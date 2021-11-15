(MARA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Marathon Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon”) (NASDAQ: MARA) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws. Marathon operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in the United States.



Marathon stock closed down 27.03% on November 15, 2021, after it said it had received a subpoena from the Securities & Exchange Commission. The SEC has asked the company and certain executives to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Mont., data center facility.

