted 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement" issued November 15, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.